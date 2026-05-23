Laureano, Padres use late-inning surge to power past Athletics

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — The San Diego Padres (30-20) saw its bats come alive Friday night in a 7-3 victory over the Athletics (26-25).

The Padres hit three home runs after struggling to generate offense in their series against the Dodgers. They also scored four unanswered runs in the seventh and eighth innings to put the game away.

Padres pitcher Walker Buehler had a decent outing, going five innings while allowing five hits, three earned runs and four walks, while striking out four.

“Not the sharpest,” Buehler admitted. “Manny picked us up in the first, and then Nick there in the fifth, so for me personally, not a great day, but pretty good time as a team to win when the starter doesn't throw great.”

Things got started quickly Friday night, much like they did during the Dodgers series.

In the top of the first inning, first baseman Nick Kurtz doubled to center field, bringing home outfielder Carlos Cortes, who had singled to start the game, for an early 1-0 lead.

It didn’t end there. After catcher Shea Langeliers grounded out, Kurtz advanced to third base. On the following at-bat, designated hitter Brent Rooker grounded out, allowing Kurtz to score and extend the Athletics’ lead to 2-0.

Similar to Tuesday night’s game, Manny Machado got things started for the Padres. Machado hit his eighth home run of the season, a two-run shot after Fernando Tatis Jr. walked to begin the inning, tying the game at 2-2.

“That swing in the first may have been one of the biggest hits of the season,” Stammen said. “After having given up two runs in the first and be able to tie that game up right away. We feel working back in the game and had the chance to win.”

Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) celebrates with Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) after a hitting a home run during an MLB baseball game against the Athletics, Friday May 22, 2026 in San Diego, California. Aaron Brenner – The Sporting Tribune Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) celebrates with Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) after a hitting a home run during an MLB baseball game against the Athletics, Friday May 22, 2026 in San Diego, California.

In the top of the fourth inning, second baseman Zack Gelof doubled to lead off the inning. The following batter, outfielder Henry Bolte, singled to center field and brought Gelof home to give the Athletics a 3-2 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Nick Castellanos launched a ball toward left field that ricocheted off the Western Metal Supply Co. building. Castellanos admired the shot immediately as he rounded the bases. The solo home run was his fourth of the season and tied the game at 3-3.

Things got dicey for Padres reliever Bradgley Rodríguez, who retired the first two batters he faced before running into trouble. He loaded the bases after one batter reached on an infield hit, another singled and the third was walked. Stammen then turned to reliever Adrian Morejón to finish off the inning. Morejón needed only five pitches to strike out Colby Thomas and end the threat.

“Doing what I usually do, trying to do too much, but rather just trying to get the out,” Morejón said in Spanish. “It doesn't matter how; I simply try to take it pitch by pitch. Not wanting to think about a specific outcome, just trying to get the out.”

In the seventh inning, Morejón did it again, retiring all three batters he faced. The reliever has been on a hot streak over his last five appearances.

“It’s just as I said at the beginning of the season: even though I didn't start well, I haven't worried, because ultimately, I trust in my work,” Morejón said in Spanish.

Padres relief pitcher Adrian Morejon (50) pitches the ball during an MLB baseball game against the Athletics, Friday May 22, 2026 in San Diego, California. Aaron Brenner – The Sporting Tribune Padres relief pitcher Adrian Morejon (50) pitches the ball during an MLB baseball game against the Athletics, Friday May 22, 2026 in San Diego, California.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, San Diego took its first lead of the game when Ramón Laureano hit his sixth home run of the season to left field for a 4-3 advantage. It was Laureano’s first home run since May 4 in San Francisco.

“It was good to see all four bases,” Laureano said in Spanish. “I quickly turned the page to play defense to finish the game.”

The Padres defense came through in the eighth inning, taking advantage of the Athletics’ aggressiveness on the bases. Tyler Soderstrom hit a ball deep to center field and tried stretching it into a double, but Bryce Johnson quickly got the ball to Sung-mun Song for the out. Jason Adam then retired the next two batters with ease.

“I figured that they were gonna push it,” Johnson said. “They kind of needed to, so I was just kind of looking at him in my left eye, and I saw him round first. So I was going to get it in and made a good throw, and Song put a good tag on it.”

Gavin Sheets added insurance in the bottom of the eighth inning with the bases loaded and no outs. Sheets hit a single to left field that scored Rodolfo Durán and Tatis Jr. to extend the lead to 6-3. Xander Bogaerts later added a sacrifice fly after Machado struck out to make it 7-3.

This was a best-case scenario for the Padres because it allowed closer Mason Miller to get the night off and some much-needed rest. Stammen has previously said the team does not want to overuse its closer.

“It’s important because they gave Mason the day off, that’s exactly why, because otherwise he would have pitched,” Laureano said in Spanish. “That helps us out for the next five games, because he will probably be pitching at least four of them.”

The Padres will face the Athletics again Saturday evening at 6:40 p.m. PT when J.T. Ginn (2-2) takes on Lucas Giolito (1-0).