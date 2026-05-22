ESPN’s Top 10 MLB Prospect Rankings | Baseball’s Best Young Stars for 2026

Top Names on ESPN’s Definitive Prospect Leaderboard
We are officially two months into the 2026 MLB season, which means the premier talent pipelines have undergone a massive facelift. The elite tier of minor league talent is incredibly fluid right now, primarily because a massive wave of winter's top-ranked prospects have logged enough big-league service time to graduate from rookie eligibility.
With foundational anchors like Samuel Basallo, JJ Wetherholt, and Bubba Chandler off the board, a fascinating mix of teenage phenoms and high-end 2025 draft picks has violently climbed the ladder. Furthermore, because this is the exact juncture of the calendar when front offices pivot toward high-stakes trade-block negotiations, these minor league rankings double as the ultimate currency list for organizations looking to buy or sell at the deadline.
Using ESPN's industry-standard Future Value (FV) tracking system, we are auditing Kiley McDaniel's top ten baseball prospects in America.