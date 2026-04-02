2026 MLB Draft Prep Rankings: Top 100 High School Prospects

26. Bo Lowrance – 3B HT/WT: 6’5/200 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Christ Church Episcopal (SC) | Commitment: Virginia | Projected Age: 18.9 One of the more talked-about names during the late summer, Lowrance’s 6-foot-5, 200-pound frame exudes projection. He has exceptional length in his limbs, and while many prospects of his size struggle to control their bodies, Lowrance does a great job of repeating his mechanics and staying in sync. Lowrance’s offensive upside is extremely promising. He keeps it simple at the plate, wasting little movement before showcasing impressive bat speed, hand speed, and barrel lag through the zone. He has a heavy barrel that stays in the zone for a long time, and he’s able to generate good leverage and extension thanks to his length. Most of his production has come on the opposite side of the field, though Lowrance has demonstrated the ability to pull the baseball with authority. Most expect his power to be plus once fully mature, while the hit tool has some basic floor. Lowrance has handled velocity quite well so far, especially in the zone, and he makes smart swing decisions. As a defender, Lowrance has played as a shortstop, though many believe he’ll move to third base eventually. His size fits that position better, plus he has good lateral mobility and a strong arm across the diamond. This profile is likely to improve with age and added strength. Lowrance’s commitment belongs to Chris Pollard and the University of Virginia.

27. Gary Morse – RHP HT/WT: 6’8/209 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Orange Lutheran (CA) | Commitment: Tennessee | Projected Age: 19.0 One of the premier arms in SoCal, Morse is a super-lanky yet well-proportioned arm that oozes athleticism and projection while possessing loud stuff. He’s made his mark on big stages, including striking out 16 batters in route to OLu’s 4th NHSI title in March. For his size, Morse controls his body well, stretching down the mound with fluidity. It’s a deep arm swing, with his arm essentially climbing a mountain to a high three-quarters arm slot, steep and with a downhill plane to the plate. Morse has shown the ability to overpower batters with his fastball, which has been clocked at 97 MPH. He tends to get behind the baseball, generating excellent carry and slight late-cutting action that hitters can’t catch up to when it’s commanded upstairs. He can locate it to both sides of the plate, too. Morse’s best secondary offering is a powerful mid-80s change-up that projects above-average or better. He sells it very well with similar arm speed to the heater, and it fades heavily away from the barrels of left-handed bats. He has found success throwing it right-on-right, too. Morse has two breaking balls, though they are soft in the mid-70s and lack sufficient bite/action compared to his peers. That will be a primary development point for any team that drafts him. A Tennessee commit, Morse provides serious intrigue with his velocity, steep angle, and power prowess on the hill. He would be a draft-eligible sophomore if he makes it to Knoxville.

28. Sean Dunlap – C,OF HT/WT: 6’3/205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Crown Point (IN) | Commitment: Tennessee | Projected Age: 18.3 Possessing a power-oriented game and plenty of physicality, Dunlap has the potential to become a dominant player in the future. Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 205 pounds, he has more strength to develop, and he is already an impressive athlete for someone his size. Dunlap generates incredible bat speed from the right side, with significant hip and shoulder separation and exceptional hand speed that drives his power. His swing can get long, and the swing plane tends to be on the flatter side, but everything comes off the barrel hot. He can spray line drives all over the field, frequently hitting the gaps. There’s some swing-and-miss in his game, which is common for players with his toolset, but his swing and approach will tighten up with further development. He shows the potential to be a middle-of-the-order impact hitter. Defensively, he’s displayed strong arm strength behind the plate, though there are some rough edges to iron out. Thanks to his athleticism, speed, and build, he’ll get opportunities in the outfield — especially in center. If he outgrows the athleticism needed for center, he could fit perfectly in right field. While there’s some volatility, Dunlap’s physical tools are too impressive to overlook. Dunlap is committed to the University of Tennessee.

29. Luke Williams – SS,OF HT/WT: 6’0/180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Franklin Regional (PA) | Commitment: Vanderbilt | Projected Age: 18.6 Williams is one of the more athletically gifted athletes in this class, and while he missed much of the summer due to injury, it’s hard to ignore the upside in his profile. He’s a powderkeg of twitch that, while lacking the polish of his peers, has some of the loudest tools available for a prep bat. Williams utilizes an even stance from the right side of the dish, standing with a wide base and triggering the operation with a leg raise. He has explosive hands and hips, allowing the barrel to fly through the strike zone with electric speed. He projects to be a slugger at the next level, as he opts to lift the baseball with dangerous intent, especially to the pull side. However, the hit tool will need a coat of polish. The swing can get a bit crude, and he’ll find himself stepping into the bucket, making him susceptible to spin on the outer half. He’ll be tested as he climbs the ladder, but the impact could be loud. Given the injury, Williams did not play in the field upon his return, but he has shown exceptional speed and arm strength at multiple positions in the past. He has the bounce and lateral range to handle shortstop, though he could transition to the outfield and play in center field, assuming he stays fully healthy. His spring will prove vital for his evaluation. Williams flipped his commitment from Virginia to Vanderbilt, and he’d be eligible again in 2029.

30. Denton Lord – RHP HT/WT: 6’8/220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: South Walton (FL) | Commitment: Mississippi State | Projected Age: 18.7 Standing at 6-foot-8 and weighing 220 pounds, Lord towers over opponents while on the mound. He’s built rail-thin and has extreme length to his body, giving him immense projection that few can match. However, while most kids his size tend to struggle with repeating their mechanics, Lord does a solid job of controlling his limbs and staying compact. Lord employs drop-and-drive mechanics, moving well down the mound with good extension at release and a clean arm swing with impressive hip/shoulder separation. His arm speed is also notable. He can vary his arm angle and release point somewhat, though that should tighten as he adds more weight to his frame. He has the look of an arm that can sit in the mid-to-upper-90s in time. Currently, he’s already flashed big velocity, reaching up to 97-98 MPH in shorter bursts. He typically sits 91-95 MPH over longer outings, and despite a steep angle to the plate, he misses bats in the zone and has quality carry and life. He toys with his fastball shape and mixes in a running two-seam that can tie up right-handed hitters’ hands. So far, he’s flashed two types of breaking balls, though they can blend into slurves at times. At its best, his curveball is a hard upper-70s pitch with bite and an 11-5 shape, though he varies the sweep. It will become more consistent as he develops. He’s also played with a change-up in the mid-80s that shows good upside, with depth and tumble to lefties, although he hasn’t used it much. There is significant upside in Lord’s profile, given his projection and arsenal, which provides a development team with a solid foundation to build upon. Lord flipped from Florida to Mississippi State in mid-November, joining an absurd recruiting class in Starkville.

31. Taj Marchand – SS HT/WT: 6’2/190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: James Island Charter (SC) | Commitment: Mississippi | Projected Age: 17.11 Marchand wasn’t invited to many major events this summer, but he still made his mark on the scouting community. He was a standout at every stop on the summer calendar, and while there’s a chance he could be two-way, many see him as a future shortstop with developing offensive tools. Although Marchand’s swing is a bit unconventional and the profile has some flaws, his metrics stand out. His contact skills are exceptional. Marchand makes excellent contact and handles pitches on the outer half well, with his adjustability out of the zone catching everyone’s eye—posting a 29% whiff rate on those pitches. He tends to let pitches travel through the zone and often hits the ball the other way. While he chases pitches at a very high rate, exceeding 35%, his contact ability helps compensate for that red flag. Marchand creates extension and stretch between his hands and front foot, enabling quick hands, good rotation, and bat speed. He sometimes struggles with drifting over his front hip or foot, and he will likely need some swing adjustments to generate more leverage and power. Overall, he has a promising offensive profile. With solid arm strength and mobility, many believe he can stick at shortstop. He remains calm and consistent in his actions, showing good footwork, range, and a strong internal clock. He has the tools to stay on the left side of the infield. As a Mississippi recruit, he also pitches, reaching 92 MPH with a developing breaking ball, but his hitting skills have been too impressive to ignore. He could elevate his profile into the first 100 picks come July.

32. Cole Prosek – 3B HT/WT: 6’1/195 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Magnolia Heights (MS) | Commitment: Mississippi | Projected Age: 19.0 One of the best bats in the Deep South, Prosek hit at every stop on the summer circuit. While he’s not the most athletic player on the field, his polished offensive game has enamored many scouts. Prosek’s swing is geared for legitimate impact at the next level. It’s a simple and relaxed swing that he repeats well, featuring a moderate leg kick/drift with little wasted motion. He can separate his hips and shoulders well, plus his hands are extremely strong at impact. Prosek’s bat path features plenty of loft, impacting the baseball to both sides of the park, but his ability to pull the ball in the air consistently stands out. He’s more than just a masher, though. While he’s aggressive and expands the zone often, Prosek’s bat-to-ball skills are solid. He’s tough to beat inside the zone, plus there’s adjustability to his swing. The bat will be the primary selling point moving forward; he’s a below-average runner with a thick lower half, which affects his mobility in the dirt. Many expect him to transition to third base, where he has an average arm, though a first base role can’t be ruled out. If Prosek attends Mississippi, he would be sophomore-eligible in 2028.

33. Cole Koeninger – 3B,RHP HT/WT: 6’3/210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Keller (TX) | Commitment: Tennessee | Projected Age: 18.11 One of the top two-way athletes in this class, Koeninger is a sturdy, extremely athletic player with impressive tools on either side of the ball. Scouts are currently divided on which route he’ll ultimately choose, though both routes include considerable upside when fully developed. We’ll start with the bat, where he’s got above-average to plus power projection with feel to hit. It’s a short, direct path to the baseball at its best, featuring a unique backfoot swing to the outside of his body. Koeninger takes tight turns to the baseball and delivers a heavy barrel through the zone. When he’s balanced throughout his operation, Koeninger can pummel the baseball, especially to his pull side. He can find himself getting himself too far out in front of his hips, which makes him susceptible to swing-and-miss. Ironing that out will be a key component in his development. In the dirt, he’s a fluid lateral mover with plus or better arm strength across the diamond, meaning he’ll stay on the left side of the infield. As he fills out his already physical frame, Koeninger should shift over to third base, where he’ll be a viable defender at the next level. If he chooses to pitch, he’s got starting pitcher upside with one of the best breaking balls in the class. His low-80s curveball can be an absolute hammer, featuring quality depth and snap out of the fastball tunnel. Koeninger can spin it very well, land it for strikes, and generate ugly swings from the opposition. His fastball itself has power, reaching up to 97-98 MPH in brief stints, although he typically sits 91-95 MPH across longer outings. It’s steep to the plate from a high three-quarters release, displaying decent carry with tailing action late in the zone. He’ll flash some cut/ride qualities at times, too. There’s a firmer slider and nascent change-up in the arsenal, as well. He’s a fluid mover down the bump with quality extension numbers, though he can find himself showing the ball to batters behind his back. It’s a short, but inconsistent, arm swing behind his back. It’s a good mold of clay to work with on both sides of the ball, and there’s a non-zero chance that he continues doing both at the next level. Committed to Tennessee, Koeninger would be one of the older juniors in the 2029 class if he ends up in Knoxville.

34. Nathaneal Davis – OF HT/WT: 6’0/180 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Bishop Moore (FL) | Commitment: Louisiana State | Projected Age: 18.5 With plenty of twitch and tools, Davis is one of the more exciting prospects in this class. He’s your prototypical top-of-the-order sparkplug who prioritizes contact and speed over power, though Davis has sneaky bat speed and outfield tools that separate him from his peers. Davis uses a linear bat path that’s direct to the baseball, lashing it to both gaps at his best. There’s serious barrel whip through the zone and quick, adjustable hands that allow him to make contact on his B-Swings. He should grow into more power as he fills out. Davis handles fastballs in the zone well, though with secondary offerings he can drift over his front hip and struggle to connect. He will often expand the zone, something scouts want to see come down as he climbs the ladder. As a defender, Davis has shown versatility, playing all three outfield positions, but his speed, fluid routes, and superb arm strength will make him viable in center as a professional. As he grows into his body, most expect his tools to become louder and his mechanics to shore up at the plate. The Florida native is committed to Louisiana State and would be eligible again in 2029.

