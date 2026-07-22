2026 MLB Trade Deadline Rankings: Top 10 Trade Targets & Rumors

Fire Up the Trade Machines: Ranking the Top MLB Trade Deadline Targets
The All-Star break is officially in the rearview mirror, midsummer heat is baking stadiums across the country, and the MLB Trade Deadline is just a few short weeks away. Front-office phone lines are glowing red-hot, rumor mills are spinning out of control, and general managers are gearing up for the ultimate game of high-stakes roster poker.
While pennant races are reaching a boiling point for contenders, the market hierarchy is already locked in. Teams like the Padres, Orioles, Mets, Rockies, A's, Angels, Tigers, and Giants are well out of playoff contention and have officially hung the "Open for Business" sign on their front doors. In today's baseball landscape, holding onto expiring assets or luxury chips on a losing squad is pure front-office malpractice.
We ran a clinical audit on the trade block, diving into 2026 production metrics, contract status, and organizational needs. Here are the premier trade targets set to dominate headlines before the deadline clock strikes zero.