ESPN MLB Player Rankings: Top 10 Stars Rated for the 2026 Season

It's Your Turn! Who is Baseball's Best Player?

Join the MLB Analytical Debate

The advanced metrics from WAR, ESPN, and Elias have officially spoken, but data is only the foundation for a much bigger conversation.

Who do you think is the true No. 1 player in baseball right now?

The Backstop Shock: Are you fully buying Drake Baldwin sitting at the absolute top of the mountain with a dominant 83.4 rating , or do you trust the veteran track record of guys further down the list?

The Bronx Balance: How crazy is it that the Yankees have three players inside the top 10, with Ben Rice and starter Cam Schlittler actually checking in with a higher model score than Aaron Judge ?

The Toolset Argument: Does Elly De La Cruz’s capability to create pure, unadulterated chaos on the diamond warrant an even higher placement, or do the swing-and-miss metrics keep him properly rated at No. 8?

The Snub Conversation: Who is the biggest name completely missing from this top 10 data drop? Are we looking at a major model flaw, or are some of the sport's biggest household stars simply coasting on past reputation?

Drop your take in the comments: Which player on this list is the safest bet to maintain their top-10 standing all the way until October?