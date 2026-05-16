Randy Vásquez dominant versus M's as Padres take series opener in Seattle

SEATTLE — Randy Vásquez. Seriously, where would the Padres be without him?

The right-hander delivered his fifth quality start of the season Friday night, stifling a Seattle Mariners lineup that mustered just four hits off him across six dominant scoreless frames.

Vásquez punched out three batters while issuing no walks on 79 total pitches. He now owns an impressive 2.68 ERA and 5-1 record on the campaign.

Randy Vásquez, Wicked 95mph Sinker. pic.twitter.com/mPz5SJQsms — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 16, 2026

"He came out with a little extra velocity, at least according to the scoreboard tonight. And then mixed in his offspeed pitches really well as he went," said Padres skipper Craig Stammen postgame. "Randy just keeps getting better and better. Command of the zone, command of all his pitches. He keeps trending in the right direction which is awesome to see," he added.

Not only was Vásquez's start a tone-setter to kick-off the three-game set in the Emerald City, but it was the Padres defense that starred to back Vásquez's strong efforts. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts made two incredible acrobatic plays while Ramón Laureano started a 7-4 double play from left field.

May 15, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) makes a catch in fould territory during the third inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images May 15, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) makes a catch in fould territory during the third inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Offensively, the Friar lineup did just enough against a tough customer in Seattle starter Emerson Hancock, getting to him for one run in the fourth inning on a Miguel Andujar two-out, run-scoring double to the left-center field gap. They'd tack on another in the seventh off reliever Cooper Criswell to double their lead for their high-leverage relievers.

Stammen deployed Adrian Morejon and Jason Adam for 1 2/3 innings of work before calling upon closer Mason Miller for a four-out save attempt.

Miller faced seven hitters, allowing two hits while striking out four. His availability for Saturday may be in question, however, due to having tossed 34 total pitches in Friday's outing.

"Arguably the best pitcher in Major League Baseball right now. It's nice to have him on our side and bring him in those types of situations," Stammen said when asked about Miller's four-out save and 14th of the season.

"Definitely you wanna preserve him for the whole season and yet you want to win a game in the moment which is difficult to make a decision between those two things when that type of situation is going on."

The Padres and Mariners continue their weekend series Saturday at 4:15 p.m. when Walker Buehler counters Logan Gilbert.