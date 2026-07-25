Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
MLB · 1 hour ago

Luis Rengifo stays hot, lifts Padres over Marlins with pinch hit two-run homer

James Newell

Host · Writer

MIAMI – Luis Rengifo has only played in seven games for the San Diego Padres and in that amount of time, he has quickly emerged as a key piece during this critical stretch of the season. 

During Friday's opener against the Miami Marlins, Padres manager Craig Stammen called on Rengifo, who was not on the starting lineup, to pinch hit for Luis Campusano in the eighth inning. With one out against right-hander Tyler Zuber and Jase Bowen on second, the 29-year-old connected on a sweeper down the middle of the plate for a late go-ahead home run to right field. 

The two-run blast from Rengifo paired with a ironclad bullpen slammed the door shut on the Marlins, winning 4-2 and taking the first of a three game series at loanDepot Park. 

Since joining the Padres, Rengifo is batting .435 (10-for-23) with two home runs, seven RBIs and has a 1.176 OPS. Not only did he hit is first career pinch hit home run but he currently riding a six game hitting streak. 

The crucial at-bat couldn't have come at a better. The Padres started the inning off with double by Ty France with no outs. After Bowen came in to pinch run for France, Jackson Merrill struck out five pitches later, which led to Rengifo. 

Before then, the Padres had an opportunity jump in front with two runners on base with two outs. Fernando Tatis Jr. was clipped by a slider by reliever Lake Bachar and Jake Cronenworth walked for a third time. 

Miami would switch to Zuber and six pitches later, Manny Machado would get called out on strikes after an overturned ABS review. 

Despite San Diego finishing with just five hits, the pair of runs they scored prior to the eighth came on a string of timely at-bats. 

Machado and France forced Miami to start their bullpen game plan after recording back-to-back one out singles against starter Ryan Gusto in the fourth. Changing to reliever Cade Gibson, Merrill sent out a sac-fly to right fielder Griffin Conine to tie the game 1-1. 

In the fifth, Bogaerts drew a four pitch lead off walk and advanced to second after a success sac-bunt by Sung-Mun Song. A batter later, Cronenworth walked and right after, Machado gave the Padres their first lead following a line drive single to left field.

While it was consequential for the Padres to win this game, they needed their pitching, specially their starter, to not set them back.   

The middle game of the three game series will take place on Saturday at 1:10 p.m., featuring left-hander JP Sears (2-3, 4.38 ERA) and right-hander Eury Perez (5-7, 3.53 ERA) on the mound.

THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Final
Rockies +235, U 8.5
COL

COL

5

MIL

MIL

2

Final
Tigers -275, U 7.5
KC

KC

1

DET

DET

2

EDITOR'S PICKS

Who Will Win the 2026 World Series?
app_store

For the Best of SportsGrid, Grab the App

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 3 months ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 3 months ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 3 months ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 3 months ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 3 months ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

Navigating MLB Trade Deadline Bets: Strategies & Insights
MLB · 4 days ago
Navigating MLB Trade Deadline Bets: Strategies & Insights
Impact of Player Injuries on NL Cy Young Award Odds
MLB · 4 days ago
Impact of Player Injuries on NL Cy Young Award Odds
MLB Futures: Analyzing Team Performances and Predictions
MLB · 5 days ago
MLB Futures: Analyzing Team Performances and Predictions
MLB Futures: Ohtani's MVP Race and Dodgers' Playoff Strategy
MLB · 5 days ago
MLB Futures: Ohtani's MVP Race and Dodgers' Playoff Strategy
MLB Futures Predictions: Cy Young & Manager Predictions
MLB · 5 days ago
MLB Futures Predictions: Cy Young & Manager Predictions