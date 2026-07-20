MLB Picks Today: TheDannyClassic’s Best Bets Monday, July 20

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With all of that said, let’s dive into today’s slate to identify the best prop bets on the board. All odds provided are courtesy of BetMGM. For new users, use code TDC for a first-bet offer up to $1500 back in bonuses if your first pick loses.

Best MLB Props Today

Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Yankees

7:05 PM Eastern

The Pirates dock ship in the Bronx tonight. They will be welcomed by an exhausted Yankees team coming off a split double-header and a disappointing series against the Dodgers.

Ryan Weathers gets the ball for the Yankees. His 4.15 ERA and 24.2% home run per fly ball percentage probably are not where New Yorkers want to park their trust. But after their ace, Cam Schlittler, was thoroughly outdueled by Yoshinobu Yamamoto, this is who they must rely on to start the new week.

Bryan Reynolds is primed for a solid performance tonight, having found some success versus Weathers in the past. In 5 plate appearances he has a walk, 3 hits, 5 total bases, and an RBI. I’m not so sure the Yankees will be weathering this storm tonight.

Reynolds has surpassed the 1.5 hits/runs/RBI line in 57 of the 100 games this year and averages 2.3 per game. Over his last 20 games, he has cleared this line in 12, and has had 3 or more hits/runs/RBI in half of his last 10 appearances.

You can still get this at -110 at BetMGM, which still holds value to me. If you are feeling bold, you can snag his bases prop at +145 on BetMGM, knowing he has cleared the 1.5 bases line in 5 of his last 10 games as well.

TheDannyClassic’s Picks of the Day

Bryan Reynolds o 1.5 hits/runs/RBI (-110 at BetMGM)

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Angels

10:10 PM Eastern

There seems to be a flash sale tonight in Los Angeles. Maybe it’s Christmas in July, maybe it’s Amazon Prime Day, or maybe the books forgot that the Angels bullpen has a 4.70 ERA and ranks 25th in the league.

Jordan Walker isn’t some slouch that excels at batting practice and squeaked out a Home Run Derby win. BetMGM is offering -120 for Walker over 1.5 hits/runs/RBI tonight as if he has not crushed this line in 9 of his last 10 games.

Soriano has been a nightmare for right-handed bats, allowing an opponent batting average of .195 and a slugging percentage of .263. However, he has only gone over 5 innings in 2 of his last 9 outings. His numbers are also skewed due to his scorching hot start to the 2026 season.

Walker has averaged 3.0 hits/runs/RBI over his last 10, and he is virtually guaranteed to face the Angels bullpen at least once tonight. At this price for a .289 hitter with 22 home runs and 76 RBI across 96 games, I simply cannot help myself.

TheDannyClassic’s Picks of the Day

Jordan Walker o 1.5 hits/runs/RBI (-120 at BetMGM)

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The post MLB Picks Today: TheDannyClassic’s Best Bets Monday, July 20 appeared first on Just Baseball.