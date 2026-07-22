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MLB · 11 minutes ago

Angels to Broadcast 10 Minor League Affiliate Games on ABTV

Anthony Arroyo

Host · Writer

The Los Angeles Angels announced Wednesday that they are expanding access to minor league baseball broadcasts, with Angels Broadcast Television (ABTV) set to air 10 games featuring the organization's Double-A and Triple-A affiliates during the remainder of the 2026 season.

According to an Angels press release, fans with a cable or satellite subscription that includes ABTV will be able to watch the broadcasts, while affiliate games will also continue to be available through Angels TV.

Among the scheduled broadcasts, one matchup stands above the rest. On Aug. 9, the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees will host the Oklahoma City Comets, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game could feature several of the top prospects from both organizations, giving fans a chance to watch some of the next generation of talent in Southern California's longtime baseball rivalry.

The Angels' televised slate includes four Salt Lake Bees games and six Rocket City Trash Pandas contests. Fans can expect to follow some of the organization's top prospects throughout the second half of the season, including No. 2 prospect Nelson Rada, No. 4 prospect George Klassen, No. 11 prospect Chris Cortez and No. 14 prospect Raudi Rodriguez.

ABTV's affiliate coverage begins July 23 when the Rocket City Trash Pandas host the Knoxville Smokies, the Chicago Cubs' Double-A affiliate. The broadcast schedule concludes Sept. 13, when the Salt Lake Bees host the Round Rock Express, the Texas Rangers' Triple-A affiliate.

Fans looking for additional information about ABTV and viewing options can visit angels.com/watch.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jul 22 8:05 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
CWS

CWS

-1.5

-122

O 8.5

TEX

TEX

+1.5

+104

U 8.5

Jul 22 8:10 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
MIA

MIA

-1.5

-106

O 8

HOU

HOU

+1.5

-110

U 8

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