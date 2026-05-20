Eric Lauer addresses Blue Jays comments after joining Dodgers

SAN DIEGO — The Dodgers didn’t need perfection when they acquired Eric Lauer from the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend. They needed stability. They needed innings. Most importantly, they needed someone willing to embrace the uncertainty that has defined the middle portion of their season.

With injuries continuing to thin the rotation behind Yoshinobu Yamamoto and young arms being pushed into meaningful innings, the Dodgers made a practical move Sunday, acquiring the veteran left-hander in exchange for cash considerations and a player to be named later. By Tuesday afternoon, he was officially activated, with right-hander Wyatt Mills optioned to make room.

The fit makes sense immediately.

Lauer is expected to slide directly into the Dodgers’ six-man rotation while Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow remain sidelined. The Dodgers are determined to avoid overtaxing the rest of the staff, and general manager Brandon Gomes made it clear the organization wants to avoid “chasing our tails” by constantly shuffling roles and overextending starters.

That philosophy matters here.

The Dodgers are not asking Lauer to become an ace overnight. They are asking him to provide competent innings, absorb pressure, and potentially rediscover the version of himself that once looked like a reliable major league starter in both San Diego and Milwaukee. For a club built around depth and player development, this is exactly the kind of move the Dodgers have made successfully for years.

And Lauer sounds fully aware of the opportunity in front of him.

“I’m here to help the team win and get back to being the best version of myself,” Lauer said Tuesday.

It’s hard to ignore how dramatically his situation changed in less than a week.

One month ago, Lauer was at the center of criticism in Toronto after publicly voicing frustration with the Blue Jays’ opener strategy. Following an April outing against Arizona, he admitted, “To be real blunt, I hate it. I can’t stand it,” comments that quickly gained traction around baseball circles and raised questions about whether he fit the modern pitching landscape.

At the time, it sounded like a pitcher resisting evolution. But hearing Lauer address the situation again Tuesday inside the Dodgers clubhouse, the frustration felt less like defiance and more like honesty delivered without enough cushioning.

“I think some of that, or a lot of that was kinda taken out of context,” Lauer explained. “If you ask most starters in the league they would probably have the same response that they don’t like it. But it doesn't mean that I’m not willing to do it, it doesn’t mean that I'm not a team player.”

That distinction matters.

“I’m not gonna have a problem if there is someone in front of me. It’s part of the game. It’s become part of the game. We’re all here to win ball games. It’s not about any individual player. Yeah, that was a lot more than I expected it to turn into. I got a lot of hate for that.” Lauer said.

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Eric Lauer (56) walks towards the dugout against the Minnesota Twins during the third inning at Rogers Centre. Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Eric Lauer (56) walks towards the dugout against the Minnesota Twins during the third inning at Rogers Centre.

Starters are creatures of routine. Baseball players across generations have admitted as much. What hurt Lauer in Toronto was not necessarily the opinion itself, but how directly he expressed it publicly while struggling on the mound. Winning and performance tend to soften those conversations. A 6.69 ERA does not.

Still, there’s something refreshing about how transparent he has been throughout the process. He did not run from the comments Tuesday. He owned them, clarified them, and emphasized repeatedly that he is willing to do whatever the Dodgers ask.

“There’s no problem with an opener,” Lauer said.

That willingness will be important because if there is any organization capable of maximizing unconventional pitching usage, it is the Dodgers. This franchise has spent years blending openers, bullpen games, six-man rotations, piggyback systems, and carefully managed workloads better than almost anyone in baseball.

Lauer likely understands that better than most.

He specifically mentioned his long-standing respect for the Dodgers organization and the reputation the franchise has built around developing pitchers and communicating with players.

“Just throughout my career, I always had a big respect for the Dodgers organization,” Lauer said. “You always hear very good things about the organization and the coaching on how they handle things.”

That coaching element could become one of the biggest storylines of this move.

Lauer reunited with Dodgers pitching coach Mark Prior, who worked with him during Prior’s time as a pitching coordinator in the Padres organization nearly a decade ago. Their reunion already feels significant.

“We were laughing that it was kind of like a full circle moment for us,” Lauer said.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitching coach Mark Prior (99) speaks in a press conference before game three against the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Los Angeles Dodgers pitching coach Mark Prior (99) speaks in a press conference before game three against the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers clearly believe familiarity can help unlock something. Prior knows Lauer’s mechanics, personality, and tendencies. More importantly, he knows what made him effective before injuries and inconsistency derailed stretches of his career.

That history matters for a Dodgers club that has turned reclamation projects into meaningful contributors before.

There was also a fittingly bizarre introduction awaiting Lauer when he arrived Tuesday. The first teammate to greet him in the clubhouse was Will Klein, the same pitcher who shared one of the strangest and most memorable nights of last year’s World Series marathon against Toronto.

Lauer still remembered him immediately.

“I remember you,” he joked.

Both pitchers were part of the unforgettable 18-inning Game 3 that ultimately ended on another dramatic Freddie Freeman walk-off homer. Lauer threw 4.2 scoreless innings in relief during that game for Toronto, while Klein delivered four huge shutout innings of his own for the Dodgers.

Now they’re teammates.

That sequence almost perfectly captures where Lauer finds himself now, somewhere between uncertainty and opportunity, between frustration and reinvention.

The Dodgers are not pretending his numbers this season have been good. They are betting their infrastructure can help make them better.

And for Lauer, after the confusion of a DFA, public scrutiny, and weeks of uncertainty in Toronto, Los Angeles probably represents exactly what he said it does:

“A better landing spot.”