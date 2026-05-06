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MLB · 1 hour ago

Walbert Ureña hits major milestone behind Angels' two-out rally

Jack Haslett

Host · Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. – The Angels’ long dormant offense came alive in the series finale against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday in an 8-2 victory to give the Angels back-to-back wins for the first time since April 16-17 when they defeated the New York Yankees and San Diego Padres in two consecutive games.

They scored five runs, all with two outs, in the bottom of the second inning to take the lead and never look back. 

"Obviously, nice to get that win last night and try to carry that momentum from game to game," Angels manager Kurt Suzuki said. 

Second Inning Scoring

The Angels hit for the cycle in the bottom of the second. Travis d’Arnaud hit his first home run of the season, a three-run shot into the Angels bullpen that scored himself, Jorge Soler and Nolan Schanuel for d’Arnaud’s first three RBIs of the season. 

Bryce Teodosio doubled his way aboard next. Then Zach Neto ripped a line drive down the right field line that kicked away into the corner for a triple that drove in Teodosio. 

Mike Trout came up next and at first it seemed like he’d simply popped up to second base to end the inning. But, as Chicago second baseman Chase Meidroth went up for the catch, he seemingly lost the ball in the sun and fell to the ground, letting the ball drop in for a single that scored Neto from third. 

Zach Neto #9 of the Los Angeles Angels slides into second base during the game against the Chicago White Sox at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 6, 2026 in Anaheim, California.
Zach Neto #9 of the Los Angeles Angels slides into second base during the game against the Chicago White Sox at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 6, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

Ric Tapia – The Sporting Tribune

Zach Neto #9 of the Los Angeles Angels slides into second base during the game against the Chicago White Sox at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 6, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

Ureña's Big Day

The Angels tacked three more runs on throughout the game, but thanks to another lockdown outing from Walbert Ureña, they never needed more than the first five.

The 22-year-old right hander went six innings, allowing one earned run on two hits with three walks and five strikeouts. The performance brought Ureña’s ERA down to 3.22.

After Wednesday’s stellar showing, Ureña was able to cross another major milestone off his list.

With the help of the two-out rally that the Angels put up behind him, Ureña went home with his first win of the season and the first win of his major league career. 

"It's huge. He's throwing really, really well and just battling. He's got no quit in him," Jo Adell said of Ureña's milestone. "That's huge for him and really exciting to be able to experience it. So. we're really happy to be a part of it and celebrate."

It’s been a long road to get to his point for Ureña. He was signed by the Angels as an international free agent in 2021 and prior to this season he was grinding his way through the minor leagues. 

He debuted this season in the bullpen, which was a new adjustment for him, but soon enough he earned his way to the starting rotation and has continued to impress. 

Clearly, his teammates made sure he celebrated his milestone.

"They threw a lot of beers," Ureña said of his teammates.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Who Will Win the 2026 World Series?
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May 6 9:30 PM
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PHI

PHI

102

NYK

NYK

108

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