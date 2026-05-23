Anaheim-native Wade Meckler's big debut powers Angels over Rangers

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Wade Meckler introduced himself to the Big A on Friday when he made a slick sliding catch in the top of the first inning to snag a foul ball down the left field line, even crashing into the wall in the process.

But if that catch was how he introduced himself to his new team's fans, the bottom of the first was how he said hello.

He took the first pitch of his Los Angeles Angels' career, a 97.9 MPH fastball at the top of the zone from Rangers starter Jacob deGrom, and ripped it 403 feet into the right field pavilion for a three-run home run that improved the Angels to a four-run lead at the time. With it, Meckler became the first Angel to homer in their debut with the team since Mike Napoli did so on May 4, 2006.

THE HOMETOWN KID Wade Meckler leaves the yard on the first pitch he sees as a Halo! pic.twitter.com/2LO0jIy8TQ — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) May 23, 2026

"It was sick. That's an awesome homer for him, first one at that," Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe said. "The energy he brought in Spring Training is contagious. [He] picked up right where he left off with the boys tonight. Happy he's here."

Meckler was called up just before Friday's game against the Texas Rangers, a game the Angels won 9-6 after an offensive onslaught that Meckler largely set the tone for, after outfielder Josh Lowe was designated for assignment.

Putting on the Halo red has a special meaning for Meckler, who grew up an Angels fan and attended Esperanza High School in Anaheim.

Wade Meckler makes a stellar sliding play pic.twitter.com/NbNcUxFOZ1 — MLB (@MLB) May 23, 2026

Meckler's journey

He was drafted in the eighth round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the San Francisco Giants after a two-season career as a walk-on at Oregon State and made his Major League debut on August 3, 2023, playing 20 games at the Major League level overall during the 2023 season.

Following that season, Meckler bounced around various levels of the Minor Leagues through 2024-25 before being designated for assignment by the Giants in December 2025.

"It's pretty surreal. You grow up watching a guy every day on TV for 10 years and then all of a sudden he's a teammate. It's pretty cool." – Wade Meckler, who grew up an Angels fan with Mike Trout being one of his favorite players, on Trout greeting him at the place after his HR — Jack Haslett (@JackHaslett_13) May 23, 2026

"It's been a little bit. Spent a lot of the last couple of years injured, grinding through injuries. Just feels good to be healthy and be able to compete the way I feel like I'm capable of competing," Meckler said. "Obviously, it's really cool to be in the Big Leagues for your childhood team as well."

The Angels claimed Meckler off waivers in January 2026, before eventually designating him for assignment as well. Meckler cleared waivers and the Angels out-righted him to Triple-A Salt Lake, where he began his season. But after five hitless games, he was sent to Double-A Rocket City.

Once with the Trash Pandas, Meckler began to thrive, posting a .974 OPS in 27 games with four home runs and 13 RBIs.

It was those numbers and Meckler's overall intensity, which he showed off well in Spring Training, that impressed manager Kurt Suzuki.

The Los Angeles Angels Wade Meckler #53 runs to third base during an MLB game against The Texas Rangers on May 22nd, 2026 at Angels Stadium in Anaheim, California. Jon Bryan – The Sporting Tribune The Los Angeles Angels Wade Meckler #53 runs to third base during an MLB game against The Texas Rangers on May 22nd, 2026 at Angels Stadium in Anaheim, California.

"That's just the way he plays," Suzuki said of Meckler. "We know he plays the game hard. We've seen him play the game the way he does… I think he's just a naturally good baseball player."

Meckler finished his stellar season debut with home run, a walk and a swinging bunt that he legged out for an infield single on the way to a run and three RBIs.

There haven't been many bright spots in the Angels' season so far, especially not as of late, but the rise of another Anaheim-native star in Meckler might just be the boost that the team needs in a time like this.