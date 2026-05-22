ESPN’s Top 10 MLB Prospect Rankings | Baseball’s Best Young Stars for 2026

You Tell Us! Who is the Best Prospect in Baseball?

Join the MLB Prospect Debate

The minor league leaderboards have officially been re-shuffled, and with the trade deadline looming on the horizon, these elite prospect chips are more valuable than ever.

Who is the true undisputed future face of Major League Baseball?

The Milwaukee Monster: Are you fully buying Jesús Made as a potential 65 FV tier superstar if he starts unlocking more launch angle in his swing, or is the power projection too risky at No. 1?

The Mason Miller Package: Did the Athletics get a massive haul from San Diego by securing Leo De Vries as the centerpiece for their All-Star closer?

The High School Volatility: Are you willing to embrace the inherent risk of a prep righty like Seth Hernandez given the elite bullet-slider modifications Pittsburgh made to his arsenal?

The Fast-Track Infielders: Between Colt Emerson in Seattle and George Lombard Jr. in the Bronx, which young infielder is primed to lock down a permanent big-league role first?

Drop your take in the comments: Which player on this updated list is the safest bet to crack the Major League roster and win Rookie of the Year in 2027?