Series Preview: Angels close out lengthy homestand against Rangers

The Los Angeles Angels remain home in their extensive homestand feeling just as concerned as they did heading into it — not having much to show for on the field. It has been the tale of the season so far, as their mediocrity has grown worse as time goes on.

This weekend, the Angels take on the Texas Rangers who are fresh off a series win, sometimes the Angels have only done three times in nearly two months of baseball. The division rivals meet for the first time this season.

Below, you can find the team previews, including where to watch, game details, injury reports, and odds.

TEAM PREVIEWS:

Angels (17-34, 5th in AL West): In the month of May, the Angels have not entirely lost their touch on the offensive side of things. Jo Adell’s power stroke has come to life, Jorge Soler has maintained his and the bats have done a solid effort.

But solid is as far as that gets. When one side of baseball isn’t clicking, not much does as a collective. As struggles have worsened on the pitching end for the Angels, not much has gone right for a team that has even lacked its star power from the few who are able to provide it.

Over their last 30 games, the Angels have won a whopping total of six of them. In years of discourse over Mike Trout’s injury history and inability to see the postseason, such sentiments have left a dark cloud over the Angels’ lack of success.

But in this case, Trout has played in all 30 of those games. He is hitting .192 over his last 15 contests, and has lacked the flashes of starpower he showed in the opening weeks of the season. Zach Neto has also fallen under that same trope, hitting under .200 over that thirty game stretch.

Pitching looked promising at the season’s start, but has since declined. Some of it has changed, as Grayson Rodriguez made his Angels debut this past weekend and will start the series opener on Friday. Walbert Ureña, who started the year in the bullpen but transitioned to the rotation, will make the start on Saturday. Reid Detmers will take the mound in Sunday's evening game.

Rangers (24-25, 2nd in AL West): Texas enters the series fresh off of a series win in Colorado, now facing a prime chance to jump on a division rival in the midst of a poor stretch. They have been competitive in the division standings, but have had their fair share of inconsistencies.

Their offensive consistency has come from the bats they may have not expected it from. Josh Jung and Ezequiel Duran have proved the most reliable, leading the team in fWAR. Veteran outfielder Brandon Nimmo has also been a key new addition to the team.

However, one bat has stood as a very quiet one with concern. Star shortstop Corey Seager has not lived up to his typical standards, providing a wRC+ of just 80 and a batting average of .179.

Fortunately for them, pitching has held things afloat amidst their offensive struggles. Jacob deGrom has been healthy and looked like himself, and will start Friday’s series opener against the Angels. Their young core of starters, which includes Jack Leiter, Kumar Rocker and newcomer Mackenzie Gore, have each been productive in their rotation slots this season.

The Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi to the mound on Saturday, who dominated against the Angels in his couple of matchups against them last year. Texas has yet to announce their starter for Sunday’s series finale.

Venue:

Angel Stadium

Game 1 Date:

Friday, May 22, 2026

Time:

6:38 PM PDT

Probable Pitchers:

TEX: Jacob deGrom (3-3, 3.02 ERA, 50.2 IP, 61 SO)

LAA: Grayson Rodriguez (0-1, 17.18 ERA, 3.2 IP, 4 SO)

Where to watch:

TEX: CW33

LAA: ABTV, presented by Pechanga Resort Casino

Where to listen:

TEX: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270

LAA: KLAA 830, Angels ES

Game 2 Date:

Saturday, May 23, 2026

Time:

7:05 PM PDT

Probable Pitchers:

TEX: Nathan Eovaldi (5-4, 3.62 ERA, 54.2 IP, 55 SO)

LAA: Walbert Ureña (1-4, 2.70 ERA, 33.1 IP, 30 SO)

Where to watch:

TEX: Rangers Sports Network

LAA: ABTV, presented by Pechanga Resort Casino

Where to listen:

TEX: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270

LAA: KLAA 830

Game 3 Date:

Sunday, May 24, 2026

Time:

4:20 PM PDT

Probable Pitchers:

TEX: TBD

LAA: Reid Detmers (1-5, 5.07 ERA, 55 IP, 61 SO)

Where to watch:

National: NBCSN / Peacock

Where to listen:

TEX: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270

LAA: KLAA 830

INJURY REPORT

TEX: SP Mackenzie Gore (Day-to-day), LF Wyatt Langford (10-day IL), SS Corey Seager (10-day IL), 2B Josh Smith (10-day IL), SP Cody Bradford (15-day IL), RP Carter Baumler (15-day IL), RP Robert Garcia (15-day IL), INF Cody Freeman (15-day IL), SP Jordan Montgomery (60-day IL)

LAA: RP Drew Pomeranz (15-day IL), SP Yusei Kikuchi (15-day IL), RP Ben Joyce (60-day IL), C Travis d’Arnaud (10-day IL), RP Robert Stephenson (60-day IL), 3B Anthony Rendon (60-day IL)

ODDS (FanDuel)

Friday, May 22, 2026

Texas Rangers:

Run Line: +1.5, -160

Money Line: +112

Total: U 8, -110

Los Angeles Angels:

Run Line: -1.5, +132

Money Line: -132

Total: O 8, -110