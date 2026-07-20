Dodgers trade for Rockies reliever Seth Halvorsen

PHILADELPHIA — The Dodgers wasted little time getting to work ahead of the August 3 trade deadline, striking Monday morning with a deal to bolster their bullpen by acquiring hard-throwing right-hander Seth Halvorsen from the Colorado Rockies.

In exchange, the Dodgers are sending right-handed pitcher Nick Frasso and outfielder Landyn Vidourek to Colorado.

Halvorsen will report to Triple-A Oklahoma City as he continues his recovery from right shoulder inflammation. The 26-year-old is on the 15-day injured list, but the Dodgers are betting on one of the most electric arms available ahead of the deadline.

Known for his elite velocity, Halvorsen’s fastball frequently reaches triple digits. His power arsenal has made him an intriguing late-inning reliever, though command and control have remained the biggest question marks throughout his career.

During Halvorsen's time with the Rockies (2024-26), Halvorsen owns a 4.31 ERA with a 3-4 record and 66 strikeouts in 71 innings. If the Dodgers' pitching development group can help refine his command, they believe they may have another high-leverage bullpen weapon under team control for years to come.

Frasso, once viewed as one of the organization's top pitching prospects, never fully regained his momentum after battling multiple injuries over the past few seasons. Despite his upside, the Dodgers ultimately dealt from a position of depth.

Vidourek, the Dodgers' No. 25 prospect, adds another athletic outfielder to Colorado's rebuilding system. The Dodgers, meanwhile, boasts arguably the deepest collection of outfield prospects in baseball, headlined by Josue De Paula, Zyhir Hope, and Mike Sirota, making Vidourek a prospect they could afford to move.

For the Rockies, the trade nets a former top pitching prospect with upside in Frasso and a promising young outfielder. For the Dodgers, it's another calculated gamble on elite stuff, acquiring a reliever whose ceiling could be significantly higher if he can stay healthy and improve his command.

The deal also carries an interesting front-office connection. It's the first Dodgers-Rockies trade with former Dodgers executive Josh Byrnes now serving as Colorado's general manager, helping facilitate a rare transaction between the National League West.

With nearly two weeks remaining before the trade deadline, the Dodgers have already addressed one area of need. Whether this proves to be the club's biggest bullpen addition or simply the first of several moves remains to be seen.