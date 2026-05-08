Dodgers Notebook: Glasnow to IL, Snell set for season debut, Betts nearing return

LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers are finally back home after their road trip, but the roster movement is only beginning.

As Los Angeles opens a seven-game homestand before heading back out on the road, the club is preparing for a wave of decisions with several players progressing through rehab assignments and multiple roster spots suddenly in flux.

The biggest development came Friday afternoon when the Dodgers officially placed Tyler Glasnow on the injured list with low back spasms and recalled right-hander Paul Gervase.

Glasnow exited Wednesday’s start after just one inning, immediately creating concern for a Dodgers pitching staff that has already dealt with injuries throughout the first half of the season.

Dave Roberts said Friday that Glasnow underwent an MRI that showed “nothing significant,” though the club remains in what Roberts described as a “holding pattern” as they monitor how quickly the right-hander recovers.

Interestingly, Roberts initially said pregame that an IL stint was not expected. However, Gervase was already with the club in anticipation of a possible move, and roughly an hour later, the Dodgers officially made the transaction.

While Glasnow heads to the IL, another frontline starter is set to return.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell prior to the game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Erik Williams-Imagn Images Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell prior to the game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park.

Blake Snell will make his season debut Saturday against the Braves after missing the beginning of the year on the injured list. The original plan called for Snell to make another rehab start with the Single-A Ontario affiliate Tower Buzzers but the Dodgers pivoted after Roberts approached the left-hander about making his final tune-up at Dodger Stadium instead.

Snell was enthusiastic about the opportunity, and now the two-time Cy Young Award winner will return directly to the Dodgers’ rotation in one of the more anticipated debuts of the season.

The timing adds another layer to an already electric night at Chavez Ravine: Snell’s return coincides with his scheduled bobblehead giveaway.

For a Dodgers rotation that has leaned heavily on patchwork depth over the past several weeks, Snell’s activation represents a massive boost. When healthy, he gives the Dodgers another elite arm alongside Yoshinobu Yamamoto and the rest of the rotation.

The Dodgers’ upcoming pitching schedule, according to Roberts, is lined up as follows:

Friday: Emmet Sheehan

Saturday: Blake Snell

Sunday: Justin Wrobleski

Monday: Roki Sasaki

The team could soon receive another major reinforcement on the position-player side as well.

1,772 hits in the Majors. And now his first hit with OKC. pic.twitter.com/jc7lC7r0A1 — Oklahoma City Comets (@OKC_comets) May 9, 2026

Mookie Betts is expected to return as early as Monday when the Dodgers open their series against the Giants. Roberts said the team wants Betts to collect six to seven at-bats with Triple-A Oklahoma City this weekend before making a final determination.

The Dodgers plan to evaluate both his endurance and swing timing before activating him.

Assuming Betts is cleared to return, Santiago Espinal appears to be the most likely roster casualty.

Espinal made the Opening Day roster but has struggled to carve out a consistent role, batting .185 with no home runs and two RBIs across 18 games. He has recorded just five hits in 27 at-bats this season.

With Snell returning, Betts close behind, and several pitchers continuing rehab progressions, the Dodgers are entering what could be one of their most important roster reshaping periods of the season — all while trying to maintain their place atop the National League.