35. Kaiden McCarthy – RHP HT/WT: 6’0/190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Vermont Academy (VT) | Commitment: Tennessee | Projected Age: 17.11 Vermont is an atypical state when it comes to baseball talent. Only two players from the state have been drafted since 2010: Rayne Supple (38th round in 2015, unsigned by the Cubs) and Owen Kellington (4th round in 2021, signed by the Pirates). There’s a legitimate chance McCarthy gets drafted higher than Kellington did in 2021. McCarthy is lauded for his athleticism, clean operation, and dynamic arsenal. He repeats his mechanics very well, with absurd arm speed from his three-quarters arm slot. McCarthy generates excellent hip/shoulder separation at foot plant, keeps his arm on time, and features significant scapular retraction. It’s as good as it gets when it comes to pitching mechanics, especially from someone this young. The fastball jumps out of his hand, getting on hitters quickly and hammering the strike zone. To date, McCarthy has already run his heater up to 97 MPH, generating significant tailing life. He’ll generate carry when he commands it in the upper third of the zone. His best secondary is a parachute-esque cambio in the upper-70s that features significant velocity separation and tumbling action. The pitch hammers the brake pedal viciously on its way to the plate, falling off the table in the process. He has the confidence and conviction to throw it to batters of either handedness, giving him an advanced feel for the offering already. There’s a breaking ball with traits to like in the same velocity band as the change-up, too. He’ll generate good vertical depth out of the hand and features a slight tilt. Overall, McCarthy has everything you would want to see in a young starting pitching prospect. He won’t turn 18 until after the draft and is committed to Tennessee.

36. Matt Ponatoski – SS,RHP HT/WT: 6’2/200 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Archbishop Moeller (OH) | Commitment: Kentucky | Projected Age: 18.4 A star-studded two-sport prospect, Ponatoski has multiple career paths to decide between. He’s a four-star quarterback recruit with numerous school records at Archbishop Moeller and also a talented two-way baseball player with a polished hit tool and loud arm strength on the diamond. This creates some uncertainty about his draft status next July, but he’ll likely have many suitors. Ponatoski’s swing is relaxed and methodical, wasting little energy while drifting down the left-handed batter’s box. He has a notable barrel tip during his load, but he also has quick hands and loud bat speed, with his barrel staying in the zone for a long time. He has an advanced approach with solid bat-to-ball skills. He can generate good leverage and pull the baseball with authority, though he has prioritized the hit tool so far. He should develop into average or better power. Defensively, he has the tools and instincts to stay on the left side of the infield. His arm strength is loud across the diamond, having been clocked as high as 101 MPH in showcase settings, and he’s nimble on his feet with good range. Already showing a sturdier build than his peers, he will likely move to the hot corner eventually, although he could start his pro career at shortstop. Alternatively, he can be tried out on the mound. He’s reached 96 MPH with his fastball, which has solid spin rates, and he also throws a sharp low-80s downer curveball as his primary secondary pitch. His delivery is smooth, with good arm speed from a high three-quarters arm slot, but scouts would like to see additional pitches added to his arsenal. Currently committed to Kentucky for both football and baseball, Ponatoski will face tough decisions over the next year. He will be 18.4 years old next July, making him one of the younger players in his class.

37. Jorvorskie Lane Jr. – OF,C HT/WT: 6’0/200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Grapevine (TX) | Commitment: Arkansas | Projected Age: 18.0 Jorvorskie Lane Jr., the son of ex-NFL fullback Jorvorskie Lane Sr., brings a physical toolset to the diamond. He’s built similarly to a running back, displaying plenty of strength throughout his frame with broad shoulders, stout lower-half strength, and barrel-chested features. While he lacks the projection of his peers, it’s hard not to dream about the power potential in the stick. Lane has some of the quickest hands of any prospect in this class, plus he can really separate his hips and shoulders. This gives him an extremely quick bat through the zone with significant barrel lag and an uphill path. While the power hasn’t quite translated in-game yet, he’s displayed robust exit velocities and tends to utilize both gaps for damage. He can really impact the baseball. While he does draw a good amount of walks and shows patience, he has struggled to keep the strikeouts at bay. He did have trouble suffocating in-zone pitches, plus he has been susceptible to heaters upstairs. He’ll likely need some swing tweaks in the future as a result, especially once he faces better competition, though it’s hard to ignore what could be above-average to plus power. While he started behind the plate this summer, Lane moved to the outfield and can be a viable defender in a corner spot. It’s good range with average arm strength, and he can provide a steady glove. This would put more pressure on the bat to perform, though the power should allow him to stick there. Lane Jr. will turn 18 just before the draft and recently committed to the University of Arkansas.

38. CJ Weinstein – 2B,SS HT/WT: 6’1/190 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Orange Lutheran (CA) | Commitment: Louisiana State | Projected Age: 19.3 One of the more prolific pure hitters in SoCal, Weinstein has been a mainstay in scouting circles for several years. His 2024 summer circuit placed him among the best prep bats in the class, where he demonstrated an innate feel for the barrel, rarely whiffed on offerings in and out of the zone, and possessed subtle pull power. Although his 2025 summer didn’t mirror this performance, Weinstein still has the contact and power traits to impress scouts. The biggest difference between 2024 and 2025 was Weinstein’s aggressiveness at the plate, which became more passive, allowing pitchers to get ahead in counts easily. Despite this, he still made quality contact and maintained good chase rates, drawing a solid number of walks. Weinstein’s swing features adjustability, enabling him to handle most pitches both inside and outside the zone. He consistently makes tight turns to the baseball and delivers a heavy barrel through the zone. His swing is refined to produce line drives to all fields, and when he turns on a pitch, he shows average power over the right field fence. Overall, it’s a polished offensive profile that should improve in a new environment at Orange Lutheran. Weinstein’s defensive position is still uncertain, but he has shown enough feel and instincts up the middle to potentially stay there. He’s a capable second baseman with high baseball IQ, though his body type might push him to third base as he develops more muscle. The Louisiana State commit will be on the older side of his class at 19 years and 3 months, making him a draft-eligible sophomore in Baton Rouge in 2028.

39. Bo Holloway – LHP HT/WT: 6’5/215 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Christ Presbyterian Academy (TN) | Commitment: Vanderbilt | Projected Age: 18.9 Holloway burst onto the scene during the 2024 summer campaign, where his high-level projection and angles provided a unique look for scouts. Now at Christ Presbyterian Academy with R.A. Dickey as his pitching coach, Holloway has seen his stuff take another jump forward. Boasting quality projection and athleticism, Holloway’s operation is relatively effortless with his strike-throwing improving this spring. It starts with a high front-side and an arm swing that’s gotten more fluid and smoother since last summer. While he does utilize a three-quarters arm slot, Holloway has a steep angle that make it tough on hitters, plus there’s some width to his release. He topped out at 97 MPH last summer, though he’s operated within the mid-90s consistently and has reached 98 MPH. There’s solid carry through the zone, plus he’ll generate more tail lower in the zone. Both heaters miss bats within the zone regularly. His best secondary is a mid-80s change-up with significant fading action, and he rounds out his arsenal with a mid-80s slider, though both need a bit more refinement to match the power of the heater. He’s expected to be a tough sign out of a Vanderbilt commitment, but finding southpaws with these kind of traits are tough.

40. Landon Thome – 2B HT/WT: 6’0/185 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Nazareth Academy (IL) | Commitment: Florida State | Projected Age: 18.7 When future Hall of Famer Jim Thome was drafted in 1989, he was not the hulking slugger that everyone remembers. He was more slender and lean, struggling to stand out amongst the crowd physically. His son, Landon, is built similarly, though he’s not as tall. With that said, it’s a really polished game, and most believe he’ll grow into more impact moving forward. Thome’s swing is not dissimilar to his father’s, keeping it simple with solid lower-half usage and an easy operation. He’s able to generate great torque and coil with a counter-rotation in his hips, which leads to solid bat speed through the zone. There’s whip to the barrel, and he’s shown sneaky power to his pull side. It’s quality barrel control, as well. Most believe he can reach above-average power production. Thome doesn’t chase out of the zone regularly, meaning he’ll rack up a good amount of walks, though his swing can get long, and he’ll have some issues with whiffs in the zone. Thome’s swing will need to shorten up as he climbs the ladder, though many believe he’ll grow into more consistency. At this stage, Thome is a future second baseman with body control and soft hands, but his fringe-average arm strength puts him on the right side of the bag. If he gets more physical, there’s a non-zero chance of a move to the hot corner. Given the polish, bloodlines, and offensive projection, Thome has Top 100 potential in this class. After being committed to Tennessee prior to Tony Vitello’s departure, Thome flipped his commitment to Florida State in December.

41. Lucas Nawrocki – LHP HT/WT: 5’11/197 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Aledo (TX) | Commitment: Louisiana State | Projected Age: 18.7 Despite being undersized at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, Nawrocki has a strong case as having the best pure stuff in this year’s prep class. He’s an excellent athlete with exceptional feel to spin among any eligible arm, with ECU’s Ethan Norby the only one that comes close. It’s unique, explosive, and shows massive upside from the southpaw. Nawrocki’s delivery does involve some effort, which has affected his command so far, but it makes for an uncomfortable at-bat for opponents. He creates plenty of awkward angles at the plate thanks to significant crossfire, width, and deception, enhancing his stuff’s effectiveness. It’s elite hip/shoulder separation, as well. His fastball explodes out of his hand, quickly jumping on hitters with significant movement. His low release height helps generate plenty of tailing action, although he’s also shown the ability to elevate with noticeable carry on the top rail. Spin rates easily surpass 2,500 RPM, with some over 2,700 RPM recorded. He has hit 96 MPH at times, though he mostly sits 91-94 MPH. His mid-80s slider is even more impressive, boasting massive sweeping action and sharp teeth, starting behind the backs of left-handed hitters and darting back into the zone. Spin rates are routinely above 3,000 RPM, reaching as high as 3,300 RPM, making it a true plus pitch, with some even grading it as double-plus. Additionally, he features a powerful upper-80s changeup with fade to complement his arsenal. There’s significant upside if Nawrocki develops greater control, but if not, he could still be a late-inning reliever with nasty stuff. Uncommitted throughout the summer, Nawrocki committed to Louisiana State in October.

42. Martin Shelar – OF HT/WT: 6’2/200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Marist (GA) | Commitment: Mississippi State | Projected Age: 18.11 There aren’t many players in this class who can generate the kind of power Shelar has. Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 200 pounds, Shelar has plenty of strength all over his body and can hit a baseball with force. From a narrow, slightly open stance, he uses a toe tap mechanic before effectively engaging his lower half down the line, rotating aggressively and opening his hips quickly. His swing resembles that of Drew Burress to scouts. Although his swing can get steep, it produces a lofted bat path with massive bat speed, even though he’s still learning to consistently backspin the ball. He has already reached exit velocities over 108 MPH with wood bats. His approach is pull-heavy with a knack for lifting the baseball regularly. While his power stands out, Shelar employs an advanced approach and minimizes whiffs. He’s a tough out, capable of controlling pitches in the zone and showing flexibility in his swing. He rarely chases pitches out of the zone, drawing plenty of walks. His refined hitting approach pairs well with his projected power. Overall, his offensive package has the potential to be very good. Defensively, Shelar has the speed and route-running ability to handle center field initially, but his physicality and likely speed decline will move him to right field. His arm fits perfectly there, having been measured in the mid-90s with accuracy and carry during showcase events. Shelar will turn 19 less than a month after the draft, though he won’t be eligible again until his junior year of college. He is one of the top recruits in Brian O’Connor’s first class at Mississippi State.

43. Trey Rangel – RHP HT/WT: 6’1/185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: The Colony (TX) | Commitment: Texas | Projected Age: 19.3 A highly projectable and uber-athletic arm, Rangel has seen his stuff grow into one of the more electric repertoires in the amateur scene. He’s a fantastic mover on the bump, operating with plenty of fluidity and doing a nice job of staying in sync throughout his operation. While Rangel does have a longer arm action, there’s significant arm speed at release with a whippy nature present. He has had some inconsistencies with his release point, which has affected his command at times, but he’ll release the baseball from a low three-quarters arm slot, sometimes dropping it slightly to throw his off-speed pitches. His fastball is very potent already, jumping into the mid-90s consistently this summer and getting as high as 98 MPH. Given the lower release height, Rangel generates plenty of sink and tail on his heater, though he’s shown the ability to elevate and get behind the baseball for more carry and backspin. He’ll utilize the sinker to bore in on the hands of righties before blowing them away upstairs. He spins it very well, as he lives within the 2,400-2,500 RPM echelon. Given the projection and arm speed, more is on the way, too. His low-80s slider is a plus offering with huge spin rates, biting action, and tilt. He’ll toy with the shape and add/subtract depth, but he’ll generate plenty of sweeping life and spin rates surpassing the 3,000 RPM barrier with ease. There is a power change-up in the upper-80s with tumble, though he’s yet to throw it much. Scouts are split on whether he stays a starter or ends up in the bullpen, but the upside is massive with Rangel. He’ll be a draft-eligible sophomore at Texas if he chooses to go to school.

