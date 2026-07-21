TST Best Bets July 21

The Los Angeles Angels picked up their second consecutive 3-2 win last night – this time over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Jo Adell led the way with two hits, including a solo shot in the first. Adell also drove in two runs – the second being a walkoff hit-by-pitch in the bottom of the ninth.

However, the Angels’ offense continued its’ concerning trend of scoring three-runs or less in six consecutive games. As was the case heading into the series, Halos’ starting pitching has been very solid as of late – giving them a competitive chance in light of the lackluster offense.

Rookie standout Walbert Ureña will get the nod against the Cardinals tonight. Urena is 5-7 with a 2.88 ERA through 81.1 innings. Former first round pick Matthew Liberatore will take the mound for the Cards. Liberatore is 5-6 with a 5.00 ERA in 93.2 innings.

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First Pick: Los Angeles Angels vs St. Louis Cardinals – Over 9 total runs

Rundown: The Angels have a slightly better OPS (On-Base + Slugging) when facing left handed pitchers than they do against right handed pitchers. Having faced the Angels in each of the past two seasons, Liberatore has a 6.75 ERA against the Halos.

Nolan Schanuel is 2-for-4 with an OPS of 1.250 against Liberatore and Mike Trout is 1-for-3 with a 2-RBI double in his lone meeting against Liberatore. Expect the Angels to put runs up early against the Cardinals.

Second Pick: Los Angeles Angel +1.5 over St. Louis Cardinals

Rundown: The Angels should put up runs against Liberatore and get to the Cardinals’ bullpen fairly early. The question is if the Angels can channel last nights’ rally and hang a few runs on the Cardinals’ 4.25 ERA pen.

If the Angels are able to get out to a lead early, it should pave the way for Walbert Ureña to settle in. However, the rookie has notable command lapses. He has walked nine batters in his past two starts.

This game hangs on what version of Ureña the Angels are getting. In two of his past five starts he surrendered at least four runs. However, in the other three starts he allowed one run in 14.2 innings.

The Halos have a lot going for them in this matchup – they’re at home, they’re facing a familiar pitcher that they’ve had success against, and they’ve won two straight.