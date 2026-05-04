Fantasy Baseball: Top 5 Waiver Wire Pickups Right Now

2026 Stats: 15.2 IP, 0.57 ERA, 4.36 FIP, 6.89 K/9, 5.74 BB/9
Kyle Finnegan has been one of the more consistent relief pitchers for the past five or six years. He’s not flashy but is productive. His strikeout numbers are a bit wonky due to an odd stretch earlier in the season, but he has recorded a strikeout in each of his last six outings, including four in one outing.
Kenley Jansen has been a disappointment, and Will Vest just hit the IL. Finnegan has started to see the ninth more, and if he establishes himself as the true closer in Detroit, which I think is very possible, his value is about to take off.