44. Robert Omidi – 2B,OF HT/WT: 6’1/195 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: St. Martin (ON) | Commitment: Kentucky | Projected Age: 18.0 The top Canadian bat in the class, Omidi began to surge up draft boards after strong showings at Area Codes and WWBA. He’s a well-built left-handed hitter with noise to his swing, but his offensive profile is well-rounded and will be valuable on draft day. Omidi features a large leg kick to trigger his swing, but he stays direct to the baseball with a consistent bat path and quick hands. It’s a polished hit tool with solid contact rates, displaying the ability to lace the baseball to every part of the park. He can get behind on upper-end velocity, though that’s the lone blemish on his profile. His ability to pull the baseball to the gap has been a welcome sight. He generates quality leverage with his leg kick, allowing him to get into his lower half and drive the baseball. As he develops, most expect the power to continue trending up, and he’s capable of average or better power production at the next level. The bat is the calling card of his profile, as he is a bit positionless at the moment. He’s had playing time at a myriad of positions, including shortstop, second base, and left field. Given the stockier nature of his frame and fringy arm strength, Omidi fits best at second base if he stays in the dirt. If he moves to the outfield, most expect him to be put in left field, where the bat projects well enough to provide enough value. Omidi will turn 18 years old just before the draft and would attend the University of Kentucky if undrafted.

45. Eli Herst – RHP HT/WT: 6’5/205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Seattle Academy (WA) | Commitment: Vanderbilt | Projected Age: 18.5 Herst is exactly how you draw up a pitching prospect. It’s a long, lanky frame with broad shoulders, a high waist, and plenty of projection. While he doesn’t throw hard yet, many believe Herst’s best days are ahead of him, and he’ll be a guy who could live in the mid-90s in time. It’s an athletic operation with easy, fluid motion and exceptional extension numbers, getting over the seven-foot barrier routinely. This allows his fastball to play up from its velocity, plus Herst has a flat approach angle to aid the pitch, too. He sits 88-92 MPH most of the time, reaching back for 93 MPH at his peak, finding value on the top rail of the strike zone despite pedestrian shape. It’s a fastball that will garner plenty of chases, as well. There’s above-average potential here. His best secondary is a low-80s change-up that he sells very well, matching arm speed with the heater and displaying quality fade to left-handed hitters. His mid-70s breaking ball can get slurvy, but it plays best with two-plane tilt and solid snap. He can turn it into a big sweeper, generating close to twenty inches of lateral movement. It’s a really good mold of clay, plus Herst hammers the strike zone and rarely relinquishes free passes. It’s a starter package through and through. Herst would be eligible as a junior in 2029 under Tim Corbin’s tutelage in Nashville.

46. Will Yow – SS HT/WT: 6’1/175 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: St. Anne’s-Belfield (VA) | Commitment: Virginia | Projected Age: 18.7 Recent drafts have seen their share of wiry, speedy athletes rise quickly on draft boards, including Kellon Lindsey and Jordan Yow, though they were spring surprises. Yow appeared during the fall after missing most of the summer circuit, and scouts are captivated by his untapped potential. Few prospects can match the times Yow has posted in the 60-yard dash. His 6.15 time at the Border Battle in September reflects a true 80-grade speedster on the field. He will challenge defenders with his explosive start and straight-line speed, plus he’s willing to turn singles into doubles and doubles into triples. Yet he’s more than just fast. Yow has strong offensive tools from the right side. He uses a wide stance and stretches his body in the box during his load, creating a rubber band effect on his hands and bat, which results in impressive bat speed through the zone with a compact swing path. He’s aggressive with his swing decisions but has shown very few swing-and-miss issues so far. He can also drive the ball to his pull side. While not a power hitter, he projects below-average power. Defensively, he’s received positive feedback for his quickness and range at shortstop, although his average arm strength suggests a possible move to second base. He’s also a candidate to try out in center field. Originally committed to Richmond, Yow switched to his hometown college, the University of Virginia, in October.

47. Jack Brenner – C,SS HT/WT: 6’0/178 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Fond Du Lac (WI) | Commitment: Oklahoma | Projected Age: 18.10 One of the more polished bats in the Midwest, Brenner’s versatility, contact prowess, and approach stand out amongst the crowd. He’s athletic, strong, and provides polish on both sides of the ball. We’ll start at the plate, where Brenner keeps it simple with his operation. He starts with an even stance in the back of the box, staying compact throughout his swing and rotating very well. His bat path is relatively clean and built for stung line drives up the middle of the diamond, though he’ll utilize the whole field and covers the zone very, very well. He ran miniscule whiff rates last summer, posting a 91% contact rate overall and an in-zone contact rate of 97%. The ability to manipulate the barrel and adjust accordingly is impressive. Brenner has not sold out for power to date, but he’s shown off the strength to the gaps and has let his above-average speed do the talking. That said, there’s enough projection to push the idea that he could get to fringe-average or better pop with added muscle. To date, Brenner has been trotted out in numerous roles defensively, making him a bit of a Swiss Army Knife. He’s got the mobility and arm strength to handle reps behind the dish, though Brenner’s tools may fit better at shortstop. There’s a non-zero chance that he could be placed in an outfield role, as well. His versatility will give him value in some capacity, no matter where he ends up defensively. The Wisconsin native flipped his college commitment to Oklahoma in November after a standout performance in Jupiter.

48. Dominic Santarelli – 1B,OF HT/WT: 6’2/230 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: St. Joseph’s (WI) | Commitment: Louisiana State | Projected Age: 18.8 Built like a bodybuilder, Santarelli looks like he pulls tractor-trailers for a living. He possesses massive strength throughout his body, including a stout lower half, a prominent chest, and very broad shoulders. It’s difficult to miss him when he’s on the diamond. After reading that description, it should come as no shock that Santarelli has some of the best pure power in this class. It’s true light-tower power, and his batting practice sessions are must-see events. He’s a violent rotator with thunderous bat speed, running exit velocities past the 110 MPH echelon with ease. His bat path is direct to the baseball and features some loft, allowing him to impact the baseball to all fields with serious intent. Scouts have placed double-plus grades on the power as a result. While there is some swing-and-miss to his game, many expect him to be an on-base threat with a keen eye and a low chase rate. It’s huge offensive upside, especially if the contact begins to trend up. Despite his size, Santarelli is a solid athlete and isn’t landlocked at first base. He runs well and has showcased solid arm strength, giving him a chance in a corner outfield spot, though the route-running can get adventurous. If he winds up at first base, he moves around the bag rather well and can provide defensive value. The hulking slugger flipped from Louisville to Louisiana State on signing day, joining a highly touted group of incoming players for Jay Johnson’s team.

49. Isaiah Galason – SS HT/WT: 5’11/183 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Houston County (GA) | Commitment: Georgia Tech | Projected Age: 18.3 While he’s not the biggest athlete on the diamond, Galason’s twitchy actions and composed nature on both sides of the ball stand out. He has a strong track record of squaring up the baseball, with some scouts saying it might be the best hit tool in Georgia this cycle. Galason starts from a medium-width stance before extending far down the box, opening his hips quickly once his front foot hits the ground. It’s a smooth and controlled swing. He coils his core well, allowing the bat to move through the zone with a direct path to the ball. He can handle anything thrown in the zone, sending it back up the middle with some sizzle, especially when he connects on line drives. He can also lift the baseball, especially to the pull side gap, and should develop fringe-average or better power at the next level. He projects more as a hitter, and the likelihood of having an average or better hit tool is high. He’s an excellent runner with great foot speed, which points to a potential threat on the bases, too. In the field, Galason shows bouncy actions at shortstop with composure and a good internal clock. Most believe he’ll stay in the infield, though there’s a chance he could move to second base or outfield if needed. He has the arm strength to play in the grass. His profile will be exciting to follow in the coming years. He reclassified from the 2027 class last spring, making him younger than most at 18.3 years old. He is the top commit in Georgia Tech’s incoming recruiting class.

50. Wilson Andersen – RHP HT/WT: 6’4/200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Tampa Jesuit (FL) | Commitment: Mississippi State | Projected Age: 18.6 Jesuit High School in Tampa has a strong baseball pipeline. Notable alumni like Lou Piniella, Lance McCullers Jr., and, most recently, Jamie Arnold have passed through its halls. Andersen is eager to become the next rising star to join that list. He already shows the potential of a future power pitcher in this class. Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 200 pounds, Andersen is a well-built yet projectable pitcher with a smooth delivery on the mound. He controls his body well, moving smoothly with good tempo and flashing notable arm speed from a high three-quarters arm slot. There are some flaws in his delivery, including head whack at release and shorter extension, but he has a solid foundation. Andersen has reached the upper 90s at his peak, consistently throwing 91-95 MPH in longer outings. His fastball explodes out of his hand, showing good carry on the top of the strike zone, where he has generated most of his swings and misses. He can sometimes be hittable in the zone, and his command can be inconsistent, but his fastball has big upside. His best secondary pitch is a low-to-mid-80s change-up that offers solid separation from his fastball. He maintains arm speed on the change-up, which dives away from left-handed hitters with good fading movement. It projects as an above-average or better pitch long-term. He also has two breaking balls, with his mid-80s slider standing out as the better one. It has a firm, bullet-shaped slant that is effective at generating swings and misses from right-handed batters. His low-80s curveball can be a bit loopier but possesses sharp bite and depth, especially when buried in the dirt. He will need some refinement, but Andersen’s mix of stuff and projection suggests significant upside once fully polished. He is projected to be 18.6 on draft day and is committed to Mississippi State.

51. Blake Bryant – RHP HT/WT: 6’5/180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Citizens Christian Academy (GA) | Commitment: Clemson | Projected Age: 18.10 One of the biggest risers this summer, Bryant’s athleticism, projection, and deception really stand out at first glance. Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 180 pounds, Bryant has notable physical projection and moves very fluidly down the bump. His mechanics are clean, with some drop-and-drive, and he flashes big arm speed from a three-quarters arm slot. Given his projection and arm speed, many believe his current 91-94 MPH velocity will increase into the mid-90s once he adds muscle to his frame. He has already flashed mid-90s velocity, reaching up to 96 MPH at his peak. Thanks to Bryant’s deceptive arm swing, he can hide the ball well, making it difficult for hitters to pick it up out of his hand. His pitches have significant zip and life through the zone, and although his command can occasionally waver, he demonstrates feel for locating to both sides of the plate. His low-80s slider is a devastating pitch, showing sweeping action and sharp movement. His command of the slider is impressive — Bryant can throw it for strikes on both a front-door and back-door basis at will. There’s a 57% whiff rate on the offering, too. It projects as a plus breaker. He also features a mid-80s change-up with solid fading life, well-located to his arm side. All signs point to him being a potential starting pitcher, and many believe he can develop into a good one. The Clemson commit is on the older side of the class, but if he ends up on campus, he only misses the sophomore-eligible deadline by less than a month.

52. Alex Weingartner – OF,RHP HT/WT: 6’2/198 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: St. Augustine Preparatory (PA) | Commitment: Penn State | Projected Age: 18.6 The younger brother of current Cardinals farmhand Ryan, Alex has seen his draft stock blossom over the past calendar year. It culminated in a historic performance at this year’s Super 60 event, where Weingartner broke the 60-meter dash record and hit triple digits on throws from the outfield. The stock has continued to rise after that performance. The tools have really taken a step forward over the past calendar year, and his future is almost certainly with the stick in his hands. Weingartner is an incredibly twitchy athlete with a ton of present strength in a lean frame. He delivers a heavy barrel through the zone with some loft to his bat path, which stays compact and direct to the baseball. He likes to use every part of the field to his advantage, and he’s produced quality exit velocities that point to average power at the next level. Weingartner has mature swing decisions, rarely expanding the zone. His aggressive nature on the basepaths and double-plus speed add another wrinkle to the equation. As a defender, that speed translates to center field, where he has exceptional range and an arm that is incredibly strong. That arm strength shows up on the mound, as he’s hit 95 MPH in recent outings, but most scouts believe he’ll have to ditch the mound and focus on the bat full time. With how loud the tools are, it’s hard to envision Weingartner making it to State College.

