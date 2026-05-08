The Blue Jays Really Need Alejandro Kirk to Hurry Back

Kirk is already one of the finest catchers in franchise history and has already earned himself some accolades over his seven-year career: an All-Star Game starting-catcher gig in 2022 and two Silver Slugger Awards (2022, 2025). For his career, he’s hitting .267/.343/.398 and has eclipsed the 50-home run and 250-RBI plateaus already.
Among Blue Jays catchers (min. 75% of career games at catcher, min. 150 GP), Kirk sits in the top-five in games played (569), hits (492), doubles (83), RBI (265), walks (210), batting average (.267), and on-base percentage (.343) while ranking first in OPS+ (107). Just looking at his franchise ranks, Kirk is one of the best catchers in franchise history, and there’s no doubt about that.
In 2022, his only All-Star season thus far, Kirk led all catchers (min. 75 GP) in batting average (.285), on-base percentage (.372), and had the third-most hits (134) – all of which were career-highs. It was no surprise that Kirk started behind the plate for the American League at that year’s All-Star Game in Los Angeles, as he slashed .315/.395/.487 in the first half of the season.
In 2025, Kirk set career-highs in home runs (15) and RBI (76) en route to his second career Silver Slugger Award, and he slashed .254/.349/.493 with five home runs and 13 RBI in the 2025 postseason, striking out just nine times in 83 plate appearances. Without Kirk’s offensive production, Toronto probably doesn’t make it to the 2025 World Series. However, his defense is certainly the most valuable part of his game.