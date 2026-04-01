Shohei Ohtani tosses one-hitter as Dodgers top Guardians

LOS ANGELES — Shohei Ohtani didn’t just return to the mound Tuesday night—he set the tone for what the Dodgers believe this season can be.

In his 2026 pitching debut, Ohtani delivered six dominant innings of one-hit baseball, powering the Dodgers to a 4–1 win over the Cleveland Guardians at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. It was efficient, electric, and at times effortless—everything the Dodgers hoped for, and maybe a little more.

For a team looking to get back in the win column, Ohtani made sure there would be no drama early.

He needed just 15 pitches to cruise through the first inning, pounding the strike zone and establishing a rhythm that never really left him. Through two innings, he was in complete command—26 pitches, four outs in the air, and a pair of strikeouts via a sharp sweeper and a diving splitter.

The third inning brought his only real moment of turbulence. Two walks put traffic on the bases, but Ohtani didn’t blink. He finished the frame by getting CJ Kayfus to chase a curveball in the dirt, stranding both runners and preserving the no-hit bid.

That composure would define his night.

The Guardians finally broke through in the fourth when Rhys Hoskins lined a double to left, the lone hit Ohtani would allow. It did little to disrupt his tempo. He responded by retiring the next batter and moved efficiently through the fifth and sixth innings, finishing his night with six strikeouts and just 85 pitches.

“I felt good being able to go six innings on a limited pitch count,” Ohtani said postgame. “That’s always the goal.”

If Ohtani provided the foundation, the Dodgers’ offense supplied just enough lift.

The breakthrough came in the fourth. Consecutive singles from Will Smith and Teoscar Hernández set the stage for Andy Pages, who lined an RBI single to right to give the Dodgers a 1–0 lead. It was all Ohtani would need—but the Dodgers weren’t done.

In the sixth, Max Muncy turned on a sinker and sent it 410 feet into the right-field pavilion for his first home run of the season.

“I didn’t have to wait until May this year,” Muncy joked.

The Dodgers added insurance in the eighth, again sparked by Hernández and Pages, who each drove in a run to stretch the lead to four.

Meanwhile, Ohtani quietly did his part at the plate—reaching base three times with a single and two walks. His power hasn’t shown up yet this season, but his ability to get on base continues to impact the lineup.

“I’ve been able to get on base, which is good,” Ohtani said. “But on pitches I should be driving, I’m not quite there yet.”

Manager Dave Roberts isn’t concerned.

“For him, he’s never going to be satisfied,” Roberts said. “That’s what makes him who he is.”

After Ohtani’s six innings, the bullpen handled the rest. Alex Vesia delivered a clean seventh, and Edwin Díaz worked through a wet ninth inning, allowing the Guardians’ only run but closing out the win.

By the end of the night, Ohtani had extended his regular-season scoreless innings streak to 22 2/3 dating back to last August—a reminder that when he’s on the mound, he’s not just participating in games. He’s controlling them.

And maybe most importantly for the Dodgers, he looks different this year.

Freed from the constraints of offseason rehab for the first time in a while, Ohtani described a version of himself that feels “more loose and easy” on the mound. It showed in his tempo, his command, and the way he navigated trouble without ever seeming rushed.

It’s one start. But if this is the baseline, the Dodgers might be operating with a margin few teams in baseball can match. They’ll hand the ball to Yoshinobu Yamamoto on Wednesday looking to take the series.

On a night that began with questions about Ohtani’s first outing of the year, it ended with something much clearer: He’s already in midseason form.