Jeff Pearlman apologizes after YouTuber accuses him of plagiarism

Jeff Pearlman has spent much of the last several years positioning himself as one of sports media's loudest critics, frequently calling out journalists, broadcasters and media personalities over their work and ethics.

Now, the longtime sportswriter and bestselling author finds himself on the other side of that conversation.

Pearlman, a Southern California resident who has taught journalism as an adjunct professor at Chapman University for the past decade, publicly apologized after YouTube creator Velodus accused him of plagiarizing large portions of a 2021 video about former New York Yankees prospect Ruben Rivera. Awful Announcing was the first to detail the scandal.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Velodus published a detailed follow-up video identifying what he said were 23 instances in which Pearlman's video mirrored his original work, including newspaper clippings, archival footage, photographs and editing choices. According to Velodus, several graphics even retained alterations unique to his original edit.

Hey guys, I'd love your support. I've posted a 10-min video recapping how almost every visual in Jeff Pearlman's recent video on Ruben Rivera was taken directly from my 2021 video on the same subject, and that he knows and has decided he's fine w it.https://t.co/f90NxutTPk pic.twitter.com/jMrsYkro8u — Velodus✨ (@velodus) July 16, 2026

Pearlman's version appeared on his Press Box Chronicles YouTube channel, which has a significantly larger audience than Velodus' channel, and included a sponsored advertisement. After the allegations gained traction, Pearlman made the Rivera video private, deleted his Bluesky account (he had already previously deleted his X/Twitter account) and later released a TikTok video addressing the controversy.

"I just kind of want to acknowledge that I'm not proud of this," Pearlman said in the video. "I swear to God, I would admit if I knew and I just made a stupid mistake. I didn't realize the extent. And now that I realize the extent, I feel like it was not cool. … We're just going to strive to do a lot better."

Pearlman acknowledged that his initial response to Velodus was defensive.

"I was snarky and d*ckish," he admitted, explaining that after discussions with family members, watching Velodus' breakdown video and hearing from colleagues, he better understood why the creator believed his work had been copied.

Pearlman also said he was still learning the norms surrounding YouTube production.

"The rules of YouTube is confusing," he said. "People take from here and there and there and there."

He argued that many popular shows use third-party video and images, citing programs such as The Pivot and All the Smoke, but ultimately concluded that Velodus had made "a very compelling case."

Pearlman said his production company licenses content from Getty Images and Newspapers.com but acknowledged he should have exercised greater oversight over how archival footage and visuals were incorporated into his videos.

"I should have had more oversight," he said.

Stealing content from others is abhorrent behavior, and Jeff Pearlman was rightfully called out for plagiarizing content by @velodus from several years ago. To his credit, he did eventually take down the video and post an apology, but a couple of days later and after a lot of… https://t.co/3m9KbddsRX — Phil Giubileo (@philgpbp) July 18, 2026

The episode highlights the increasingly blurry line between traditional journalism and digital content creation, where questions surrounding fair use, licensing and attribution continue to evolve. But even as platforms change, the core ethical expectation that journalists properly credit original work has remained largely unchanged.

The sports media industry has dealt with plagiarism controversies before, although many involved journalists reusing portions of their own previously published work or using sentences from a press release. More than a decade ago, prominent columnist Rick Reilly acknowledged instances in which passages from his Sports Illustrated columns later appeared in his ESPN work, prompting criticism over self-plagiarism.

The allegations involving Pearlman are different because they involve claims that another creator's original work was reproduced rather than recycled from his own archives.

That distinction matters, particularly for someone whose career has been built on reporting, authorship and journalism education.

Pearlman, a former Sports Illustrated writer and the author of numerous bestselling sports biographies, has also become one of the industry's most outspoken commentators, frequently criticizing the work of fellow journalists and media personalities.

That public role makes the current controversy especially notable.

Whether Pearlman's apology closes the matter remains to be seen. But for a journalism professor who has built a reputation on accountability and media criticism, the incident serves as a reminder that the same ethical standards journalists expect of others ultimately apply to themselves.