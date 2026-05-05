Padres offensive struggles continue in series opener against Giants

SAN FRANCISCO — Monday was overall a frustrating night for the San Diego Padres, who were held to just three hits in their 3-2 series opening loss against the Giants at Oracle Park.

Despite an average performance on the mound from right-hander Randy Vásquez (3-1, 3.20 ERA), the offense couldn't figure out San Francisco's young right-hander Trevor McDonald (1-0, 1.29 ERA). On 81 pitches (60 counted for strikes), the 25-year-old allowed just one run, two hits and eight strikeouts in his season debut.

"The kid was making pitches," Padres manager Craig Stammen said. "He's throwing a little harder than what he's doing all year. You know, his season debut, came out firing in front the home crowd. And then I think a little bit is, you know, we've got to fight him a little bit more. We made it a little easier on him."

The only offense the Padres had against McDonald came from one player and it was outfielder Jackson Merrill. Merrill struck in the first inning with the game first run on a first pitch solo home run, and then in the fourth inning, he got on base with a lead-off single to right field.

The other remaining offense on the night came from a lead-off solo home run by Ramón Laureano in the ninth inning and Jake Cronenworth getting hit by a pitch earlier in the game. San Diego only had two runners left on base and went 0-for-1 with runners in scoring position.

To list a few performances by some Padres tonight: Fernando Tatis Jr. (0-for-4, 3 K), Manny Machado (0-for-4), Gavin Sheets (0-for-3, 2 K), Miguel Andújar (0-for-3) and Freddy Fermin (0-for-3).

For a team that is coming off a 2-4 record during last week's homestand, this is the type of night that should or continue to make everybody concerned about the longevity of this club.

Even with a performance like tonight by McDonald, it is unsettling because a team like the Padres, who have superstar players, should not be shutdown this easily, nor should it be happening this consistently. This season, opposing starting pitchers have recorded 16 quality starts against the Padres, which is the most in the majors.

One thing that is true about the Padres up to this point is that they're a good baseball team (based on their record), but they haven't crossed that "great" threshold. If they want to hit that mark this season, they have to find ways to work passed pitchers like McDonald.

"We haven't really broken through on offense," Stammen said. "We've had a couple games where we looked really good, but for the most part, we've grinded out some games and got some wins… But I think eventually, if we're gonna be who we want to be – not just a good team, but a great team – we've got to be able to handle pitchers like that and figure out a way to put a few more runs on the board."

Following the Merrill homer during the first inning, the Giants quickly answered with a two-run bottom frame to give the club the lead. Third-baseman Casey Schmitt connected on a four-seam fastball for a solo home run and first baseman Rafael Devers batted in the go-ahead run with a ground ball single to center field to score former Padre Luis Arraez.

Later in the sixth inning, Arraez reached on base with his second double of the game and was brought in to score by a sac-fly from Devers to give San Francisco a 3-1 lead. That final run plus a single by Willy Adames would end Vásquez's night.

In his first loss of the season, Vásquez pitched 5 2/3 innings on 88 pitches (58 counting for strikes), and he allowed five hits, three earned runs, two walks and two strikeouts. This is the first time this season that the Padres have lost a game where the right-hander has started on the mound for them.

The Padres will look to even the series on Tuesday with a 6:45 p.m. first pitch. The starting pitching matchup with be RHP Walker Buehler (1-2, 5.40 ERA) for the Friars and RHP Logan Webb (2-3, 4.30 ERA) for the Giants.