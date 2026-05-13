HOLY SHEETS: Gavin's three-run home run powers Padres past Brewers

It all changed with a hanging slider.

Gavin Sheets hit an up-and-in offering into right center field for his second game-winning home run of the season in the ninth inning with two down, as the San Diego Padres defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1 on Wednesday night at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Wednesday night.

Sheets hit his sixth home run of the season, scoring Miguel Andujar – who hit a late single and Xander Bogaerts had a walk – off an up and in offering from reliever Abner Uribe, who took his second loss (2-2) of the season.

A key moment for San Diego (25-17) shortstop Bogaerts came when he held off an inside sinker that was held up by ABS against Milwaukee (23-17) reliever Aaron Ashby, who took his second loss.

Milwaukee was in control for the entire night.

The Brewers had runners on first and second in the sixth inning, which ultimately chased starter Michael King, but ultimately ended with a running catch by Nick Castellanos in left field. Reliever Jeremiah Estrada went right at his relief batter, getting a flyout to end the inning.

King was brilliant in his 5 2/3 innings pitched, scattering six hits while allowing only one run while striking out five and walking two.

The only run came in the fifth when Brye Turang grounded out into a force at second in a runners on second and third situation with one down in the fifth.

Otherwise, King pulled a masterful escape in the second inning where he stranded the bases full with a called strikeout of Joey Ortiz. Later he left William Ortiz on second when catcher Rodolfo Duran appealed his full count slider in the third that ABS ruled caught the top left part of the zone – strike three, inning over.

The Padres had next to nothing otherwise – Milwaukee starter Jacob Misiorowski limited the Padres to four hits with 10 strikeouts over his seven innings of work and allowed one situation with running in scoring position.

Griffin Canning will make his second start in the Majors to close out the series against righty Kyle Harrison (3-1, 2.41 ERA). First pitch at American Family Field is scheduled for 10:40 a.m. PT.