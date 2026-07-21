MLB Picks Today: TheDannyClassic’s Best Bets Tuesday, July 21

In a world full of AI models spitting out sports props and game picks, TheDannyClassic stays grounded in the human side of baseball. His love for data and numbers, coupled with his resurgence of interest in Major League Baseball, blossomed into consistent, long-term success in making MLB picks.

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With all of that said, let’s dive into today’s slate to identify the best prop bets on the board. All odds provided are courtesy of BetMGM. For new users, use code TDC for a first-bet offer up to $1500 back in bonuses if your first pick loses.

Best MLB Props Today

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox

7:10 PM Eastern

Put some respect on their name! The Boston Red Sox are currently riding a 14-game winning streak that has completely turned the AL on its head. Since June 25th, when the Red Sox sat at the bottom of the American League standings, they have put together a 19-2 run. The only thing that might be hotter than this team is Willson Contreras’ temper.

Also hot? His bat.

Contreras has averaged 3.5 hits/runs/RBI and 2.8 total bases per game over the Red Sox’s last ten games (or wins, same difference). This consistency has led to a .292 average, .907 OPS, 22 dingers, and 66 RBI. The Fenway Faithful have been elated over the last month.

Tonight, the Orioles send out Kyle Bradish. Bradish has respectable numbers this year and doesn’t show vulnerabilities to any particular subset of hitters. He limits hitters to 1.01 home runs per 9 innings pitched with an ERA of 3.61. Can he survive the Fenway magic and stand in front of this barreling freight train of a win streak?

Contreras would like to say no. He is 2-for-4 in his recent history against Bradish, and both of those hits left the yard. He has a pair of walks to go with those home runs as well, for an astounding 2.667 OPS head-to-head.

TheDannyClassic’s Picks of the Day

Willson Contreras o 1.5 hits/runs/RBI (-135 at BetMGM)

Willson Contreras o 1.5 bases (+110 at BetMGM)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies

6:40 PM Eastern

When looking at global superstars topping the MVP odds, value is always the most important factor to consider. Shohei Ohtani has shockingly similar numbers to Contreras: a .287 average, 22 home runs, 60 RBI, and a .916 OPS.

However, the weight of the name seems to keep his odds perpetually less favorable to bettors.

Tonight we find some value here as Ohtani finds himself 60.5 feet away from the potential comeback player of the year, Zack Wheeler. Wheeler has as many wins as home runs given up. His 10-1 record isn’t some fluke backed by crazy run support either. An ERA of 2.13 and a WHIP of 0.89 give a better picture of the nuts and bolts that hold the record together.

Bu, Ohtani fears no man. In 9 regular season plate appearances, the Japanese slugger has gotten the best of Wheeler. He walked 3 times and went 4-for-6 with a home run.

Wheeler is backed by a middle-of-the-road bullpen that usually only needs to put in 2.1innings per game after his starts. However, batting first for the Dodgers leads to 4 or 5 plate appearances. The lines are heavily skewed by Wheeler’s 2026 dominance, but sometimes that is where the value hides. Line shop here for some moderately sized variability, but for a guy who averaged 2.5 bases in his last 10 games, you can play this down to -120.

TheDannyClassic’s Picks of the Day

Shohei Ohtani o 1.5 bases (-110 at BetMGM)

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The post MLB Picks Today: TheDannyClassic’s Best Bets Tuesday, July 21 appeared first on Just Baseball.