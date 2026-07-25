TST Best Bets: July 25, 2027

Saturday’s MLB slate features a pair of interesting matchups that should be dictated by the starting pitching.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will look to build off a complete-game gem against the New York Yankees as the Los Angeles Dodgers try to secure a series win over a Mets team that has fallen 18 games below .500.

Meanwhile, Paul Skenes and Shota Imanaga will take the mound in Pittsburgh after the Cubs needed extra innings to win a low-scoring series opener.

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First Pick: Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (+115) over New York Mets

Rundown:The best team in baseball has not missed a beat coming out of the All-Star break.

The Dodgers are 5-2 since the break, and after throwing a complete game against the Yankees in his last start, Yamamoto draws a much easier matchup against the Mets tonight.

New York has been one of the worst teams in the league all season and is just 22-28 against the spread at home.

In the Dodgers’ 12 wins with Yamamoto on the mound, 10 have come by multiple runs, and expect another comfortable victory tonight.

Second Pick: Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs – Under 7.5 runs

Jul 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Henry Davis (32) drives in a run with an infield single against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images Jul 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Henry Davis (32) drives in a run with an infield single against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at PNC Park.

Rundown: In yesterday’s series opener, this column correctly predicted a Cubs victory largely because of the Pirates’ season-long struggles against left-handed pitching.

Pittsburgh is now 9-21 against left-handed starters and faces another one tonight in Shota Imanaga.

While Chicago offers solid value at +107 to clinch the series, the under is the safer play with another quiet night expected from Pittsburgh’s offense.

The Pirates scored just two runs yesterday despite the game going to extra innings, so expect another low-scoring affair tonight.