53. Eric Zdunek – OF,1B HT/WT: 6’3/200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Orange Lutheran (CA) | Commitment: Notre Dame | Projected Age: 18.1 The best way to describe Zdunek is this: he’s a bit of a unicorn. A bat-first outfield prospect from SoCal, Zdunek had one of the more impressive summers of anyone in the class. He was a tough out at every stop on the summer circuit, and his efforts helped CBA Marucci win its second consecutive WWBA title in Jupiter. Now at Orange Lutheran, Zdunek enters the spring with lofty expectations. Boasting physicality from the right side of the plate, Zdunek uses a pull-heavy approach with a more linear bat path through the zone. It’s a simple swing with counter-rotation in the hips to generate decent bat speed, and he’s found success pulling the baseball over the fence despite a bloated groundball rate. He’s one of the best fastball hitters in the country, whiffing at a 9% clip on heaters and just once in the zone on velocity. However, this is where the “unicorn” moniker comes in. Zdunek is a hyper-aggressive hitter, and it shows against fastballs, as he swung 65% of the time and chased at a 54% clip. It’s a truly wild figure, but his output has not been hampered. Scouts want to see more patience, but the clay is moldable. As a defender, Zdunek has viability in either outfield corner, and he has solid-average to above-average arm strength in right field. His athleticism and speed aren’t as dynamic as some of his peers, though. One of the youngest hitters in the class, Zdunek committed to Notre Dame late in the summer and would call South Bend home for three years before he’s eligible again.

54. Savion Sims – RHP HT/WT: 6’8/210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Prestonwood Christian Academy (TX) | Commitment: Oklahoma | Projected Age: 19.1 Simply put, Sims is in rarefied air within the amateur scene. At six-foot-eight, 210 pounds, his enormous projection comes from his lanky, slender frame, but despite the slim build, he’s already touching triple digits. In fact, it’s incredibly easy for him at this stage of development. It looks like he’s playing catch when he’s on the mound. That said, some refinement is needed to unlock his full upside. Pitching from the stretch only, Sims’ delivery is loose and features exceptional arm speed from an over-the-top release. He generates extension well over seven feet. This summer, Sims hit 100 MPH at PG National, and he’ll sit 94-98 MPH throughout his outings. Thanks to his higher release, he produces plenty of backspin and a downhill plane, flashing late tailing life. Sims will miss bats in the zone, and while he can spray the ball a little, he has thrown enough strikes so far. This is a potentially double-plus or better offering. He will rely on the heater regularly – he threw it nearly 80% of the time this summer – though his secondaries show promise. His mid-80s slider plays well off his release angle, snapping to the dirt with depth and bite. It flashes plus upside, though he’s working on gaining more feel with it. There’s also a power changeup in the mid-80s. Currently, he’s somewhat of a one-trick pony, much like what Miguel Sime Jr. was at this stage a year ago. That said, Sime signed for a $2 million bonus. He’s still a work in progress, with relief risk involved, but the upside is tantalizing. Sims transferred to Prestonwood Christian Academy in Texas for his senior season. He is committed to the University of Oklahoma.

55. Ethan Bass – SS HT/WT: 6’2/185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Glenbrook North (IL) | Commitment: Wake Forest | Projected Age: 18.9 A glove-first infielder who exudes confidence in his game, Bass has long captivated scouts with his personality and skill. He’s a true gamer in every sense of the word. As he prepares for his senior campaign, he has positioned himself well, as his power has increased over the past year. Bass has gone through several adjustments to his swing, mainly changing his leg lifts and hand setups, though his latest version features an upright stance with a hanging front foot. Once his foot hits the ground, he does a great job of generating leverage and engaging his lower half, allowing him to tap into solid power to the gaps. His swing is optimized for putting the ball in the air, showcasing a whippy barrel through the zone. There is some swing-and-miss to watch moving forward, especially against heaters in the zone. It’s a power-over-hit profile currently, but the hit tool has improved over the past year. His defensive skills give him a solid floor. He has quick, bouncy actions in the dirt with excellent footwork, impressive range, and a strong arm across the diamond. He’ll stick up the middle, specifically at shortstop, though his speed could give him a shot in center field. The value of the glove is enticing. If the hit tool continues to develop, he’ll have many suitors on Day 1. Bass is committed to attending Wake Forest.

56. Julian Garcia – RHP HT/WT: 6’3/210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: St. John Bosco (CA) | Commitment: Long Beach State | Projected Age: 18.3 We’ve discussed extensively the talent at St. John Bosco High in California, and while most of that has focused on their bats, there’s one arm that stands out on their roster. Although he missed last spring due to internal brace surgery, Garcia returned over the summer and has found another gear in 2026. A solid athlete with some physicality already evident, Garcia moves smoothly down the mound and uses an over-the-top release with current arm speed. Thanks to his higher release point, Garcia pitches downhill and maintains good control of the baseball, generating significant backspin and carry on his fastball. At Area Codes in August, Garcia was 88-93 MPH, and he’s now touching 95-96 MPH, intimidating batters with his velocity. It could develop into an above-average to plus heater with a knack for missing bats. Garcia also throws one of the better curveballs in California—a big breaker in the mid-to-upper-70s with high spin and depth, although it sometimes pops out of his hand. His change-up in the mid-80s might end up being his better secondary pitch, featuring tumbling action, considerable depth, and reduced spin. It’s possible Garcia could be tried as a starter at the next level, though many believe his stuff would be more effective in a relief role, where his fastball could be a dominant weapon. Despite his injury history, Garcia’s age works in his favor for teams focused on developing players. He is committed to Long Beach State.

57. Jake Carbaugh – RHP HT/WT: 6’6/225 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Plant City (FL) | Commitment: Mississippi State | Projected Age: 18.0 One of the youngest players in the class, Carbaugh has made considerable progress in strength and his arsenal over the past calendar year. What was an upper-80s arm jumped into the low-90s consistently over the summer, and now he’s found another echelon of velocity, touching 96 MPH to start his senior campaign at Plant City High. A silky smooth mover down the bump, Carbaugh operates on the horizontal axis of the strike zone thanks to his sidearm slot, which features considerable arm speed and whippy action at release. Carbaugh gets significant running action out of the hand, routinely generating over fifteen inches of zip through the zone and occasionally getting to twenty inches. It’s an offering that will bore into the hands of righties and create firewood regularly. Given his low release and solid extension, he creates a flat VAA to the plate and will generate some vertical carry to miss bats on the top rail. Carbaugh has added power to a low-80s sweeper that he spins very well, consistently posting spin rates above 2,800 RPMs. He can get under the baseball and flash some “hump” out of the hand, but Carbaugh gets plenty of sweeping action and bite across the plate. He has incorporated a hard cutter to bridge the gap between his fastball and sweeper, too. His mid-80s change-up has extreme diving action and routinely generates as much run as the heater, tunneling well and killing spin very well. It’s a true above-average or better offering as he gains more reps with it. All in all, Carbaugh fits the “metric darling” demographic to a tee. His best days are ahead of him, whether that be in Starkville or in a professional organization.

58. Trey Ebel – SS HT/WT: 6’0/180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Corona (CA) | Commitment: Texas A&M | Projected Age: 17.9 Just a year after his older brother, Brady, was taken 32nd overall by Milwaukee, scouts are flocking to Corona High to see another Ebel. Trey is one of the best bat-to-ball artists in the country, posting a 90% contact rate on the summer circuit in 2025. He keeps his swing minimal, with the biggest movements coming from his hands as he gets into the launch position. Despite this, Ebel’s swing is super compact and stays on plane through the zone. He possesses excellent timing and feel for the barrel, electing to spread the ball around the diamond. He has grown into some bat speed over the past calendar year, and there’s more impact on the horizon. Most of his power will play to the pull side, though he figures to use the gaps to produce extra-base hits. He’s selective, bordering on passive. He seeks the fastball and has posted excellent results against them, and while he draws walks, he can let pitchers get to their weapons quickly. Other than that, it’s a polished offensive profile that’s continuing to grow. Ebel is a high-IQ defender with steady actions and outstanding instincts up the middle. The tools in the dirt won’t jump out at you, but the polish and feel for the position will catch your attention quickly. It’s soft hands, a great internal clock, and average arm strength with accuracy. Committed to Texas A&M, Ebel will not turn 18 until well after the draft, which adds another feather to his cap alongside the bloodlines and polish.

59. Malachi Washington – OF HT/WT: 6’1/195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Parkview (GA) | Commitment: Louisiana State | Projected Age: 18.1 Enrolled at one of the premier programs in the state of Georgia, Washington is an incredible athlete whose game has taken a step forward over the past couple of years. He had a massive power uptick as a junior in 2025, as he hit fifteen home runs during the spring campaign after hitting zero during his first two seasons at Parkview. This power comes as a result of massive hand speed and serious twitch, which enables the barrel to fly through the zone. Most of Washington’s impact tends to go to the opposite field, where he’ll pepper the gap and let the plus speed do the work on the basepaths. That said, he’s posted quality exit velocities to date, and as his game evolves, he’s expected to become a gap-to-gap hitter with consistent barrel feel. In terms of the pure hit tool, Washington is uber-aggressive and expands the zone consistently, which does exacerbate holes in his swing on the outer half of the plate. However, he’s kept strikeouts to a minimum thus far. There will be continued tweaks to his swing, though he stays synced throughout and repeats his mechanics well. Improved swing decisions and shortening the length of his swing will alleviate some offensive concerns. In the outfield, he lets the speed eat at the “eight” and gets excellent jumps off the bat, making tough plays look easy. It’s a strong arm, as well. As long as he doesn’t outgrow his athleticism, he’s a surefire pick to stay in center. The Louisiana State commit turns 18 just before the draft, making him a friendly prospect for model-driven teams.

60. Jaden Jackson – OF HT/WT: 5’10/190 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: St. John Bosco (CA) | Commitment: UCLA | Projected Age: 19.5 One of the key pieces to a successful St. John Bosco team, Jackson’s athleticism stands out when you watch him on the diamond. While he’s not as projectable as other bats in this class, it may be one of the more complete and well-rounded profiles. The swing has some unconventional features, including a high back elbow during his load, but he stays compact and direct to the baseball, opening his hips rapidly in the process. Jackson possesses strong hands at impact and displays impressive hand and bat speed through the zone. Given the cleaner nature of his bat path and barrel control, Jackson seldom whiffs at anything thrown to him. He tends to stay in the zone and laces offerings in the zone to all fields. It’s more of a table-setting profile at the next level, though Jackson has flashed more power than you’d expect. While he does utilize the gaps often to let his excellent speed play on the bases, Jackson has flashed over-the-fence pop to the pull side gap. It will be interesting to see how his swing evolves as he climbs the development ladder, but this is a profile that fits well at the top of the batting order. Jackson has played at multiple positions to date, including second base and shortstop, though most believe he’ll fit best in the outfield. The speed to play in center is there, though his arm strength is fringy and likely means a move to left field is necessary. He’s one of the older prospects in this class at 19.5 years old, though the skills may be too good to ignore. He’d be sophomore-eligible at UCLA in 2028 if he goes to school.

61. Cooper Harris – RHP HT/WT: 6’3/205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Flower Mound (TX) | Commitment: Texas | Projected Age: 18.1 Harris is built like the prototype: He’s got strength throughout his body, paired with long limbs, a high waist, and broad shoulders. He has plenty of projection as a result, and many believe Harris is an arm that could reach 100 MPH with further development. An excellent athlete, Harris repeats his delivery well, featuring a rocker-step trigger and a super-high leg kick before striding down the mound. It’s a deeper arm stroke, though it’s fluid and loose, flashing whippy arm speed from an over-the-top release. As a result, he pitches with a steep angle to the plate, though he lands closed and uses some crossfire. He’s sat in the low-90s to date, though he has flashed higher velocity in shorter spurts, reaching 95-96 MPH when necessary. He backspins the baseball well and has late-life tailing action, and while it won’t be a bat-misser, he’ll generate plenty of groundballs for the defense behind him. Given his projection, athleticism, and arm speed, Harris is capable of sitting in the mid-90s in the future. He has two sharp breaking balls, with the mid-80s slider projecting as the better offering. It plays off the angles created by his release and displays significant bite and tilt, and Harris routinely approaches the 3,000 RPM barrier. The mid-70s curveball is softer but has more depth and is used to steal strikes. There’s also a change-up that lags behind his other pitches. He locates his fastball well to both sides of the plate, and most believe he’ll have respectable command at the next level. There’s a solid floor here as a groundball pitcher, though the upside is enormous. One of the youngest arms in the class, he’ll be highly sought after by teams that emphasize their models. Harris is committed to the University of Texas.

