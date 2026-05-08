The Blue Jays Really Need Alejandro Kirk to Hurry Back

Closing Thoughts

When Kirk comes back from the IL, one could expect Valenzuela to get the chance to back him up at the MLB level and Heineman to be out of a job. Heineman is well liked amongst fans and has considerable recent success under his belt, but after being recently taken out of a game for poor performance in favour of Valenzuela, the tides might be turning on his fate in Toronto.

Last year, Kirk signed a five-year, $58 million extension with the Blue Jays that looks like an absolute steal as long as he can stay healthy. Valenzuela and Heineman are holding the fort down while Kirk rehabs and works his way back, but it can’t come soon enough.

Toronto needs the stability that Kirk brings to the middle of their order and without him the catching position definitely seems to be lacking in many areas. In the meantime, it’s given them a good chance to see what they have in Valenzuela, but Kirk’s the starter for the foreseeable future.

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