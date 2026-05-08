Michael King Deals but Padres Fall Short Against Cardinals

The Padres’ two-game win streak came to an end Thursday night as they fell 2-1 to the St. Louis Cardinals (22-15), due in large part to a lack of offense — again.

It continues to be a theme for San Diego (22-15) this season, especially after managing just four hits Thursday night, with two of them coming from Fernando Tatis Jr.

Thursday night turned into a pitching duel between Michael King and Matthew Liberatore, who combined to allow just four hits through six innings.

King allowed only one hit , a home run, while pitching six innings, giving up one earned run and striking out six batters. It was his third game this season pitching five or more innings while allowing one hit or fewer, the most in MLB according to ESPN.

He wanted to go back out for the seventh inning, especially after throwing only 86 pitches through six.

“Very badly,” King said. “You know I'm never happy when I get pulled, but I also have a lot of emotion out there, so I let the emotionless manager make those decisions.”

His manager almost reconsidered taking him out.

“Every time he pitches makes me think twice about leaving him in the game, or taking him out of the game,” Padres manager Craig Stammen said. “He's a great pitcher, and he was on his game. Tonight was fun to watch.”

The Padres struck first in the bottom of the first inning when Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. both reached base with Xander Bogaerts at the plate. Bogaerts checked his swing, but the ball still managed to hit the bat and float into right field. Machado turned on the jets and scored to give the Padres a 1-0 lead.

San Diego made Liberatore work early, forcing him to throw 20 pitches in the first inning, but the momentum shifted when Bogaerts was picked off at first base.

“We scored in the first which is a win,” Stammen said. “Xander getting picked off maybe killed a little bit of momentum we had in there. Momentum we had in the first but that stuff happens. We just got to, you know, figure a way to build those same kind of bats that we built with two outs there in that first inning, and we just weren't able to do it.”

In the top of the fourth inning, King surrendered the Cardinals’ first hit of the game, a solo home run by first baseman Alec Burleson. His sixth homer of the season tied the game 1-1.

May 7, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Alec Burleson (41) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Denis Poroy-Imagn Images May 7, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Alec Burleson (41) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

Liberatore also went six innings, allowing three hits, one earned run, and striking out six batters.

Things shifted in the top of the seventh inning when Bradgley Rodríguez replaced King. Right fielder Jordan Walker opened the inning with a double, and two batters later shortstop Masyn Winn delivered an RBI triple to right field. Nick Castellanos dove for the ball but came up just short, allowing the Cardinals to take a 2-1 lead late in the game.

“Tough play for Nick,” Stammen said. “He went for it. Can't fault him on that. He's foot away, or whatever it was from basically changing the game and keeping it where it was.”

The Padres had an opportunity in the bottom of the ninth inning with Jackson Merrill, Miguel Andújar, and Machado due up, but two grounded out while the other struck out to end the game.

San Diego will try to bounce back Friday night in game two of the series when Griffin Canning (0-0) faces Michael McGreevy (2-2) at 6:45 p.m. PT.

Durán Debuts

The Padres were short handed at catcher after Luis Campusano was placed on the injured list with a broken toe, leading the team to recall Rodolfo Durán from Triple-A El Paso.

Durán made his first big league start Thursday night after spending 11 seasons in the minors.

“Well, it’s something inexplicable,” Durán said after the game in Spanish. “I mean, I wanted to achieve the victory—it didn't happen—but it’s something I’ve been working toward for a long time. It has involved a great deal of effort and dedication, without ever giving up. Thank God, today we were able to make that happen.”

King knew Durán from their time together in New York Yankees spring training a few years ago and said everything felt smooth working with him behind the plate.

“It was just good communication that way to know that he was following along with the scouting report, reading swings very well,” King said. “We had very good relationship throughout that game.”