62. Brady Snow – RHP HT/WT: 6’1/190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: American Heritage (FL) | Commitment: Florida | Projected Age: 18.10 After impressing early during the summer circuit, Snow has found another gear in his game this spring. He stands out for his body control and athleticism on the mound, and as he physically matures, this suggests he’ll develop excellent command soon. Snow has raised his arm slot over the past couple of years, now pitching from a high three-quarters slot with quick arm speed through release. He works with two fastballs: a traditional four-seam with carry and cut upstairs, and a sinker with tailing life at the knees. Snow sits in the low-90s with both pitches, reaching back for 96-97 MPH when he needs it. His breaking ball has significant upside, though it can vary in shape at times. At its best, it’s a true hammer in the low-80s with deep movement, loud spin rates, and sharp bite. He’s improved his ability to throw it for strikes, and hitters have struggled to hit it so far. He experiments with a mid-80s cambio with sink and tail, though it’s a work in progress and needs more refinement. From this perspective, Snow has a future as a starting pitcher, given his traits and repeatability on the mound, though he’ll need to improve his pitchability at the next level. That said, he’s one of the higher floor arms in this class with untapped upside. He is committed to the University of Florida.

63. Elliot Lascelles – SS HT/WT: 6’2/187 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Upper Canada College (ON) | Commitment: Yale | Projected Age: 18.5 One of a few Canadians to crack this list, Lascelles has seen his impact grow over the past calendar year. He’s been well-known as a bat-to-ball artist, but an uptick in strength and athleticism has seen his stock climb in recent months. Lascelles tends to keep his swing compact and simple. He operates with a minimal leg kick trigger and an inward rotation of his front hip before opening up and impacting the baseball. He’s a pest for opposing pitchers, smothering anything left in the zone and adjusting to offerings just outside of it. He’ll slap the baseball to all fields and utilize his plus speed to grab extra bases, plus he’ll provide value with an aggressive nature once aboard. It’s a true table-setter profile. While Lascelles’ power won’t be the focal point of his profile, he’s gotten into more juice this year. He’s found some more bat speed and juice that plays best to the pull side gap, though Lascelles won’t be a slugger at the next level. Growing into more impact will elevate his profile further, though. Lascelles has the fluidity and athleticism to handle shortstop, flashing solid footwork and rangy actions to both sides. With that said, scouts want to see the arm strength improve to solidify his spot at the position. If it doesn’t improve, most believe he’ll shift to second base. A commitment to Yale may complicate things for Lascelles come draft day, but he’s made enough of a case to have a team invest in his tools. If he can further boost his stock this spring, he has a chance to be taken within the top 100 picks.

64. Cooper Webb – RHP HT/WT: 6’3/190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Lake Travis (TX) | Commitment: Texas | Projected Age: 18.11 With large projection and impressive athleticism on the mound, Webb’s profile has risen significantly on the public radar over the past two years. Once an upper-80s arm as a junior at Lake Travis High, Webb now regularly sits in the low-90s and has seen his velocity peak into the mid-90s. Although he moves with some effort down the mound, Webb produces good extension and loud, whippy arm speed, indicating he can throw much harder as he fills out his frame. Throwing from a high three-quarters slot, Webb achieves a steep downhill plane on his fastball with plenty of vertical carry, flashing late tail. He’ll miss bats on the top part of the zone when he locates there, though the fastball has been more of a “setup” pitch than a genuine bat-misser so far. He tends to command it well and consistently fills the zone. His low-80s curveball is a true hammer, a future plus offering with obscene snap, significant depth, and high spin rates. While he can struggle with command at times, it tunnels effectively off the heater and often produces weak contact from batters. He also has a firmer mid-80s slider that, while slightly weaker, still dives away from the barrels of right-handed hitters. His power change-up in the upper-80s, though lacking significant velocity separation, remains effective with tailing action. Many of Webb’s traits are quite similar to those of current Louisiana State right-hander William Schmidt, who was generating first-round buzz before choosing to attend college. Webb certainly has the potential to climb higher on the draft boards if his velocity trend continues positively. Webb will turn 19 just a few days after the draft, meaning he will be a draft-eligible sophomore if he chooses to honor his commitment to the University of Texas.

65. Brady Harris – OF HT/WT: 6’2/185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Trinity Christian Academy (FL) | Commitment: Florida | Projected Age: 18.5 At 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, Harris stands out as one of the more agile and projectable athletes in this class, although his tools already catch attention at first glance. He’s one of the few in this class capable of becoming a five-tool player in the future, though scouts would like to see his bat improve. There’s big offensive upside if he makes that step forward, thanks to exceptional bat speed from the right side, fueled by strong torque and quick hips. His swing is smooth with minimal movement, stretching across the entire batter’s box. He does have some swing-and-miss issues, mainly due to over-striding and creating multiple planes with his upper body. His hips can open early, leading to inconsistent angles through the zone. However, adding more muscle to his frame should result in a more consistent swing, thereby improving his ability to drive the ball. He currently aims for the gaps to extra bases and has shown the power to hit over the fence to his pull side. On defense, Harris’s abilities are just as impressive. He has plus speed in center field, along with good route-running, range, and a strong arm. He has been clocked at 100 MPH from right field in showcase settings and is accurate with his throws. As he develops physically, most believe he’ll move to right field and fit right in. If all factors come together, he profiles as a top-tier prospect with significant potential. Harris is committed to Florida and would be eligible again in 2029 if he goes undrafted next summer.

66. Brody Schumaker – SS HT/WT: 5’10/170 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Santa Margarita Catholic (CA) | Commitment: Texas Christian | Projected Age: 18.7 Brody, the son of new Texas Rangers manager Skip Schumaker, has added a few pounds since the summer, and those gains have given his table-setting profile some extra juice to start his senior campaign. Over the summer, Schumaker was one of the most polished bats you could find. His game has always revolved around his contact skills and double-plus speed, making him a tough out at the dish. It’s an athletic swing with a direct path to the baseball, slapping the ball around the field. However, the muscle he put on has given him more bat speed, allowing him to find some power to the pull side. There’s still room to grow, meaning more extra-base impact is on the way. That said, he’ll make his money by putting immense pressure on defenses. The aforementioned speed will terrorize infielders, and he’s a base-stealing threat at the next level. As a defender, Schumaker played most of the summer at second base and even got reps in the outfield, though he has shifted over to the “six” full-time. The actions are buttery smooth, his internal clock is great, and he’s unlocked more arm strength. He’s made tough plays look rather easy at every stop. The bloodlines are the cherry on top of a budding profile. Committed to TCU, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see his name called on the first day of the draft.

67. Christian Doty – SS HT/WT: 6’1/190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Magnolia Heights (MS) | Commitment: Mississippi | Projected Age: 19.4 Playing alongside fellow draft prospect Cole Prosek at Magnolia Heights High School, Doty is a hit-first bat with solid bat-to-ball skills and impact that has found itself trending in the right direction. He has hit at every stop on the calendar. It’s a compact and smooth stroke from the right side of the plate, taking a direct path to the baseball with quietness and control. Doty’s swing plane is on the flatter side, which has led to more groundballs, though he’ll lace line drives to every part of the field. There’s considerable bat speed with strong hands, too. Fastballs are his favorite pitch, and he does a great job of staying on time. Doty should continue to grow into more power as he fills in his body, and additional loft to his swing will help increase his power potential. Doty has some versatility to him defensively, though most believe he’ll stick in the dirt. He’s got a strong arm that works from the left side of the infield, though he may move to second or third base as he grows into his frame. He’s an above-average runner and has manned outfield roles, as well. The Mississippi commit will be on the older side of the class at 19 years and 4 months old, but scouts like the tools and the playstyle. He’ll get plenty of looks in front of scouting contingencies.

68. Rocco Maniscalco – SS HT/WT: 6’2/190 | Bat/Throw: S/R | School: Oxford (AL) | Commitment: Mississippi State | Projected Age: 17.2 After reclassifying to the 2026 ranks in late July, Maniscalco has a chance to make history. As it stands, Maniscalco is projected to be 17.2 on draft day, making him one of the youngest draft-eligible players and potentially the youngest first-rounder in history. For reference, Ken Griffey Jr. holds the record as the youngest first-rounder ever at 17.6 years old. With that out of the way, Maniscalco’s toolset has many scouts assigning a “high follow” tag in their reports, as he could develop into one of the most complete packages in this class once fully matured. His glove gives Maniscalco a high floor. It’s as polished as it gets in the amateur scene, with scouts awarding double-plus grades for his defense, and some even rating it as elite. Maniscalco remains calm, cool, and collected on the field, covering lots of ground at the “six” position with a smooth, buttery operation. He’ll handle everything hit his way. Add in soft hands, an excellent internal clock, and above-average arm strength across the diamond, and you have a recipe for success. Offensively, Maniscalco has solid swings from both sides of the plate, though he needs a bit more polish. He’s a hit-over-power bat with most of his impact coming through the gaps and up the middle, though he’s shown the ability to lift the ball to the pull side. He tends to keep his swing plane linear and gets on plane quickly, generating solid torque. His approach is mature for his age, though he can be somewhat passive. He sometimes struggles with the timing of his foot strike, which has affected his swing so far. However, that should improve with further development. He has a good chance to develop into a doubles-heavy hitter who can line drives around the park. Not long after his reclassification, Maniscalco committed to Brian O’Connor’s crew in Starkville.

69. Ethan Wachsmann – RHP HT/WT: 6’5/210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Grandview (CO) | Commitment: Wake Forest | Projected Age: 18.1 Colorado has a good group of prep arms in this year’s class, but Wachsmann has put himself at the top of that group. After hitting 97 MPH as a junior, he has found another tick in his fastball velocity, now touching 100 MPH to start his senior campaign with Grandview. Wachsmann has added quite a bit of strength to his frame over the past year, and there’s still room to add more thanks to broad shoulders. He has the look of a future workhorse starter. It’s a lightning quick right arm that works out of a traditional three-quarters arm slot and the rest of the operation is rather easy and clean. The aforementioned velocity jump is noteworthy, and it’s a quality fastball with big spin rates and life through the zone. He’ll generate plenty of tail given his release characteristics. It’s a true power offering. The secondaries do lag behind slightly to the heater, but the capacity for spin is there. He debuted an upper-80s cutter this spring and has a big breaking ball in the low-80s that both have spin in the 2,800-2,900 RPM range. There’s feel for a low-80s change-up with tunneling abilities and fade, as well. He’s a metric-friendly arm that will be favored heavily by model-driven teams. Wachsmann is committed to Wake Forest.

70. Keon Johnson – SS HT/WT: 6’2/200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: First Presbyterian Day (GA) | Commitment: Vanderbilt | Projected Age: 18.4 Despite having a tougher summer than some of his peers, Johnson’s track record, physical traits, and model-friendly attributes have kept his profile afloat heading into the spring. He possesses broad shoulders with a strong chest and a sturdy lower half, but he’s a solid athlete despite the robust strength to his frame. It shows in his swing, which has some uniqueness to it. Johnson doesn’t employ a leg kick or toe tap, instead opting for a bigger weight shift action with his entire body. It’s a simplified load from previous iterations, and the barrel enters the zone from a steep angle. He aims to drive and lift the baseball to the gaps, especially to his pull side option. Johnson does possess quality bat speed, and his impact should continue to grow as he further develops his game. Many expect him to slug in the future. Furthermore, Johnson posted solid contact rates throughout the summer, especially against velocity. He handled upper-echelon velocity with ease, whiffing just four times on offerings over 90 MPH. Some stiffness in his hands needs to be ironed out, but the contact rates and flyball prowess will garner attention. Defensively, Johnson has solid actions in the dirt, displaying good lateral mobility and quickness. The arm strength is suitable for the left side of the infield, and as he physically matures, he may move to the hot corner. Scouts would like to see a bounce-back in performance this spring against strong competition, but his model-friendly traits will provide value on draft day regardless. He’ll be just 18.4 on draft day, as well. He would attend Vanderbilt if he goes unsigned.

71. James Jorgensen – RHP HT/WT: 6’0/187 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Jesuit College Prep (TX) | Commitment: Texas | Projected Age: 18.10 After missing most of his junior season and the following summer due to a torn ACL, Jorgensen returned to the mound this fall and made an impression in scouting circles. Operating with a compact delivery and a quick, whippy arm, Jorgensen pitches with smoothness and minimal effort. Despite being slightly undersized at six feet tall and 187 pounds, he generates loud extension numbers from an over-the-top arm slot, sometimes nearing seven feet. Thanks to his high release point, Jorgensen produces plenty of hop and backspin on the baseball, with spin rates approaching 2,500 RPM on average. He has maintained a velocity in the 92-96 MPH range since his return, with scouts clocking him as high as 97 MPH. It’s a fastball with high value, especially if his command improves. Jorgensen can spin a mid-70s curveball at an exceptional level, with spin rates nearing 3,000 RPM. He lands it for strikes and has good depth, and has also developed a low-80s slider with lateral tilt. He completes his pitch mix with a fading low-80s change-up, which he throws from a lower slot. Jorgensen has traits that suit him for starting, though currently he projects better in a late-inning role where his fastball could reach “plus” caliber. The Dallas native would attend the University of Texas if he chooses to honor his commitment.

