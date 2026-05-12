Angels Struggle With Command in Series Opener Loss to Guardians

The Los Angeles Angels continued their difficult stretch Monday night, falling 7-2 to the Cleveland Guardians after a rough middle portion of the game put them in an early hole they could not overcome.

The Angels have now dropped 16 of their last 21 games and struggled once again to limit free passes, an issue that proved costly throughout the night. Cleveland capitalized on the Angels’ pitching command problems, drawing 10 walks and using a five-run third inning to pull away.

The Angels opened the game with left-hander Brent Suter serving as an opener, but Cleveland immediately found opportunities against the bullpen after his departure. Reliever Jose Fermin entered in the second inning and allowed a two-run single to Brayan Rocchio that gave the Guardians a 2-0 advantage.

Things unraveled further in the third.

FINAL: Guardians 7, Angels 2 pic.twitter.com/ZmGErOCuIq — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) May 12, 2026

Cleveland loaded the bases multiple times during the inning, thanks to four walks, turning patient at-bats into a crooked number on the scoreboard. David Fry forced in a run with a bases-loaded walk before Daniel Schneemann lined a two-run single. Rookie Travis Bazzana later capped the inning with a two-run double to center field, extending the Guardians’ lead to 7-0.

Despite the early deficit, the Angels’ bullpen managed to stabilize the game afterward. Right-hander Alek Manoah delivered five scoreless innings in relief, helping preserve the bullpen for the remainder of the series. Although Manoah battled command issues himself with five walks, he avoided allowing a run and kept Cleveland from adding to its lead.

Offensively, the Angels were limited for much of the night by Cleveland starter Joey Cantillo, who tossed six scoreless innings while scattering five hits. The Angels collected a multi-hit performance from Nolan Schanuel and Jo Adell, with Adell driving in a run during the eighth inning on a single.

The Angels finally broke through late, but never seriously threatened after falling behind by seven runs early in the contest.

The Angels will look to bounce back Tuesday night in the second game of the series with rookie right-hander Walbert Urena taking the mound against Cleveland’s Slade Cecconi.