Dodgers take series behind Yoshinobu Yamamoto's strong outing

MILWAUKEE — The Dodgers came to Milwaukee looking for traction at the end of a long road trip. They left with something far more meaningful, momentum.

Behind seven composed innings from Yoshinobu Yamamoto and a decisive fifth-inning breakout led by Kyle Tucker and Andy Pages, the Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 on Sunday afternoon at American Family Field to secure a series victory and finish their road trip at 7-2.

For a team that spent much of April searching for consistency, this felt like the clearest example yet of what the Dodgers can look like when their pitching and offense finally align.

Yamamoto was once again at the center of it.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) throws a pitch in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Benny Sieu-Imagn Images Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) throws a pitch in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.

The right-hander didn’t overpower Milwaukee. He didn’t need to. After allowing an RBI fielder’s choice to Sal Frelick in the second inning that gave the Brewers an early 1-0 lead, Yamamoto settled into a rhythm built on precision and weak contact. He scattered seven hits across seven innings, allowed just one run, walked one batter, hit another and struck out three while lowering his ERA to 3.09.

Most importantly, he gave the Dodgers exactly what they needed: stability.

“They were being really aggressive,” Yamamoto said. “I was just trying to find and hit the spot where I wanted to locate my balls.”

That approach worked. Milwaukee kept putting the ball in play, but Yamamoto consistently avoided damage. He worked efficiently through traffic, trusted his defense and kept the Brewers from delivering the big inning that had plagued the Dodgers at times earlier this season.

While Yamamoto steadied the game, the offense waited for its opening.

The Dodgers finally broke through in the fourth inning when a wild pitch from Brewers starter Brandon Sproat allowed the tying run to score. Sproat showed flashes of swing-and-miss stuff, striking out seven over four-plus innings, but his command issues, four walks and elevated pitch counts, eventually caught up to him.

The fifth inning was where everything unraveled for Milwaukee.

Mookie Betts opened the inning with a single before Freddie Freeman worked a walk. Sproat’s afternoon ended there, forcing Brewers manager to turn to left-hander Shane Drohan in a high-leverage spot against Tucker.

It did not go well for Milwaukee.

Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Kyle Tucker (23) hits a triple to drive in two runs against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fifth inning at American Family Field. Benny Sieu-Imagn Images Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Kyle Tucker (23) hits a triple to drive in two runs against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fifth inning at American Family Field.

Tucker ripped a triple into right field, scoring Betts and Freeman to give the Dodgers a 3-1 lead. It was his second triple in as many games and another example of the impact he continues to make in the middle of the lineup.

“Pitching staff has done a phenomenal job for us all year long, we are just trying to do our part,” Tucker said.

Moments later, Pages delivered the knockout punch.

Pages hammered a two-run home run to left field, his 11th homer of the season and his second against a left-hander, pushing the lead to 5-1 and giving Yamamoto breathing room for the first time all afternoon.

The dugout reaction said plenty. The Dodgers know how important offensive support has become during this stretch of dominant pitching.

Even with Shohei Ohtani finishing 0-for-3 with two walks and Hyeseong Kim and Miguel Rojas combining to go 0-for-7, the Dodgers still found enough offense to capitalize when Milwaukee cracked.

Dalton Rushing believes that is a sign of where the lineup is heading.

“Finally hit a ball to the left side of the field,” Rushing said. “I think we're trending in the right direction. It's all starting to come together, and I'm excited for it.”

And right now, the Dodgers are winning because their pitching staff is carrying that progress forward every night.

After Yamamoto exited, the bullpen extended its remarkable scoreless streak to 38 innings. Will Klein handled the eighth cleanly before Tanner Scott shut the door in the ninth.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Will Klein (61) throws a pitch in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Benny Sieu-Imagn Images Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Will Klein (61) throws a pitch in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.

Dave Roberts sounded especially appreciative of that group afterward.

“I'm probably most proud of the bullpen, as far as what they have been doing,” Roberts said. “The offensive fight is better this road trip."

The Dodgers improved to 33-20 with the win and now return home for a six-game homestand beginning Monday against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on Memorial Day.

But before leaving Milwaukee, they accomplished something equally important: they looked complete.

Yamamoto gave them control. Tucker and Pages gave them separation. And the bullpen made sure nothing slipped away.