Padres fall short again, dropping four game series to Braves

ATLANTA – Back in June, the San Diego Padres were fortunate enough with the schedule to avoid the Atlanta Braves 37-year-old ace Chris Sale (11-6, 2.19 ERA) during their three game sweep at Petco Park.

This time around at Truist Park, they could not evade one of the league’s most dominant pitchers this season.

Although the results ended with the Padres (50-53) falling short 6-5 in another late comeback on Thursday and dropping to a 2-5 record during their ongoing 10 game roadstand, they gave themselves a chance to take a game against a respected quality arm.

The Padres scored three runs in the second inning against Sale despite one being credited after a fielding mental error by Mauricio Dubón. Fernando Tatis Jr. scored an RBI walk and Luis Rengifo cashed in with a two run single to right field that left Sale fired up on the mound, knowing that they took advantage of a rare defensive mishap.

But even with them capitalizing against Sale, it wasn’t enough.

It continues to be the same old story with the Padres this season. One department is clicking, while the other is not. And the consistent issues with the team not being able to put up a collective performance carries on to be a significant issue as to why the team cannot build any momentum during this stretch of the season.

Right-hander Griffin Canning started the second inning after a hitless first frame by left-hander Kyle Hart. He would give up a solo home run on his second pitch of the game against Michael Harris II before retiring his next six batters.

But similar to most of his games pitched this season, it would go completely awry. Canning gave up four runs in the fourth inning, including a pair of long balls by Ozzie Albies to lead off the inning and a three run shot from Dominic Smith, connecting on a changeup near the middle of the zone.

He did not finish the fourth and was replaced by left-hander Yuki Matsui after throwing 28 pitches during the inning. Canning would pitch 2 ⅔ innings, allowing five runs (four earned), five hits and four strikeouts, and he raised his ERA to a deflating 6.97 and has a 1-9 record this season.

Matsui pitched a scoreless 1 ⅓ inning, right-hander Matt Waldron gave up three hits and a solo homer to catcher Drake Baldwin to make it 6-3 during two innings of work and right-hander Bradgley Rodriguez struck out a pair in the eighth inning.

Conversely, Sale was lights out even with three run blemish during the second and ended his outing by pitching six innings and matching his season high 11 strikeouts. He retired 13 of the last 14 batters he faced.

The only hit during the span was a one out single by Rengifo during the fifth. It would be the only offensive production they could construct until the eighth inning when the Padres made it a one run game following a one-out single by Manny Machado followed up by Ty France’s 16th home run of the season.

The offense did flare a last minute rally in the ninth with two outs following back-to-back singles by Jake Cronenworth and Tatis Jr but it would end on Rengifo striking out for a third time.

San Diego is now three games under .500 and are three and a half games back from the Diamondbacks for the last Wild Card spot .They are also 15 games behind the Dodgers in the NL West.

The Padres cap off their road trip with a three-game series against the Miami Marlins starting on Friday at 4:10 p.m. While the Marlins are still undecided on naming their starting pitcher, the Padres will push right-hander Germán Márquez (4-2, 5.24 ERA) on the mound for his 10th start of the season.