Rehab Roundup: Manoah Labors While Joyce, Yates Show Promise in Quakes Appearance

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. — Alek Manoah’s rehab outing with Rancho Cucamonga offered a clearer picture of where he stands, and it remains a work in progress. The right-hander lasted 4 1/3 innings against the Inland Empire 66ers, surrendering seven hits and six runs (five earned) while walking two and striking out just two batters. A three-run homer in the third inning did most of the damage, but the overall lack of swing-and-miss stood out more than any single moment.

Manoah’s fastball velocity hovered in the 90–91 mph range, a noticeable dip from his peak form. He generated mostly contact outs, struggling to put hitters away across his 27 batters faced. While the low strikeout total reflects some rust, it also highlights the current state of his secondary pitches, which have yet to fully regain their sharpness.

Alek Manoah is currently warming up in the bullpen, and he’s expected to be built up to around 90 pitches. pic.twitter.com/tXfBGp1vjr — Anthony Arroyo (@AnthonyArroyo23) May 3, 2026

The outing wasn’t without purpose. Manoah threw 87 pitches, 49 for strikes, nearing the anticipated 90-pitch threshold as he continues building stamina. Though he fell short of completing five innings, the ability to handle that workload marks a step forward physically, even if the results lag behind.

Yates Efficient in Latest Tune-Up

Kirby Yates continued his steady progression with a sharp one-inning appearance in his fourth rehab outing. The veteran right-hander allowed no damage while striking out two of the four batters he faced, needing just 15 pitches – 11 for strikes – to navigate the frame.

Kirby Yates enters in the top of the 6th, striking out the first batter he faces. This is his fourth rehab outing as he works back from left knee inflammation. pic.twitter.com/mnPji0mKK3 — Anthony Arroyo (@AnthonyArroyo23) May 3, 2026

As he works back from left knee inflammation, his velocity sat between 89–90 mph with the fastball, but Yates continues to rely on his splitter as his primary weapon. The pitch has long been his most effective offering, and it remains the key to his success, though he did record one strikeout with his fastball.

Joyce Brings the Heat

Ben Joyce delivered the most electric performance of the night in his second rehab outing with Rancho Cucamonga. After making his first appearance earlier in the week, Joyce returned to throw one inning, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out two.

Ben Joyce tops out at 101 mph with the FB, striking out his final batter of the top of the seventh. pic.twitter.com/5MrrW7ZDBC — Anthony Arroyo (@AnthonyArroyo23) May 3, 2026

The right-hander’s fastball was the clear standout, consistently reaching triple digits and topping out at 101 mph. Despite missing significant time following labrum surgery last July, Joyce showed no signs of diminished arm strength. His secondary pitches were effective as well, though clearly secondary to his overpowering heater.

Joyce threw 26 pitches, 14 for strikes, and while there were minor command inconsistencies, the overall outing was encouraging.

Bullpen Reinforcements on the Horizon

For an Angels bullpen that has struggled to find consistency, the progress of Yates and Joyce stands out as a positive development. Both relievers appear close to contributing at the Major League level, offering much-needed upside in high-leverage situations.

While Manoah’s timeline remains less certain, the outings from Yates and Joyce suggest help is on the way – and potentially sooner rather than later.