72. Jet Berry – SS,OF HT/WT: 5’10/175 | Bat/Throw: S/R | School: Queen Creek (AZ) | Commitment: Arizona State | Projected Age: 19.3 An aptly named prospect from Arizona, Berry certainly has the twitch and “jets” to make an impact on the diamond. He’s a legitimate table-setter who puts immense pressure on the defense with his speed and contact prowess. A switch-hitter, Berry spent much of the summer standing in from the left side, where he has better feel for lifting the baseball to his pull side. His right-handed swing is more linear, built for stinging line drives and hitterish traits. Both swings feature solid bat speed and a direct path to the baseball. He handles heaters well from both sides, but he can get caught out by change-ups given his aggressive nature at the dish. He should utilize the gaps consistently to generate extra bases with his speed, though he’ll sneak a few out to his pull side. On the bases, he’s an uber-aggressive runner who knows how to use his speed. He craves chaos, and anyone on the diamond will view him as a pest. Defensively, Berry has some versatility, having played second base, shortstop, and center. He’s a steady defender at all three positions, and his speed would suit him best at center. He has fringe-average arm strength that might be better suited in the infield. Berry has professional bloodlines as well, as his older brother, Jacob, was a top ten pick by Miami in 2022. He flipped from Oregon to Arizona State in late 2025 and projects to be a draft-eligible sophomore if he goes to school.

73. Gunner Skelton – 2B,3B HT/WT: 6’0/195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Columbia Academy (TN) | Commitment: Vanderbilt | Projected Age: 18.10 With the amount of top-end talent in Vanderbilt’s recruiting class, it’s no shock that a bat like Skelton is mired down the depth chart. That said, Skelton’s offensive impact is a key driver of his draft stock, and scouts expect his bat to be potent. He’s a physical athlete with a compact build, with significant strength in both halves of his body. The swing will remind scouts of Alex Bregman, though he’s not quite the same type of athlete Bregman was at this stage. It’s a simple, quiet swing from the right side, rotating extremely hard with strong wrists, quick hands, and robust bat speed. He won’t post gaudy exit velocities, but rather, he’ll rely on his ability to pull the baseball in the air to produce damage. Skelton does a good job of staying balanced throughout his swing, generating power from the ground up while staying compact. He’s a jumpy hitter with a tendency to expand the zone at an inflated clip, though contact rates have been steady despite this wart. Many believe he’s a safe bet to hit at the next level, especially if he can shore up some in-zone blemishes. Defensively, he’s not as explosive as his peers, and while he’s manned the “six” up to this point, he’ll move to either second or third base as a professional. He has the arm strength and hands to be a solid defender at third base. Skelton would be a draft-eligible sophomore if he opts to travel up the road to Nashville for college.

74. Jamir Johnson – OF HT/WT: 6’3/190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Locust Grove (GA) | Commitment: Cincinnati | Projected Age: 18.9 Outstanding athleticism, big power potential, and a speedster with the ability to handle center? Sign us up. Possessing a lean build with tons of projection, Johnson had a loud summer in terms of slugging the baseball. It’s a simple, yet explosive, operation at the dish. Johnson doesn’t waste energy in his load, lifting his front leg slightly before unleashing violence upon the baseball. It’s high-end bat speed with legitimate impact present already, as Johnson pulls the baseball in the air consistently. It’s a whippy barrel with plenty of strength at the point of contact, too. As he fills out his frame, many expect Johnson to have above-average power, maybe more. The power does come with some swing-and-miss, though Johnson does boast solid out-of-zone contact rates and displays adjustability with his swing. Teams will be fine with that kind of tradeoff, especially considering the damage he is capable of. Johnson has played all three outfield positions to date, and he should be given every chance to start his career in center. He can glide in the field with impressive speed and range, though the versatility will be helpful down the line. The Georgia native should be a model-friendly prospect when July comes around. Johnson is the best prospect in a Cincinnati recruiting class that has quite a bit of talent.

75. Anthony Murphy – OF HT/WT: 6’0/190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Corona (CA) | Commitment: Louisiana State | Projected Age: 19.3 After three first-round selections in last year’s draft, Corona High has more talent remaining in the tank. While Murphy still has some ground to make up to generate first-round helium, his athleticism, glove, and power make him a must-see prospect for scouts in Southern California. Scouts have praised his glove in center field, where many project him to be an above-average defender or better once all is said and done. With plus speed, he can cover plenty of ground in center, and he’s unafraid to put his body on the line to produce highlight-reel plays. It’s a high-IQ instinct for a premium position, and he has a lot of arm strength and accuracy. His defensive skills give him a solid floor at the next level. The bat has promising traits, though it’s not as consistent as his defense. With an upright stance, low hand position, and bat tilt, Murphy’s load is controlled, though his swing can get long and create holes for pitchers to exploit. Murphy’s biggest issues are velocity and spin away from his barrel, and his aggressive approach makes these problems worse. He will need to improve his swing decisions to lessen pressure on his pure bat-to-ball skills. That said, Murphy has demonstrated quality power when he makes contact, especially to his pull side. He’ll also attack the middle of the field. His swing can generate solid leverage, though inconsistencies in his lower half hinder him, especially when he drifts and creates space down the box. Overall, it’s hard to overlook the athlete and defensive skills in Murphy’s profile, and while his offense needs some polishing, there’s significant upside if his swing decisions and swing itself improve. The Louisiana State commit will be a draft-eligible sophomore if he ends up at Baton Rouge.

76. Louis Hernandez – 3B HT/WT: 6’5/204 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Lake Mary (FL) | Commitment: Clemson | Projected Age: 18.10 An incredibly lanky and ultra-athletic player, Hernandez is one of the more toolsy prospects in the prep class. It’s impressive power upside with surprising speed and agility in the dirt that has many scouts infatuated with what he could be. Given his length and build, Hernandez has shown some swing-and-miss to his game, though that’s to be expected at this stage. He’s learning to reel in his levers and become more consistent and compact with his operation. With that said, it’s a simple swing with little wasted movements and twitchy hips. It looks as if Hernandez is swinging a toothpick at times, flashing effortless bat speed and noticeable barrel whip through the zone. He’s consistently on the barrel and has shown the ability to generate significant impact to his pull side, as well as the ability to pepper the opposite field with line drives. Many believe that as he fills in his frame and undergoes swing tweaks, he’ll possess plus power. There’s significant defensive value, as well. His athleticism allows him to shine in the dirt despite the lanky nature of his frame, as he glides with elegance laterally. He has quick, soft hands and boasts outstanding arm strength across the diamond. He will fit best at third base at the next level. The hit tool will be tested as he moves up the ranks, but it’s hard to quit the tools and their upside. The talented infielder is committed to Clemson.

77. Isaiah Hearn – OF HT/WT: 6’4/215 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Chaminade College Prep (CA) | Commitment: Oregon | Projected Age: 18.5 Combining quality athleticism and physicality, Hearn is one of the more eye-popping power/speed profiles in the country. He looks the part, stepping off the bus at six-foot-four, 215 pounds, and he’s already posted a 6.33 60 time and exit velocities north of 105 MPH with wood bats in showcase settings. Better yet, his projection hints at another level in his game. With an upright stance from the left side, Hearn stays compact and has a heavy barrel through the zone, with significant bat speed, barrel whip, and leverage at impact. It’s a lot of line drives. The swing can get a bit stiff at times, especially in his lower-half mechanics, though he pulls the baseball with authority and should grow into plus or better power when he’s fully developed. Hearn has an affinity for fastballs. He stays within the zone and seldom chases, though he struggles to adjust to secondary offerings. It’s a solid mold of clay, even if some additional polish is required. The defensive outlook is a bit murkier. Hearn lacks significant arm strength and accuracy, though he makes good reads off the bat and possesses solid range with his speed. It’s a profile that works best in left field, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Hearn transition to first base to keep his bat in the lineup. Hearn is committed to the University of Oregon.

78. Cody Boshell – 1B,OF HT/WT: 6’3/220 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Bishop John J. Snyder (FL) | Commitment: Tennessee | Projected Age: 19.1 Built like an Appalachian Lumberjack, Boshell’s bat is one of the most potent on the amateur scene. While there’s a chance he’s just a first baseman at the next level, the metrics that Boshell posted this summer were obscene. Boshell has a swing designed to do significant damage. It’s violent bat speed with a lofted bat path through the zone, built for launching the baseball in the air. Boshell generates plenty of extension at impact, rotates intensely, and routinely crushes pitches in the zone. To date, Boshell pulls the ball in the air among the best of them, something that will be highly valuable come draft day. However, he’s more than your prototypical slugger. Boshell has run minimal whiff and chase rates to date, displaying solid plate discipline with the ability to rack up walks. The Tennessee commit has a potent offensive profile. His swing can get out of sorts at times, though that will tighten up with further development. The hands are noisy and take a path less traveled to the baseball, which does hurt his timing slightly, plus the swing can get long as a result. He is a good athlete for his size and has had reps in the outfield, giving him some leeway defensively to avoid putting too much pressure on the bat to perform. He’s an average runner with quality arm strength, although his route-running can sometimes be adventurous. He fits best at first base if he proves to be unable to handle a corner outfield spot. Given the performances he put up on the circuit, the Tennessee commit has a “high follow” label on our board, and the same can be said within multiple scouting circles.

79. Genson Veras – OF HT/WT: 6’6/225 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: TXNL Academy (FL) | Commitment: Florida State | Projected Age: 18.6 In need of prodigious right-handed power and physicality? TXNL Academy’s Genson Veras is the prospect for you. A true behemoth of a human being, Veras is uber-physical with tons of strength throughout his frame, though he’s rather athletic and projectable. Veras’ swing is loose and quiet with tons of leverage and natural loft, plus he creates obscene bat speed with significant barrel whip through the zone. He rotates exceptionally well and his hands move at lightning quick speed. Some of the exit velocities he has posted have been monstrous, including a few at or above the 110 MPH barrier. Veras projects as a bat that will create a ton of damage, though scouts want to see the hit tool and approach improve. He’s a free-swinger who expands the zone at a consistent clip and boasts suboptimal bat-to-ball skills. However, the other tools in his arsenal help keep his draft status afloat. Despite his size, Veras’s athleticism shines in the field, and he’s a lot nimbler than you’d expect. He gets great first steps out of the box and in the grass, and he’s put together sub-6.50 60 times in showcase settings, though he will settle in closer to above-average when he fills out his frame. He fits best in right field, where his plus arm can be a true asset defensively. It’s a bit crude, but the upside is too immense to ignore here. The Florida State commit has true Day 1 upside if the hit tool makes a jump.

80. Coleton Brady – RHP HT/WT: 6’5/212 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: TXNL Academy (FL) | Commitment: Louisiana State | Projected Age: 17.9 Brady, a cold-weather arm who took the snowbird route, has seen his stuff jump over the past calendar year and now projects as one of the better arms in the class. He pairs projection and model-friendly youth with a deep arsenal and advanced pitchability, which is not often seen in his age group. The ease of his operation stands out at first glance. It’s a smooth, controlled delivery with some whip to his arm and solid extension down the mound. He repeats his delivery well, even with a longer arm swing behind his back. The fastball is more on the generic side, coming out of a traditional three-quarters slot with some ride and run mixed in, though he’s seen the velocity tick up. Barely touching 90 MPH as a junior, he’s now reached 95 MPH and sits in the low-90s. It’s a good set-up offering for his secondaries, and he commands it well to both sides of the plate. His primary secondary has been a tight low-80s slider that possesses sharp depth at its best, landing it for strikes repeatedly and flashing average at best. The change-up sits in the mid-80s with solid fade, and he’ll round out the repertoire with a big mid-70s curveball. As he physically matures, most expect Brady to throw much harder, and his secondary stuff will find more value with proper pitch development. The Louisiana State commit will be just 17 years and 9 months old on draft day, one of the youngest players in the class.

