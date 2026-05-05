Could the Yankees Shake Up Tradition With Alternate Jerseys?

Is it Worth Changing?

Let’s take the reversal of the beard ban. The ban was put in place by legendary Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, who wanted his players to look professional on the field. The decision was ridiculed for years by fans and sportswriters.

In recent years, it even caused the team to struggle to acquire certain players. Cy Young Award winner David Price said that he would not join the Yankees because of their policy. One of the driving forces behind the ban being revoked was the team’s trade for Devin Williams last offseason.

Though I don’t think that adding a new jersey would cause the front office any difficulties, the amount of attention that a new jersey would bring could be similar.

This debate over a new jersey has not been a damper on the team’s play, as they continue to look red hot. It is just an interesting facet of the Yankees being the iconic franchise that they are, as no other team in baseball and few others in sports could find itself in a similar situation.

It will be worth following to see if/when the Yankees ever actually wear an alternate jersey, but until then, it will continue to be a unique debate for Yankees fans, and haters, to have.

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