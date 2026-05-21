Ranking MLB’s Top 40 Players in 2026: Baseball Power Rankings Right Now

Ranking the Top 40 Players in MLB

MLB's Biggest Star Players

By the time we reach the end of May, the early-season jitters are a distant memory and the data starts telling the real story. We are officially deep enough into the 2026 season to distinguish between a fluke hot month and a clinical body of work.

The modern game is still being completely dominated by superstars like Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge and Kyle Schwarber, but we’re also seeing a fascinating shift where stellar arms like Chase Burns and Chris Sale are proving they can anchor a championship staff.

Ranking the Top 40 players in a league this deep is a total headache, but these are the stars who are currently operating as the absolute engines of their respective franchises. Whether it’s the 50 HR threats chasing more history or the frontline flamethrowers putting up double-digit K/9 rates, these are the thoroughbreds leading the charge toward October.

We’ve crunched the WAR totals, the hard-hit exit velocities, and the adjusted ERA+ metrics to bring you the definitive list of who owns the diamond right now.

Let's dive straight into baseball's biggest stars.