Fantasy Baseball: Top 5 Waiver Wire Pickups Right Now

Colson Montgomery – SS – Chicago White Sox (23.7%)

2026 Stats: .231/.338/.504, 9 HR, 1 SB, 130 wRC+

Montgomery hit 21 home runs in 71 games as a rookie last season. This year, he has already hit nine home runs across 33 games, making him a legit power hitter. He’s chasing outside of the zone less than last season, which has helped him drop his strikeout rate by a bit.

Strikeouts are still the problem and will likely continue to be. He’s at a 27% K% right now, but you would hope his improvements continue with more time on task. Any improvement will be massive due to how often he leaves the yard on contact, so pick up this young power hitter now and hope he can slice his K% to around 25% and give your team power.

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