81. Noah Danza – 3B,OF HT/WT: 6’2/210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Gloucester Catholic (NJ) | Commitment: Mississippi State | Projected Age: 18.3 A physical cold weather bat, Danza has been one of the more popular bats from the Northeast in the class. Now, after an impressive showing at the NHSI tournament, Danza looks to be on track to be signed away from his Mississippi State commitment. Danza’s frame presents a ton of strength throughout, though he moves quite well despite the physicality. He’s an athletic player with solid mobility and surprising run times for a kid of his size. His swing has some moving parts to it, though he does an excellent job of getting his hands locked into a launching position and coils his core very well. It’s robust hip/shoulder separation, and the bat speed is top notch. It’s a heavy barrel with above-average to plus power projection, though the pure hit tool does lag behind a bit. Timing issues have been the biggest concern given the operation, and the swing will need to be toned down at the next level. However, it’s hard to ignore the impact he can generate. He’s been trotted out at shortstop, where he moves well with great range, though the tools are more befitting of third base. There’s a non-zero chance that his arm strength plays in a corner outfield spot, as well. The tools are incredibly enticing, and his age makes him a model-friendly target. Danza will be just 18 years and 3 months old on draft day.

82. Logan Georges – RHP HT/WT: 6’5/212 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Clovis (CA) | Commitment: Texas Christian | Projected Age: 19.1 At 6-foot-5, 212 pounds, Georges is a well-built athlete who prioritized adding strength to his frame while recovering from Tommy John surgery. That work has paid off, as Georges has the look of a pro-ready body with a sturdy, proportionate figure on the bump. It’s a low-pulse operation on the bump, as Georges gets down the mound with ease and flashes good arm speed from a three-quarters arm slot. He likes to attack hitters with the fastball, commanding the baseball on both sides of the plate and elevating on the top rail when necessary. Georges topped out at 95 MPH over the summer, holding 91-94 MPH deep into outings. The pitch has heavy life at the knees with tailing action, though when he elevates, he generates quality backspin and carry to miss bats. His primary secondary is a low-80s bullet slider with a shorter break and high spin rates, reaching upwards of 2,800 RPM. He can struggle to command the slider at times, but it’s a strong offering nonetheless. He’s got a solid change-up in his back pocket with solid tumbling action, though he’s struggled to command it. He has his warts, but the build, arsenal strength, and ease of operation will help his fight. It’s a true starter’s profile. If he elects to go to Texas Christian, Georges would be eligible as a sophomore in 2028.

83. Colin White – LHP HT/WT: 6’4/205 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Harrison (GA) | Commitment: Florida | Projected Age: 19.6 While White did not attend many big events this summer, his abbreviated showing in Jupiter helped cement his status as a “high follow” in this class. His arsenal is built around power, and you can make a case that it contends against some of the more well-known southpaws in the country. Built like a bull, White has plenty of strength throughout his body. He’ll pitch with an inward rotation of his front side, staying compact throughout his delivery, though there’s effort at release that has hampered his overall strike-throwing. This is something that will need to be worked upon in the spring. With that said, the fastball explodes out of his hand. He held 93-96 MPH during his outing in Florida, and it has the makings of a bat-misser. It’s big life through the zone with late tailing action, and while he can struggle to command the offering, he can set up his secondaries with the heater. This leads to an absolute hammer in the low-80s coming out of a similar tunnel. It possesses huge spin rates (2,800 RPMs+), two-plane tilt, and big snap. There’s feel to land the pitch for strikes, though it plays at its best when buried below the zone. It’s got “plus” written all over it. It’s more of a relief look presently, though the stuff will certainly earn him some money this cycle. It wouldn’t be a shock to see White receive a multi-million-dollar signing bonus, assuming he forgoes his commitment to Florida. If he doesn’t, he’ll be a draft-eligible sophomore.

84. Ryan Harwood – OF HT/WT: 6’3/225 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Casteel (AZ) | Commitment: Texas A&M | Projected Age: 18.11 An ultra-physical bat from Arizona, Harwood may have lost some quickness and athleticism over the years, but he’s regained value with his bat. It’s the aspect that will shape his profile moving forward, as Harwood’s blend of contact skills and emerging power draws attention. Using an upright stance, Harwood has made adjustments to his swing over the past year. Notably, he’s slightly opened his front foot and moved his hands away from his body, keeping the barrel off his shoulder before the pitch. He synchronizes his body well and shows significant hip/shoulder separation, and his bat and hand speed really stand out. He can impact both sides of the field effectively, and his swing could become plus if other adjustments develop. The main issue is that Harwood often hits the ball into the ground, which limits his ability to produce extra-base hits. Improving his ability to elevate the ball more often will be crucial to his growth, especially with smart swing decisions and contact skills. Defensively, Harwood can play a corner outfield spot, as he moves well for his size and has a strong arm in right field. As he develops, he’ll likely lose some foot speed, so maintaining his current athleticism will be important to avoid a possible shift to left field or even first base. Harwood’s profile is similar to Ryan Clifford from the 2022 draft, who received a big contract from the Houston Astros in the 11th round. The Texas A&M commit would be a draft-eligible sophomore if he attends college at College Station, as he turns 19 just a week after the draft.

85. Grayson Willoughby – RHP HT/WT: 6’2/185 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Trinity (KY) | Commitment: Kentucky | Projected Age: 19.2 Trinity High boasts a wealth of talent on its roster. It’s packed with D1 commits, including many SEC and ACC talents, with the top player in this year’s class being Kentucky commit Grayson Willoughby. A highly projectable prospect with smooth, fluid movements on the mound, Willoughby shows excellent separation and extension and has looseness in his arm from a three-quarters slot. He has reached a fastball velocity of up to 97 MPH with modest carry, though the pitch gains more tailing life due to his release. It functions more as a two-seam fastball, which helps him induce groundballs rather than strikeouts. Nonetheless, Willoughby has found success throwing his heater in the upper third of the zone and can place it on both sides to set up his secondary pitches. At the next level, his pitches will likely diversify into two distinct offerings. His top secondary is a low-to-mid-80s change-up that features impressive dive and fade at the plate. He kills spin with the offering, has a feel for locating it for strikes, and isn’t shy about throwing it to both righties and lefties. His breaking ball struggles to maintain a consistent shape but performs best in the low-80s, with a sharp two-plane break and high spin rates. At times, it can get soft and will require refinement at the next level. As he matures physically, his command should improve, although he can miss high and away with his fastball. Overall, he throws strikes consistently. Committed to the University of Kentucky, Willoughby is on the older side of his class and would be a draft-eligible sophomore in 2028.

86. Rock Arnold – SS HT/WT: 6’0/180 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: North Kingstown Senior (RI) | Commitment: Oklahoma State | Projected Age: 18.9 Bursting into the 2026 class like “Hey Arnold!” in the 1990s, Rock Arnold was a late reclassification during the fall and projects to be one of the better prospects to come out of Rhode Island in the past decade. He’s a strong infielder with twitchy actions and a swing that’s built to do damage in the air. Standing in the box with an even stance, Arnold creates quite a bit of stretch down the box, and he sinks into his back hip/leg rather well. He has strong hands through the zone with quickness, and there’s natural loft and leverage to his swing that will allow him to tap into power. To add onto this, Arnold has good bat-to-ball skills and doesn’t expand the zone at a high rate, though he can get into some trouble with strikeouts. Regardless, there’s impact in the stick. The athleticism does translate to the infield, where he’s manned the “six” throughout his prep career. He’s an aggressive defender with a strong arm across the diamond, though his range is a bit limited. While he’s already got some physicality, there’s more on the horizon, and there’s a good likelihood that he’ll move over to the hot corner at some stage, where his tools would be better suited. Arnold would’ve been one of the oldest prospects in the 2027 class, but the Oklahoma State commit now projects to be 18 years and 9 months old on draft day.

87. Wessley Roberson – OF HT/WT: 6’0/175 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Glynn Academy (GA) | Commitment: Louisiana State | Projected Age: 18.4 While his summer statistics may not jump off the page, Roberson’s underlying metrics paint a clearer picture of his draft stock. One of the most athletically talented outfielders in the class, Roberson is praised for his mature approach, excellent bat-to-ball skills, and outstanding speed. Roberson fits the profile of a table-setter—a hit-over-power player with superb contact ability in a compact swing, posting a 91% contact rate over a solid sample size last summer. His plate discipline is equally impressive. Roberson can find himself straddling the passive/selective line, but he rarely expands the zone and always finds ways to make contact. He can slap the ball to all fields, but when looking to generate extra bases, he easily finds gaps and showcases his speed. There’s also some subtle power on his pull side, as a steeper entry into the zone allows him to turn on pitches to right field. His speed largely borders on double-plus, benefiting him both in the field and on the bases. Roberson has an excellent first step in center field, and his speed provides ample range at the position. Additionally, his plus arm strength would make him suitable for right field if he were to play a corner outfield role. That said, teams will likely give him every chance to start in center at the next level. Roberson committed to LSU and will be 18 years and 4 months old on draft day.

88. Drew Christine – LHP HT/WT: 6’3/165| Bat/Throw: R/L | School: St. John’s College (MD) | Commitment: Tennessee | Projected Age: 18.2 Projection plays a significant role in scouting, and Christine fits that description perfectly. The Tennessee commit is very wiry, with excellent athleticism and flexibility, and his pitching feel is advanced for his age. Christine has high arm speed from a high three-quarters arm slot, but when combined with over seven feet of extension on average, the deception enhances his pitch arsenal. Although his velocity is below average, consistently sitting in the 88-91 MPH range, many scouts believe he’ll trend toward the mid-90s over time. He throws a high-spin pitch with notable hop and ride through the zone, along with some late-cutting action. While he hasn’t overpowering hitters yet, his pitch metrics allow him to miss bats, and he demonstrates excellent command as he moves in and out of the zone. Christine can manipulate his mid-70s curveball with ease, adding and subtracting depth to keep hitters honest and land strikes. His change-up projects as an above-average pitch in the low-80s, tunneling off the heater and fading heavily away from the barrels of right-handed hitters. He profiles as a true starting pitcher with many desirable traits, even if he’s 25-30 pounds away from reaching his final form. The Maryland native is also younger than most of his class, which will support his “model-friendly” status.

89. Jack Dugan – SS,3B HT/WT: 6’2/188 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Lipscomb Academy (TN) | Commitment: Tennessee | Projected Age: 19.0 The grandson of legendary Lipscomb coach Ken Dugan, Jack is starting to emerge as a serious prospect. It’s difficult to overlook the twitchiness and tools in his profile, despite some inconsistencies that need fixing. He has good projection to a taller, leaner frame, though his lower half is already quite strong, which is evident in his force-plate tests. His explosive athleticism is exceptional. This shows in his swing, as Dugan rotates aggressively with quick hand and bat speed from the left side of the plate. The swing can get a bit loud, leading to some barrel consistency issues and streaky bat-to-ball skills, but he has demonstrated the ability to stay compact and make quick, precise turns to the baseball. Controlling his triggers will be a challenge, but it’s essential for unlocking his full potential. At his best, Dugan can drive line drives to both gaps and also clear the fence on occasion. His offensive upside is significant if everything comes together. As he fills out his frame, there’s a chance he could move to third base, but his athleticism is too good to make that switch now. He has solid range and a strong arm across the diamond. He’ll bring added value on the bases, too, as he’s a plus runner with an athletic stride and a willingness to show it. Dugan’s profile definitely walks a fine line, but scouts are willing to take chances on athletic prospects like this. His tools project a lot of upside, even if his baseball performance hasn’t been the flashiest so far. Dugan would be a draft-eligible sophomore if he sticks with his commitment to the University of Tennessee.

90. Kael Barney – OF,1B HT/WT: 6’5/195 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Nolensville (TN) | Commitment: Oregon State | Projected Age: 18.10 It’s not too often that Oregon State manages to acquire the services of a player on the other side of the Mississippi River. In fact, Barney is the first commitment from that side of the Lower 48 for the Beavers since 2022. With that out of the way, Barney is a left-handed slugger with strength, athleticism, and projection that has caught the attention of scouts. Barney has the look of a future slugger, as his long, lanky frame is capable of withstanding a good amount of muscle. He takes tight turns to the baseball with looseness in the hands, plus there’s good leverage and loft to his swing path. He does a good job of putting the ball in the air, and there’s some authority behind his swings. He’s posted strong exit velocities, and in front of a big crowd at NHSI, he showed off the power, which grades out as potentially above-average to plus. His swing decisions and contact rates do need to improve, but it’s hard to ignore the power potential that’s in the stick. Defensively, Barney has flip-flopped between first base and corner outfield spots. His athleticism has improved, and he’s gotten more reps in the outfield, which does help his outlook. His tools fit better in left field, where his arm and speed won’t be tested as much as right field. Barney will turn 19 in September, making him draft-eligible as a junior if he winds up in Corvallis.

