Series Preview: Dodgers look to get back on track against Astros

HOUSTON — The Dodgers arrive in Houston in a place that feels unfamiliar for a team that spent most of April steamrolling through the National League. Searching, not for identity, but for consistency. A 4-1 win Sunday in St. Louis steadied the surface, snapping a four-game skid, yet the underlying tension remains.

Now comes a return to Daikin Park, where the recent history speaks for itself, against an Astros team that looks far more dangerous than the record suggests.

Dodgers (21-13, 1st in NL West)

This trip opens with a simple question that doesn’t have a simple answer: where is the power? Six straight games without a home run isn’t just a cold stretch – it’s a shift in how this lineup is producing. During this recent skid, the Dodgers have been forced into a more contact-driven identity, stringing together hits rather than overwhelming opponents. It showed up in St. Louis, where they scored four runs Sunday without leaving the yard, leaning on situational at-bats from Andy Pages and Hyeseong Kim instead of their usual slug.

Shohei Ohtani sits at the center of that tension. After carrying the offense through large stretches of April, he enters this series in a 0-for-14 stretch. It’s not panic territory – his 0.60 ERA on the mound and otherwise steady production at the plate overall still reflects dominance – but the Dodgers’ margin shrinks when he isn’t driving the lineup. Houston’s pitching staff, even in its current state, presents a different caliber of challenge than what they just saw in St. Louis.

Max Muncy has quietly become one of the few stabilizers. Eleven hits over his last ten games isn’t loud production, but it’s consistent, and right now consistency has value in a lineup searching for rhythm. Freddie Freeman remains exactly what he’s always been – a professional at-bat every time through – but the Dodgers need traffic to turn into damage. They went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position in Friday’s loss to the Cardinals. That’s been the swing factor during this uneven stretch.

Then there’s the rotation, which continues to offer both reassurance and questions.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto opens the series as the tone-setter. His ability to control contact and limit big innings becomes more important against a Houston lineup that thrives on sustained pressure. Behind him, Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow form a two-game stretch that, on paper, heavily tilts in the Dodgers’ favor. Ohtani’s 0.60 ERA is as dominant as it looks – hitters haven’t solved him, and more importantly, they haven’t strung anything together against him. Glasnow’s 2.56 ERA comes with the expected swing-and-miss, but also improved efficiency, allowing him to work deeper into games.

That matters for a staff currently without Blake Snell and several bullpen arms.

Astros (14-21, 4th in AL West)

Houston enters this series having taken two of three in Boston, extending a stretch where the offense has quietly become one of the most productive in the American League. They lead the AL in batting average (.269), and more telling, they’ve reached double-digit hits in five straight games. This isn’t a lineup waiting on one swing – it’s one that builds innings.

That starts with Yordan Alvarez, who has been the most dangerous hitter in this series on either side.

A .356 average, 12 home runs, 27 RBIs, and a 1.199 OPS isn’t just a hot start – it’s one of the best offensive openings in the league. He leads or is near the top in every major category, and he does it without expanding the zone.

Christian Walker adds a second layer. He’s hitting .375 over his last ten games with three home runs, and his season line (.546 slugging, .917 OPS) reflects a hitter who is consistently driving the ball. Jose Altuve remains a constant – one home run away from tying Lou Whitaker on the all-time list among second basemen – but his value here is less about milestones and more about table-setting. When he’s on, the lineup lengthens quickly.

The more subtle development is the emergence of Brice Matthews. His road numbers (.323 average, .933 OPS in 11 road games) point to a player growing into his role, giving Houston another bat that can extend innings behind its core.

Pitching remains the question, but it’s no longer a collapse.

Houston’s staff owns a 5.06 ERA over its last 12 games – not good, but a clear step forward from where it was. Spencer Arrighetti has been the standout, opening 4-0 with a 1.96 ERA, while Peter Lambert (3.52 ERA) has provided stability in the middle of the rotation. The bullpen is still piecing itself together with key arms out, but it’s functioning.

Pitching Probables

Monday, May 4: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (2-2, 2.87 ERA) vs. Steven Okert (0-0, 4.20 ERA)

Tuesday, May 5: Shohei Ohtani (2-1, 0.60 ERA) vs. Peter Lambert (1-2, 3.52 ERA)

Wednesday, May 6: Tyler Glasnow (3-0, 2.56 ERA) vs. Lance McCullers Jr. (2-2, 3.62 ERA)

Injury Report

Dodgers

Day-to-day: none

10-day IL: SS Mookie Betts, INF/OF Tommy Edman

15-day IL: RHP Ben Casparius, RHP Edwin Diaz, RHP Brusdar Graterol, RHP Landon Knack, RHP Brock Stewart, LHP Blake Snell

60-day IL: RHP Jake Cousins, INF/OF Kiké Hernández, RHP Bobby Miller, RHP Evan Phillips, RHP Gavin Stone

Astros

Day-to-day: none

10-day IL: INF Nick Allen, IF/OF Zach Dezenzo, OF Joey Loperfido, LF Taylor Trammell

15-day IL: RHP Hunter Brown, RHP Tatsuya Imai, OF Jake Meyers, RHP Nate Pearson, SS Jeremy Peña

60-day IL: RHP Ronel Blanco, LHP Josh Hader, RHP Cristian Javier, LHP Brandon Walter, RHP Hayden Wesneski