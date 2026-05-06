Padres’ lineup shuffle sparks 10-5 rout of Giants as Song shines in first start

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Diego Padres finally found the offensive breakout they had been searching for.

Behind a revamped lineup, a barrage of timely hits and a strong debut performance from Sung-Mun Song, the Padres rolled past the rival San Francisco Giants 10-5 on Tuesday night at Oracle Park.

After scoring just eight total runs over their previous four games, the Padres erupted for 10 runs and 14 hits while chasing Giants ace Logan Webb during a decisive fourth inning.

Manager Craig Stammen shook up nearly every part of the lineup before first pitch, moving Fernando Tatis Jr. down to fifth, sliding Jackson Merrill into the leadoff spot and elevating Miguel Andujar to the heart of the order.

The changes paid immediate dividends.

“We’re not satisfied with just being OK,” Stammen said afterward. “They want to be great. I think today was a little bit of them showing that’s what they’re in for this season.”

San Diego trailed early before exploding for five runs in the fourth inning against Webb. Song delivered the biggest blow of the frame, ripping a two-run double into the left-center gap after Webb left a cutter over the plate. The Padres continued piling on against the Giants bullpen the rest of the night.

Merrill and Andujar each collected three hits, while Xander Bogaerts added a home run as the Padres equaled their season high in runs scored.

Andujar continued his torrid start to the season, finishing 3-for-5 and falling a homer shy of the cycle. The veteran designated hitter is now batting .322 with an .869 OPS after signing a one-year deal with San Diego before the season.

Initially expected to primarily face left-handed pitching, Andujar has become an everyday force in the Padres lineup regardless of the matchup.

“We feel really good with him at the plate,” Stammen said. “The at-bats that he’s taken — we’re feeling pretty confident when he’s in the box.”

The night also marked a memorable first career start for Song, who was called upon after Jake Cronenworth landed on the seven-day concussion injured list earlier Tuesday. Cronenworth has continued dealing with symptoms after taking a pitch to the chin during the Padres’ recent series in Anaheim.

Song, who signed a four-year deal with San Diego after starring in the Korea Baseball Organization, went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, a double and his first stolen base in the majors.

“Obviously, I debuted in Mexico, but I felt like this game was more like a debut game for me,” Song said through interpreter Jun Yi. “Fun atmosphere.”

The Padres believe Song can become an important piece of their infield depth, and Tuesday’s performance offered an early glimpse of why the organization was so eager to bring him over from Korea.

Meanwhile, the offensive outburst was a welcome sight for a Padres club that had struggled since returning from its recent road trip through Denver and Mexico City.

With contributions throughout the lineup and a renewed energy offensively, San Diego looked much more like the dangerous contender it expects to be in the National League.