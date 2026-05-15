Angels aim to right the ship as they host the Dodgers

On the heels of yet another disappointing road trip, the Los Angeles Angels head home to take on their crosstown foes, the Los Angeles Dodgers, in a three-game set starting Friday night.

The two teams saw a lopsided outcome against one another last year, one that the Angels will look to replicate on their home turf.

Below, you can find the team previews, including where to watch, game details, injury reports, and odds.

TEAM PREVIEWS:

Angels (16-28, 5th in AL West): It’s no secret that the Angels have been playing poor baseball in the month of May. They’ve totaled just three wins over the last two weeks, freshly swept by the Guardians earlier this week.

However, one thing Angels fans have held close to them is the banter they hold with the crosstown Dodgers, despite heavy differentials in success. But directly, the Angels have dominated that crosstown competition.

Last season, the Angels commanded the Dodgers in six games, going undefeated against the juggernaut squad last year. Over the last two years, the Angels are 8-2 against them. Despite the poor seasons, the small bright spot shone bright for the faithful.

While promising, that play still needs to be translated onto the field, and it hasn’t been for the Angels. Their offense has been lackluster after a strong start to the year, having scored two or less runs in five of their last six games.

Zach Neto refounded his power stroke in Wednesday’s game, launching a long ball for his seventh of the season. Vaughn Grissom continued his hot start to the year with his second homer of the year on Tuesday.

The Angels will send righties Jack Kochanowicz and Josè Soriano on Friday and Saturday, with Sunday's starter still undecided. The two have been some of the Angels’ most reliable arms this season, as Soriano continues to stand atop many leaderboards, boasting a 1.66 ERA through 54.1 innings of work.

One area that the Angels have desperately needed is the catcher position, with catchers Logan O’Hoppe and Travis D’Arnaud both down with injury. With the team expecting O’Hoppe back today, they signed veteran catcher Austin Wynns to a minor-league deal on Friday morning.

Dodgers (26-18, 1st in NL West): The Dodgers are hoping for a better result against a struggling Angels team, aiming to find rhythm after their own tough skid.

After salvaging a series against the San Francisco Giants with back-to-back wins over the last couple of days, the Dodgers found themselves in a small rough patch, one that had not been done by the team in a very long time.

The Dodgers had lost four straight games prior to Wednesday, in which they lost each game by at least four runs. That stretch had not been done by the franchise in over 90 years.

However, they seem to have bounced back nicely since. With the return of shortstop Mookie Betts after a month on the injured list, the team is looking to look a lot more complete as a lineup, as most stars have not played up to their true potential.

Their loudest bats have come from the middle of their order. Andy Pages is off to a stellar start, leading all centerfields in fWAR and leading the team in average, RBI and hits. Max Muncy has also held his own at third base, while hitting 11 bombs so far this season.

The Dodgers will send two lefties to the mound in Blake Snell and Justin Wrobleski to open the series. Snell is working his way back from injury, having made his season debut in a three-inning stint last Saturday. Roki Sasaki will start the series finale on Sunday.

Venue:

Angel Stadium

Game 1 Date:

Friday, May 15, 2026

Time:

6:38 PM PDT

Probable Pitchers:

LAD: Blake Snell (0-1, 12.00 ERA, 3 IP, 5 SO)

LAA: Jack Kochanowicz (2-2, 3.97 ERA, 45.1 IP, 30 SO)

Where to watch:

LAD: SportsNet LA

LAA: Angels Broadcast Television, KTTV

Where to listen:

LAD: Dodgers Radio AM570, KTNQ 1020

LAA: KLAA 830, KWKW 1330

Game 2 Date:

Saturday, May 16, 2026

Time:

6:38 PM PDT

Probable Pitchers:

LAD: Justin Wrobleski (5-1, 2.42 ERA, 44.2 IP, 22 SO)

LAA: Josè Soriano (6-2, 1.66 ERA, 54.1 IP, 61 SO)

Where to watch:

LAD: SportsNet LA

LAA: Angels Broadcast Television, KCOP 13

Where to listen:

LAD: Dodgers Radio AM570, KTNQ 1020

LAA: KLAA 830

Game 3 Date:

Sunday, May 17, 2026

Time:

1:07 PM PDT

Probable Pitchers:

LAD: Roki Sasaki (1-3, 5.88 ERA, 33.2 IP, 31 SO)

LAA: TBD

Where to watch:

LAD: SportsNet LA

LAA: Angels Broadcast Television, KCOP 13

Where to listen:

LAD: Dodgers Radio AM570, KTNQ 1020

LAA: KLAA 830, KWKW 1330

INJURY REPORT

LAD: SP Tyler Glasnow (15-day IL), RP Edwin Díaz (60-day IL), RP Brock Stewart (15-day IL), INF/OF Tommy Edman (60-day IL), INF/OF Kiké Hernandez (60-day IL), RP Ben Casparius (15-day IL), RP Brusdar Graterol (15-day IL), SP Landon Knack (60-day IL), SP Gavin Stone (60-day IL), RP Jake Cousins (60-day IL), SP Bobby Miller (60-day IL), RP Evan Phillips (60-day IL)

LAA: RP Drew Pomeranz (15-day IL), C Logan O’Hoppe (10-day IL), SP Grayson Rodriguez (15-day IL), RP Ben Joyce (15-day IL), C Travis D’Arnaud (10-day IL), SP Yusei Kikuchi (15-day IL), RP Robert Stephenson (60-day IL), 3B Anthony Rendon (60-day IL)

ODDS (FanDuel)

Friday, May 8, 2026

Los Angeles Dodgers:

Run Line: -1.5, -134

Money Line: -220

Total: O 9, -106

Los Angeles Angels:

Run Line: +1.5, +112

Money Line: +184

Total: U 9, -114