MLB ABS Tracker: 2026 Challenge Success Rate Rankings for All 30 Teams

MLB ABS Tracker: Breaking Down All 30 Teams’ Success Rates

The age-old argument over the human element of the strike zone is officially being decided by data. Major League Baseball’s high-tech makeover is no longer just a pilot program; it’s a fundamental part of the game’s strategic fabric. By integrating Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) technology, the league is replacing the coin-flip call with aerospace-grade precision.

Driven by the Hawk-Eye tracking system, this isn't a complete robot takeover. Instead, it’s a high-speed judicial review. The human umpire remains the authority, but the ABS Challenge System serves as the ultimate check-and-balance, ensuring that the integrity of a high-stakes plate appearance remains intact.

The Hybrid Model: Precision Under Pressure

The Challenge Loop is simple but high-stakes. If a pitcher, catcher, or batter thinks the umpire missed the mark, they signal for a review. Hawk-Eye analyzes the flight path in real-time. If the call is overturned, the team keeps its challenge. If it stands? That digital receipt is gone for the rest of the game.

By limiting these challenges, MLB has turned accuracy into a finite resource. Teams can’t just argue every borderline pitch; they have to be tactical.

As of the games completed on Wednesday, May 6, the data shows a clear divide between teams that are mastering this new skill and those still guessing.

Let’s dive into the updated rankings to see which teams are winning the battle for the zone.