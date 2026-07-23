Muncy climbs Dodgers home run list in victory over Phillies

PHILADELPHIA — For years, Max Muncy has built his Dodgers legacy one towering swing at a time. On Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park, another one carried historical significance.

Muncy blasted his 20th home run of the season, the 229th of his Dodgers career, moving into sole possession of fifth place on the franchise's all-time home run list. It also gives him the second-most home runs by any Dodger since the franchise moved to Los Angeles, another milestone in a career that continues to grow more impressive.

229 homers in Dodger Blue. pic.twitter.com/d2GinUYXla — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 23, 2026

More importantly for the Dodgers, it helped power a complete offensive performance in a 9-5 victory over the Phillies, clinching two of three games.

"Got rewarded for trying to do the right thing," Muncy said after the game.

The Dodgers finished with contributions throughout the lineup, collecting timely hits when they needed them most.

Dalton Rushing authored one of the biggest nights of his young major league career. After launching a solo homer in the third inning to get the Dodgers on the board, Rushing came through again in the fifth. With two runners aboard, Rushing lined a go-ahead two-run double into the right-field corner, turning a one-run deficit into a 3-2 Dodgers lead.

It was the kind of breakthrough performance that showcased why the organization remains so excited about his future with Will Smith sidelined.

Freddie Freeman and Tommy Edman kept the offense rolling from there.

Freeman collected three hits for the fifth time this season. Edman added three hits of his own, his second three-hit game of the year, before delivering the knockout blow in the eighth inning.

Tommy clears the bases! pic.twitter.com/5Y9vI2XaSY — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 23, 2026

With the bases loaded, Edman ripped his first career bases-loaded triple, clearing the bases and stretching the Dodgers' advantage to 9-3. By night's end, Edman and Rushing had each driven in three runs, providing more than enough offense.

While the bats grabbed the headlines, Eric Lauer continued one of the more surprising success stories of the Dodgers' season.

Acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays, Lauer improved to 5-5 after allowing three earned runs over 5 1/3 innings while striking out five. He threw 91 pitches and now owns a 3.35 ERA across 45.2 innings with the Dodgers.

More remarkably, the Dodgers still haven't lost a game he's started.

Eric Lauer #33 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Robert Sloter – The Sporting Tribune Eric Lauer #33 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Dodgers are now 8-0 when Lauer takes the mound since his arrival.

"We're just playing good baseball," Lauer said.

That simple explanation continues to fit.

Whether it's veteran stars like Muncy and Freeman, versatile contributors like Edman, or emerging young talent like Rushing, someone different seems to step forward every night. Wednesday's win was another example of the lineup's depth overwhelming an opponent.

The series victory over Philadelphia also provided another statement against one of the National League's elite clubs as the Dodgers continue navigating a challenging East Coast trip.

The Dodgers will enjoy an off day Thursday before part of the team, led by manager Dave Roberts, visits President Donald Trump at the White House in recognition of the franchise's 2025 World Series championship over the Toronto Blue Jays.

After the ceremony, the road trip resumes Friday night in Queens, where the Dodgers open a highly anticipated weekend series against the New York Mets.