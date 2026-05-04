Justin Wrobleski dominates as Dodgers avoid sweep in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — On a Sunday afternoon at Busch Stadium, Justin Wrobleski authored one of the more unconventional dominant outings you’ll see this season. The kind that doesn’t scream, but quietly suffocates.

No strikeouts. Not one.

And yet, six shutout innings later, the Dodgers walked away with a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals, salvaging the finale, avoiding the sweep, and snapping a four-game skid behind a pitcher who continues to redefine what dominance can look like at the major-league level.

“Every start he makes, I feel good about us winning a game.” Dave Roberts said afterward.

That feeling is becoming less optimistic and more expectation.

Quiet control, loud results

Wrobleski’s final line: 6 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K.

He filled the zone. He got ahead. He dictated. And most importantly, he erased.

Traffic came in nearly every inning. Cardinals hitters put the ball in play early and often. But Wrobleski never flinched. He worked efficiently, needed just 83 pitches, and closed his afternoon with a crisp 1-2-3 fifth inning that felt like a quiet exhale before handing it off.

“I’m out there trying to get outs, and however I get them, that’s great,” Wrobleski said. “I think the strikeouts will come.”

Maybe they will. Maybe they won’t. Right now, they don’t need to.

Offense shows signs of life

For a lineup searching for impact, the early innings offered something even more valuable: momentum.

Facing former Dodger Dustin May, the Dodgers struck first in the second inning, and in this stretch, that mattered.

Kyle Tucker led off the second with a double then Max Muncy walked and set up Andy Pages with a RBI double. Hyeseong Kim then delivered with another RBI hit.

It wasn’t explosive. It wasn’t a breakout. But it was enough.

May pitched six innings, allowed seven hits and three runs on 95 pitches.

“Collectively, the at-bats were good,” Roberts said. “We didn’t break out today, but we scored more than they did, so that’s a good start.”

The Dodgers still haven’t homered in six games, a drought that looms larger as they prepare to head to Houston, but situational hitting carried them Sunday.

Pages’ RBI double marked his first extra-base hit since April 26. Kim continued to thrive in key spots, raising his average with runners in scoring position to .278. And in the fifth, Freddie Freeman did what he’s long done in St. Louis, deliver.

A sharp single to center from Freeman, scored Kim and extended the lead to 3-0. Another reminder of Freeman’s long-standing comfort in Busch Stadium.

Wrobleski’s emergence is real

There’s a growing sense around this rotation: Wrobleski isn’t just filling a spot, he’s claiming one.

No strikeouts might raise eyebrows. But inside the clubhouse, the evaluation is simpler: he gets outs, he limits damage, and he gives the team a chance to win every time he takes the ball.

That’s not a placeholder. That’s a starter.

He pounded first-pitch strikes. He trusted his defense. And he never let innings spiral, a skill that often separates staying power from short-term success.

In a season where the Dodgers have leaned on both star power and depth, Wrobleski is becoming a stabilizing presence somewhere in between.

The Dodgers added a final cushion in the ninth when Alex Call delivered a pinch-hit RBI, his seventh career knock in that role, before Tanner Scott locked down his second save with two strikeouts.

And just like that, the skid was over. The Dodgers didn’t explode. They didn’t slug their way out of it. They didn’t need to.

They pitched. They executed. They won.

But the struggle continues for Shohei Ohtani as he was 0-for-3 with a walk on Sunday. Ohtani is now 0-for-14 over the last four games.

The Dodgers head to Houston still searching for their power stroke, but carrying something equally important: a reset. Yoshinobu Yamamoto gets the ball Monday night as they open a three-game set against the Astros.

And thanks to Wrobleski, they’ll get there with something they hadn’t felt in nearly a week:

Momentum, the quiet kind, just like his dominance.