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MLB · 1 hour ago

Will Shohei Ohtani Ever Be the Best at Both at the Same Time?

SportsGrid Contributor Just Baseball

Host · Writer

undefined Game Odds
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Final
Guardians +102, U 7.5
CLE

CLE

3

DET

DET

1

Final
Pirates -122, O 7
PIT

PIT

6

STL

STL

2

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