Two solo shots not enough as Padres drop opener in Atlanta

Manny Machado and Ty France each hit solo home runs, but Ozzie Albies’ sixth inning solo shot proved the difference as the San Diego Padres fell to the Atlanta Braves, 3-2 on Monday night at Truist Park.

France’s long ball was his fifth in the past six appearances for the Padres (49-51), during which he has driven in 10 of his 40 RBI for the season. Atlanta (58-41) was limited to just four hits, but two of them left the yard.

"Overall we pitched great, they only had four hits, we just weren't able to get that runner in in the seventh that we needed to get in, and we weren't able to string anything together," manager Craig Stammen said. "First inning, had a little rally going and then a bang-bang play at third just didn't go our way. We had the chances to win, and didn't come through in them."

Starter JP Sears came hot out of the gate, retiring the first 10 Braves batters he faced and not allowing a runner in scoring position for the first four innings.

After surprising the Braves by dropping down a bunt for a single in his first at bat, Machado was ready from the get-go his second time up. Atlanta starter Bryce Elder hung a slider over the heart of the plate, and Machado made no mistake in hitting his 20th home run to left-center field.

"(Machado) got down the line very well (on the bunt), he also got down the line very well on his home run, so I will take both of those every single night and that would be great," Stammen said with a laugh.

That was the only offense until the bottom of the fifth, when Atlanta tied the game on a solo home run by Michael Harris II. Sears left a sweeper out over the heart of the plate, and it ended up in the seats in right field to tie the game.

It wasn’t all though, as on the following at bat Mauricio Dubón reached on catcher interference, then came around to score when Joey Bart hit a hot shot liner down the left field line for an RBI double. But Sears was able to bounce back, getting the next two batters and limiting the damage to a 2-1 deficit.

That would be all for Sears’ start, as he finished with five innings and 55 pitches, allowing three hits and two runs (one was unearned) with three strikeouts and no walks.

"JP pitched pretty good, he was a little under the weather today, so I think he was limited in that, but he pitched great for the way he was feeling coming in," Stammen said.

Wandy Peralta came on in the sixth, and after starting with a strikeout, Ozzie Albies fouled off the first two pitches and then took a ball before reaching for a high fastball and hitting it into the bullpen in left field to extend Atlanta’s lead on the solo shot.

The Braves kept Elder in the game through the seventh inning, but France chased him before he could get another out. The first pitch sinker got smashed to left center field for France’s 15th home run, continuing the stretch of hot hitting for the Padres’ first baseman.

Despite a one-out single by Luis Rengifo — his second hit after replacing Gavin Sheets in the seventh inning — Victor Mederos closed the game out by pitching the final 2 1/3 innings to earn his first save. Elder was credited with the win.

The second of the four-game series will see Walker Buehler (5-5, 5.36 ERA) toe the rubber for the Padres, while Atlanta counters with Reynaldo López (4-2, 3.50 ERA), who will be making his 10th start after spending some time in the bullpen during May and most of June. First pitch is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. PT at Truist Park.

This story was updated at 7:24 p.m.