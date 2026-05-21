2026 MLB Draft: ESPN’s Top Player Prospect Rankings | D1 College Baseball

ESPN's Top 10 Prospects for the 2026 MLB Draft
The college baseball regular season is wrapping up, conference tournaments are underway, and the scouting community is completely shifting into high gear. We are at the point in the cycle where draft models are cooking and front offices are trying to separate real production from late-season noise.
While the top four players on ESPN’s board have held onto their real estate, everything below them is a total scramble. Evaluators are openly frustrated with the depth of the mid-first-round college bats, which has opened a massive vacuum for high-upside high school players to shoot up the boards. Add in a flurry of pop-up prep arms looking for seven-figure paydays and a few elite college relievers showing pro-starter traits, and this board is bound to shift even more before July.
Using the industry-standard Future Value (FV) grading system, here is how the elite tier of the 2026 MLB Draft class shapes up right now, according to ESPN.