2026 MLB Draft: ESPN’s Top Player Prospect Rankings | D1 College Baseball

You Tell Us! Who is the Top Prospect in Baseball?

Join the 2026 MLB Draft Debate

The college conference tournaments are officially the moving season for draft stocks, and the board is shifting underneath our feet. While the elite tier seems locked in, the disagreement among scouts beyond the top four is at an all-time high. What do you think of ESPN's rankings?

Who is your choice for the No. 1 overall pick?

The Shortstop Debate: If you’re a GM, are you taking the high-floor, polished collegiate profile of Roch Cholowsky , or are you swinging for the massive long-term ceiling of Grady Emerson ?

The Prep Surge: With evaluators disappointed in the mid-first-round college bats, are you buying the hype on Eric Booth Jr. and Jacob Lombard as legitimate top-10 talents?

The Backstop Premium: Is Vahn Lackey in a tier of his own at catcher, or is there something to be said about Arkansas standout, Ryder Helfrick? Is the offensive power enough to keep them in the top six, or does the inherent risk of a collegiate catcher make you hesitate?

The Starter Conversion: ESPN's Kiley McDaniel highlighted college relievers like Deven Sheerin (LSU) and Luke McNeillie (Florida) as potential pro starters. Which one of these stealth arms is most likely to be a first-round steal?

The White Sox Choice: With Chicago sitting at the top of the draft board, which of these prospects best fits their long-term rebuild?

Drop your take in the comments: Who is the biggest snub from the Top 10, and which riser are you most excited to watch in the NCAA Tournament?