91. Ryne Barker – SS,OF HT/WT: 6’2/175 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Casteel (AZ) | Commitment: Texas Tech | Projected Age: 19.7 Boasting a lean, wiry frame that can withstand adding twenty to thirty pounds of muscle, Barker is one of the most projectable players in the prep ranks. Part of a robust Casteel lineup that contains quite a few pests, Barker may be the fastest of the bunch. He’s a double-plus runner at the present, and with added mass on the way, he’ll settle in as a plus runner when all is said and done. He’s aggressive with his decisions and will be a force to be reckoned with on the bases. At the plate, Barker stays tight and compact with his swing, though given the lighter frame, the swing can get disconnected at times. However, as he grows into his body, that concern should be alleviated. Barker can lace line drives to all fields, as well as terrorizing defenders with slappier hacks to get on base. Most expect a power increase in the near future, which will further boost his profile. Defensively, Barker moves rather well in the dirt and has played a myriad of positions, though his tools fit best in center field. The athleticism and speed will most certainly play at the position, where he’ll be capable of gobbling up would-be doubles in the gap for outs. The Texas Tech recruit is on the older side of the class at 19 years and 7 months old, but that hasn’t deterred teams from selecting similarly aged athletes. Dante Nori and Matthew Boughton are two recent examples of such. He would be eligible again as a sophomore in 2028 if he elects to travel to Lubbock.

92. Will Adams – 1B,OF HT/WT: 6’2/210 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Hoover (AL) | Commitment: Louisiana State | Projected Age: 18.3 Possessing one of the most potent bats in the Deep South, Adams has put himself squarely on draft boards with a loud start to his senior spring. Once a two-way prospect, the physical left-handed hitter currently leads Alabama in home runs and it’s easy to see why. It’s a polished swing with plenty of leverage and hitterish traits that teams will covet on draft day. It’s legitimate impact to every part of the field, as Adams is unafraid to mash the baseball to the backside gap and pull the ball with authority. It’s easy power, and it’s beginning to stand out, too. He has the look of a slugger, but he’s more than just that. Adams feasted on heaters last summer, posting a 90% contact rate on velocity and whiffing just once on a fastball in the zone. He takes a direct path to the baseball and adjusts well, plus he has mature swing decisions. It’s a really good bat that will drive the profile. Adams has primarily played at first base in the past, though he’s got sneaky athleticism and moves well enough for his size. There’s enough to suggest he can handle a corner outfield role, especially with his speed and arm strength trending up. If not, he’ll move back to first base. With a track record of consistent performances and a breakout spring, it’s looking unlikely that Adams will make it to Louisiana State.

93. Josiah Kemp – OF HT/WT: 6’1/185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Choctaw (OK) | Commitment: Oklahoma | Projected Age: 18.9 Baseball fans should recognize the last name. Yes, Josiah is the nephew of three-time All-Star Matt Kemp, and he has a chance to surpass Matt’s signing bonus from the 2003 MLB Draft. Kemp possesses plenty of twitch in a lean, wiry build with quality projection. His swing is quiet and compact, staying linear to the baseball with solid barrel control and repeatability. He has hitterish traits, mainly attacking heaters and staying within the zone to do damage to all parts of the field. He’ll take his walks, though at times he can be passive and let pitchers get ahead in the count. While he maintains Matt’s long one-handed follow-through, he doesn’t quite possess the same power. He does add some loft to his swing when he opts for power, which plays best to his pull side, and he’ll hammer the gaps for extra bases thanks to plus speed. That speed translates to the outfield, where he covers plenty of ground and takes aggressive routes to the baseball. He has sufficient arm strength, too. He’s a player with some versatility in all three outfield spots but has the tools to be trotted out in center to start his career. Kemp plans to stay near home for college, as he’d travel just fifteen miles south to the University of Oklahoma.

94. Dominic Battista – OF HT/WT: 6’1/186 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Oswego East (IL) | Commitment: UIC | Projected Age: 18.8 We’ve seen our fair share of compact outfielders who pack more power than the eye would expect. Slade Caldwell and Dean Moss are two examples that immediately jump out. Battista looks to be the bat that follows that archetype this class. He’s a twitchy player with incredibly quick hands and loud bat speed that let him tap into his power. There’s a slight counter-rotation in his hips mid-load, and his ability to rotate violently once his foot comes down is evident, too. During his Super60 breakout performance, Battista posted the fourth-highest max exit velocity at 108.5 MPH and averaged 104 MPH. It’s eye-catching, to say the least. Battista’s swing is rhythmic and composed despite the violence he generates. He tends to use the opposite field more often than not, and while his track record against premier pitching isn’t huge, he’s performed well at every stop. Battista is a plus runner on the basepaths, and that speed translates to the outfield, where he has plenty of range and solid instincts. He’s played all three outfield spots, and if he has to move off center, his arm strength would work in right field. However, his skills work in center until a better defender usurps him. Battista’s commitment to UIC does make him an easy candidate to sign away, especially if a team believes in the tools. He will be 18 years and 8 months old on draft day.

95. Tyson Grulkowski – RHP HT/WT: 6’5/225 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Muskego (WI) | Commitment: South Florida | Projected Age: 18.11 A physical midwestern arm, Grulkowski has a funky delivery and loud, loud stuff. Committed to South Florida, it’s fitting that he’s built like a bull. Grulkowski has tons of strength throughout his frame, boasting a thick lower half and extremely broad shoulders. It’s a menacing presence on the bump, and there’s still some room to fill out, too. It’s a funky and deceptive delivery. Operating with a sidearm release, he’ll generate intriguing traits that are rather atypical of a pitching prospect his size. The slingy nature of his release allows the fastball to get on hitters quickly, and while it’s a pitch that will get more run than hop, it has a flat approach angle and impressive spin rates. He’s pitched primarily in the low-90s to date, topping out at 95 MPH at his peak, though this is a pitch that will garner above-average to plus grades with a further uptick in velocity. His primary secondary is a low-80s sweeper that generates nearly twenty inches of sweep on average, boasting spin rates in the 2,800-2,900 RPM range routinely, sometimes surpassing the 3,000 RPM mark. It’s a legitimate frisbee that he does a good job of landing in the zone and commanding to his gloveside. He lacks a true teritary offering at this time, but he has tinkered mid-80s change-up with decent fade and tumble. Assuming he does continue to work on a third pitch, Grulkowski has a chance to start in some capacity, though most project a power reliever with traits galore. It’s a unique profile to follow this spring.

96. Jace Mataczynski – SS HT/WT: 6’3/189 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Hudson (WI) | Commitment: Auburn | Projected Age: 18.4 Jace Mataczynski, like many cold-weather prospects, exploded onto the scene in a hurry and has remained in the crosshairs of the scouting community ever since. The Auburn commit from Wisconsin displays premium athleticism and twitch in a 6’3″, 185-pound frame, evident in both his offensive and defensive profiles. At the plate, it’s a right-handed swing that could still stand to add a touch more refinement. He starts in a wide base with a higher handset, close to his ear. From there, it’s a drift back into his load before a small jabbing step into his swing. Mataczynski’s wide base helps him get into his legs well, and there’s plenty of present bat speed. We envision some of the mechanical rawness working itself out via his impressive athleticism. Defensively, he has a good chance to stick at short. He’s a fluid mover with smooth actions and a decisive first step. His hands are soft, and there’s a rapid arm there, too (he’s been clocked up to 98 mph in the infield). This is the type of talent and twitch that can end up looking like a draft steal. If Mataczynski’s offensive game continues to trend in the right direction, he’ll check most of the boxes you’re looking for in a projection-reliant shortstop profile. Credit: JD Cameron

97. Griffin Long – RHP HT/WT: 6’3/190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Sonoraville (GA) | Commitment: Kennesaw State | Projected Age: 18.2 Tucked away in the mountains of North Georgia, Sonoraville High is home to one of the sneakier pitching prospects in the state of Georgia in Griffin Long. An athletic arm with projection and sound mechanics, Long has seen his velocity creep up in recent months, and scouts are taking notice. Operating with a traditional three-quarters arm slot, Long has some whip to his arm and has an uptempo nature to his delivery. He works with two different fastballs, a four-seam with good carry through the zone and a two-seam with tailing action lower in the zone. After operating in the 88-92 MPH range last summer, Long has added some more fuego to the pitch, now scrapping 95 MPH and sitting in the low-90s more consistently. The change-up is the primary selling point of his profile, and it’s a dandy. Sitting in the mid-80s, Long has excellent feel for the pitch and controls the zone well with it. It has significant tumbling action, diving to the dirt with ferocious bite and displaying outstanding depth at times. It has the ceiling of a true plus offering at the next level, and it’s a pitch he has plenty of confidence in. There’s a slurvy breaking ball in the upper-70s that has traits to like, though it does lag behind the rest of the arsenal. He’ll steal strikes with it and has some good bite away from right-handed hitters, though it can get soft at times. He’ll bridge the gap between the fastball and breaking ball with a firmer mid-80s cutter. The strike-throwing stands out, as well. It’s a starting pitcher profile with good clay to mold for a development team, plus he leans towards a model-friendly target given he’ll be just 18 years and 2 months old on draft day. Long is committed to Kennesaw State University.

98. Anthony Chavez – 1B HT/WT: 6’2/215 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Mount Carmel (IL) | Commitment: Illinois | Projected Age: 18.0 More of an under-the-radar name before the new year, Chavez has seen his name surge up draft boards after an impressive start to his 2026 campaign. He performed well at the Area Code Select Texas event and at the Super60 event in January and February, respectively. Chavez is well-built together and has a good amount of projection left to his frame, which leaves scouts believing he’s just scratching the surface of his physical impact. Starting with an even stance from the left side, Chavez sinks into his back leg well and coils his body, which helps generate the robust bat speed he possesses. His hands are lightning quick and he rotates rather well. It’s power to plays to both gaps presently, and it should grow into all-fields pop as he grows into his frame. While he didn’t face a ton of high-end competition last summer, he did walk more than he struck out and made good swing decisions. Add in premier athletic testing and Chavez has metrics that people look for. Admittedly, the profile reminds us of Mulivai Levu in a way. The mold of clay here is solid. Defensively, Chavez has primarily played first base, where he moves around the bag well. With the athleticism, there’s a good chance that he’ll get trotted out in the outfield. The Illinois commit will turn 18 years old just a week before the draft, which will make him a hot commodity among model-driven organizations.

99. Deacon Nelson – SS HT/WT: 6’0/188 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: University School (OH) | Commitment: Auburn | Projected Age: 18.11 An athletic infield prospect from the Cleveland Metropolitan area, Nelson was one of the more underrated bats on the circuit last summer. Built compactly with present strength, there are twitchy actions and stout athleticism in his game. He’s not the biggest player on the field, but he’ll make his presence felt. Nelson’s swing tends to stay simple, triggered by an inward rotation of his front hip that explodes open at foot plant. His hacks are aggressive, yet composed, utilizing his lower half well with an uphill path and significant bat speed. He’s a hit-over-power bat that has quality contact skills and sound swing decisions. There is an “inside-out” nature to his swing, which will allow him to go to the opposite field gap at times, though he’s found most of his success pulling the baseball. Nelson projects to be a hitter that hits the gaps often and display some feel to lose a few balls over the right field fence. An outstanding runner with plus foot speed, Nelson can fly on the basepaths and should be a base-stealing threat at the next level. That speed has let Nelson get some reps in the outfield, though scouts believe he fits best in the middle infield. He has the twitchy actions, soft hands, and arm strength to handle shortstop, though a move to second base is in the cards. Nelson is committed to the University of Auburn.

100. Braden Oliver – SS HT/WT: 6’4/193 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Agoura (CA) | Commitment: UC Irvine | Projected Age: 19.0 Oliver didn’t play at a ton of big events on the summer circuit, but he left impressions upon scouts and analysts at his stops. Now with twenty pounds of muscle added to his frame, Oliver’s impact has taken a step forward, and he’s become a sneaky pop-up infielder to watch in California. Even with his strength gains, Oliver has been able to maintain his athleticism and smooth actions in the dirt. He’s a strong defender at shortstop with clean footwork, soft hands, and solid range for a player of his size. He’s comfortable throwing from different arm slots, plus it’s adequate arm strength for the left side of the diamond. He’s a strong runner, too. To pair with the defensive prowess, Oliver’s bat speed and power have trended upward. He creates a good bit of stretch in the box, and the uptick in bat speed has allowed Oliver to pull the ball more with authority. It’s a rhythmic swing with adjustability and an uphill path to it. The hands get into a favorable position to launch during his load, and he generates enough leverage to create impact to both sides of the field. Mix in quality swing decisions and there’s an enticing package of tools at his disposal on both sides of the ball. His UC Irvine commitment should make it easier to sign away, though scouts may be hesitant with the lack of run on the summer circuit. He will turn 19 years old a week and a half before the draft, making him a draft-eligible sophomore if he intends to uphold his commitment to the Anteaters.

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