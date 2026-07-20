Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
MLB · 1 hour ago

Dodgers trade for Rockies reliever Seth Halvorsen

Fredo Cervantes

Host · Writer

PHILADELPHIA — The Dodgers wasted little time getting to work ahead of the August 3 trade deadline, striking Monday morning with a deal to bolster their bullpen by acquiring hard-throwing right-hander Seth Halvorsen from the Colorado Rockies.

In exchange, the Dodgers are sending right-handed pitcher Nick Frasso and outfielder Landyn Vidourek to Colorado.

Halvorsen will report to Triple-A Oklahoma City as he continues his recovery from right shoulder inflammation. The 26-year-old is on the 15-day injured list, but the Dodgers are betting on one of the most electric arms available ahead of the deadline.

Known for his elite velocity, Halvorsen’s fastball frequently reaches triple digits. His power arsenal has made him an intriguing late-inning reliever, though command and control have remained the biggest question marks throughout his career.

During Halvorsen's time with the Rockies (2024-26), Halvorsen owns a 4.31 ERA with a 3-4 record and 66 strikeouts in 71 innings. If the Dodgers' pitching development group can help refine his command, they believe they may have another high-leverage bullpen weapon under team control for years to come.

Frasso, once viewed as one of the organization's top pitching prospects, never fully regained his momentum after battling multiple injuries over the past few seasons. Despite his upside, the Dodgers ultimately dealt from a position of depth.

Vidourek, the Dodgers' No. 25 prospect, adds another athletic outfielder to Colorado's rebuilding system. The Dodgers, meanwhile, boasts arguably the deepest collection of outfield prospects in baseball, headlined by Josue De Paula, Zyhir Hope, and Mike Sirota, making Vidourek a prospect they could afford to move.

For the Rockies, the trade nets a former top pitching prospect with upside in Frasso and a promising young outfielder. For the Dodgers, it's another calculated gamble on elite stuff, acquiring a reliever whose ceiling could be significantly higher if he can stay healthy and improve his command.

The deal also carries an interesting front-office connection. It's the first Dodgers-Rockies trade with former Dodgers executive Josh Byrnes now serving as Colorado's general manager, helping facilitate a rare transaction between the National League West.

With nearly two weeks remaining before the trade deadline, the Dodgers have already addressed one area of need. Whether this proves to be the club's biggest bullpen addition or simply the first of several moves remains to be seen.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jul 20 7:05 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
PIT

PIT

-1.5

-104

O 7.5

NYY

NYY

+1.5

-112

U 7.5

Jul 20 7:07 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
TB

TB

+1.5

+150

O 7.5

TOR

TOR

-1.5

-178

U 7.5

EDITOR'S PICKS

Who Will Win the 2026 World Series?
app_store

For the Best of SportsGrid, Grab the App

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 2 months ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 2 months ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 3 months ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 3 months ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 3 months ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

MLB Futures: Analyzing Team Performances and Predictions
MLB · 1 day ago
MLB Futures: Analyzing Team Performances and Predictions
MLB Futures: Ohtani's MVP Race and Dodgers' Playoff Strategy
MLB · 1 day ago
MLB Futures: Ohtani's MVP Race and Dodgers' Playoff Strategy
MLB Futures Predictions: Cy Young & Manager Predictions
MLB · 1 day ago
MLB Futures Predictions: Cy Young & Manager Predictions
Gambling's Dark Side: Bryce Harper's Shocking Impact on Fans
MLB · 1 week ago
Gambling's Dark Side: Bryce Harper's Shocking Impact on Fans
MLB Futures: Analyzing Team Performances and Playoff Predictions
MLB · 1 week ago
MLB Futures: Analyzing Team Performances and Playoff Predictions