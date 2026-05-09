Angels look to continue winning streak in Toronto

Coming off back-to-back wins for the first time in over two weeks, the Los Angeles Angels head north of the border to take on the Toronto Blue Jays to open up their road trip.

On the flip side, Toronto is looking to bounce back after suffering a series sweep against the Tampa Bay Rays. The two teams met for the second time this season, as the Blue Jays took two of three against the Angels just over two weeks ago.

Below, you can find the team previews, including where to watch, game details, injury reports, and odds.

TEAM PREVIEWS:

Angels (15-23, 4th in AL West): Not much has gone right for the Angels over the course of the previous weeks, falling well under .500 after hovering around it to start the year. But after taking the series against a streaking Chicago White Sox team, the Angels have some momentum to build off of against a pair of strong arms.

Their first series win in over three weeks had its fair share of brightspots. Their bullpen combined to allow two runs over eight innings in their last two games, a massive upgrade from what had previously been recently.

In Tuesday’s win, Zach Neto, Mike Trout and Jorge Soler each slugged a homer and collectively found a power stride. For Neto especially, his first long ball since April 10th was much needed.

Neto had gone hitless in the prior five games, going 0-for-21 with nine strikeouts, calling his recent struggles the biggest slump of his career. He tagged on more hard contact on Wednesday’s series finale, tallying two RBI to go with two runs scored.

The team is also looking for more of the same from outfielder Jo Adell. The team’s leader in home runs last season with 37 has been lacking those barrels, hitting just four to date this year.

The Angels reinstated Alek Manoah from the injured list on Wednesday, who will be making his first appearance with the team during his season debut. Manoah, a former Blue Jay, is expected to be utilized in a long relief role instead of a starter, and could make his Angels debut against his former team this weekend.

Lining up their three most reliable starters this season, the Angels are in a position to build on momentum against a struggling Toronto lineup. The Angels will send Reid Detmers to the mound Friday, followed by Jack Kochanowicz and Josè Soriano on Saturday and Sunday.

Blue Jays (16-21, 4th in AL East): Toronto is looking to once again right the ship, as they are on the heels of losing four straight games.

The injury bug has hit the Blue Jays hard in the early stages of the year. Already dealing with the injuries of Alejandro Kirk and Addison Barger, the Blue Jays have seen recent blows to Nathan Lukes and Max Scherzer, who had been struggling to start the year.

When the Blue Jays visited the Angels two weeks ago, pitching held their own in a much-needed series win. Dylan Cease struck out 12 Angels over five innings of work, and he will look for similar results when he toes the rubber in the series opener on Friday.

Amid the heavy injured list, Toronto recently saw the return of postseason hero Trey Yesavage, who is slated to start Saturday’s game. He has looked solid in his return in two starts.

But with the frontline starters looking sharp, Toronto has not had the backbone to remain consistent on the pitching end. With starters like José Berríos, Shane Bieber, Cody Ponce and Scherzer done, the team has had to rely on veteran arms to put innings together, in the form of Eric Lauer and Patrick Corbin.

Lauer, who has struggled mightily with an era over six this season, will start the series finale.

Venue:

Rogers Centre

Game 1 Date:

Friday, May 8, 2026

Time:

4:07 PM PDT

Probable Pitchers:

LAA: Reid Detmers (1-2, 4.28 ERA, 40 IP, 44 SO)

TOR: Dylan Cease (2-1, 3.05 ERA, 38.1 IP, 56 SO)

Where to watch:

LAA: Angels Broadcast Television

TOR: SN1

Where to listen:

LAA: KLAA 830

TOR: SN590 THE FAN

Game 2 Date:

Saturday, May 9, 2026

Time:

12:07 PM PDT

Probable Pitchers:

LAA: Jack Kochanowicz (2-1, 3.05 ERA, 41.1 IP, 30 SO)

TOR: Trey Yesavage (1-1, 0.96 ERA, 9.1 IP, 9 SO)

Where to watch:

LAA: Angels Broadcast Television

TOR: Sportsnet, TVA Sports

Where to listen:

LAA: KLAA 830

TOR: SN590 THE FAN

Game 3 Date:

Sunday, May 10, 2026

Time:

10:37 AM PDT

Probable Pitchers:

LAA: Josè Soriano (5-2, 1.74 ERA, 46.2 IP, 54 SO)

TOR: Eric Lauer (1-4, 6.03 ERA, 31.1 IP, 22 SO)

Where to watch:

LAA: Angels Broadcast Television

TOR: Sportsnet, TVA Sports

Where to listen:

LAA: KLAA 830, Angels ES

TOR: SN590 THE FAN

INJURY REPORT

LAA: C Logan O’Hoppe (10-day IL), SP Grayson Rodriguez (15-day IL), RP Kirby Yates (15-day IL), RP Ben Joyce (15-day IL), SP Ryan Johnson (15-day IL), SP Alek Manoah (15-day IL), RP Robert Stephenson (60-day IL), 3B Anthony Rendon (60-day IL)

TOR: José Berríos (15-day IL), SP Max Scherzer (15-day IL), RF/3B Addison Barger (10-day IL), C Alejandro Kirk (10-day IL), OF Nathan Lukes (10-day IL), RP Lazaro Estrada (15-day IL), SP Shane Bieber (60-day IL), RP Yimi Garcia (60-day IL), SP Cody Ponce (60-day IL), OF Anthony Santander (60-day IL), SP Bowden Francis (60-day IL)

ODDS (Betonline)

Friday, May 8, 2026

Los Angeles Angels:

Run Line: +1.5, -170

Money Line: +136

Total: O 7.5, -120

Toronto Blue Jays:

Run Line: -1.5, +140

Money Line: -162

Total: U 7.5, -102