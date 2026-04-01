The New Guys Are the Blue Jays’ Best Early Performers

After just five games of the 2026 regular season, the Toronto Blue Jays are seeing plenty of strong performances from their new acquisitions over the past offseason. After an incredible 2025 campaign that saw the franchise’s first World Series appearance in 32 years, Toronto has plenty of reasons to be excited about the upcoming season and the new players that have joined their tight-knit group.

Following the departure of familiar faces like Bo Bichette and Chris Bassitt (amongst others) over the offseason, Toronto made major moves in free agency to bring in plenty of free agents to bolster their already-strong MLB roster. They were on the verge of being the American League’s most intimidating team entering the offseason (if not already there) and the moves they made since their World Series heartbreak gave them even more of a case.

Inking players to long-term deals like Dylan Cease (seven years), Kazuma Okamoto (four years), Tyler Rogers and Cody Ponce (three years apiece) really made the Blue Jays’ roster that much better. Strong spring training performances from their new talent was just the tip of the iceberg that these players have to offer and we’re seeing the beginnings of impressive tenures in Toronto over the next few seasons.

All stats updated prior to games on Wednesday, April 1

Dylan Never Ceases to Amaze

Right-handed starter Dylan Cease had a debut for the ages in the Jays’ second game of the season, tossing 5.1 innings of one-run ball with a dozen strikeouts and just one walk en route to an 8-7 Blue Jays win over the Athletics in extra innings. His 12 Ks were the most in a pitcher’s debut in franchise history and marked the first time the Blue Jays have ever had two starters toss at least 11 strikeouts in consecutive games (Gausman, Cease).

He got the Athletics’ hitters to whiff 24 times in his start and ramped his fastball up to 100 MPH and averaging 98.6 MPH, about a mile and a half above its average velocity from 2025. Saturday’s game marked the third time that Cease has struck out a dozen or more hitters in a single game and was the 13th such game by a Blue Jays pitcher since 2020. He dazzled on the Rogers Centre mound in his Jays debut and currently leads MLB in strikeouts.

By inking Cease to a seven-year, $210 million contract, the Blue Jays were making an investment in a pitcher with incredible swing-and-miss potential and a bit of a control issue, but he was more than what was advertised on Saturday. His new and retooled changeup was thrown eight times in his start and all three swings that A’s hitters took against it were whiffs, so it’s safe to say it’s working efficiently.

Cease only threw 37% of his pitches in the strike zone in his debut but got opposing hitters to chase nearly half of his out-of-the-zone offerings, and this is something that he’s honed his craft to be almost perfect at. He doesn’t pitch to soft contact, he pitches to avoid it entirely. Overall, this was an incredible start to his Blue Jays tenure and he’s putting all concerns about his contract size to ease with his efficiency.

Kazuma Okamoto, Welcome to MLB

Third baseman Kazuma Okamoto has made himself known to the Toronto faithful already in his five games of MLB experience after putting together a very impressive spring. In spring training, Okamoto slashed .316/.435/.632 in just eight games and has pivoted strongly to continue it in the regular season thus far. In his first handful of regular-season games, he has hit .300/.391/.600 with two home runs, six hits, three walks, and he has played amazing defense at the hot corner.

Okamoto’s first home run of his MLB career travelled 420 feet at 110.4 MPH to the opposite field in Toronto’s 5-2 win over the A’s on Sunday, and it marked the first of many big swings Blue Jays fans can expect to see from the Japanese slugger. He is the only hitter in franchise history to tally at least five hits, two home runs, and three walks in his first four games as a Blue Jay.

Okamoto’s power was the primary concern for Toronto fans in his ability to carry his skillset over from Japan’s NPB to the MLB, but at the very least he’s shown an ability to hit to all fields with plenty of power early in his Jays tenure. In the wake of losing Bo Bichette in free agency, Okamoto fills in nicely for his bat and brings a solid glove to the hot corner as well.

As one of the best Japanese hitters to emerge from NPB, Okamoto has plenty of eyes on his performance this season and beyond in North America and he’s done a fairly good job thus far to put any concerns about his play to rest.

New Reliever From Down Under

Tyler Rogers may not be from Australia, but his pitching delivery is the closest thing to “down under” in MLB thanks to his -61º arm angle that nearly scrapes the mound with each repetition. Rogers was acquired over this past offseason when the Jays inked him to a three-year, $37 million contract in free agency with the goal of being a reliable and oft-used reliever in their strong bullpen.

The Jays had the 16th-best bullpen by ERA in 2025 (3.98) and allowed the eighth-most walks (261) while striking out the fifth-most batters (644), so one might think that Rogers will even out these numbers and bring more consistency to the team. Rogers has already tossed three scoreless innings for the Blue Jays and has only allowed one baserunner via a walk while striking out three batters.

While he’s not necessarily known for his swing-and-miss stuff, Rogers has thrown 70+ innings in each of the last five seasons and posted an ERA below 3.05 in the last four. In 2025, he tossed 77.1 innings to the tune of a career-best 1.98 ERA with a 0.94 WHIP and an incredible 0.81 BB/9 rate. You don’t acquire a pitcher like Tyler Rogers to blow hitters away, but rather to confuse the daylights out of them and induce weak contact.

His groundball rate is always over 50% for his career and through three outings is already at 83.3% in 2026. Considering the Jays’ incredible infield defense (Guerrero, Clement, Giménez, Okamoto), Rogers is in great hands.

Sweet Baby Jesús

Some were skeptical of Toronto’s decision to trade outfielder Joey Loperfido back to the Houston Astros in exchange for Jesús Sánchez, but so far he’s proving why they made the right choice. In 2026, Sánchez is hitting .462/.563/.692 with two walks, four RBI, and his first regular-season home run in a Blue Jays uniform.

He turned around a 96.4 MPH fastball from Luis Morales of the Athletics for a 417-foot two-run home run that left the bat at just over 109 MPH. Sánchez has always displayed a strength for raw power at the plate, but this swing was very eye-opening to the average fan who didn’t know much about him.

The most shocking part of Sánchez’s performance thus far in 2026 is the fact that he’s taken 12 plate appearances through his first three games without a single strikeout. With strikeout rates of at least 22.0% in each of his first six big-league seasons, Sánchez has clearly made an adjustment at the plate thanks to Toronto’s hitting coaches that is making him a tougher out.

Cody Ponce suffered a right ACL sprain yesterday and will miss significant time, per manager John Schneider. Ponce signed a three-year $30 million contract with the Blue Jays in the offseason. pic.twitter.com/mAAbKyceae — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) March 31, 2026

Closing Thoughts

Although the Toronto Blue Jays are getting plenty of support from their returning stars like Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Ernie Clement, and Kevin Gausman, there’s a lot to be said about the performances of their new acquisitions on all sides of the ball. Toronto had a very active offseason and brought in many new pieces and it’d be hard to point to a new face performing poorly for them in the first week of the regular season.

It’s also worth noting that starter Cody Ponce left his start on Monday with an apparent right knee injury. He’s expected to be out long-term, but he was cruising through 2.1 innings against the Rockies before he had to be removed. Ponce has got plenty of upside and they Jays need their starters to be healthy with all the injuries they’re currently dealing with to Trey Yesavage, Shane Bieber, and José Berríos.

So far, these Blue Jays look like the same version of themselves that we saw near the end of 2025 and it’ll be very interesting to watch them continue to fight to return to the playoffs and World Series in 2026 and beyond with a new and improved group.

The post The New Guys Are the Blue Jays’ Best Early Performers appeared first on Just Baseball.