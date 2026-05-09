Kochanowicz unravels, Angels trounced by Blue Jays

While the bats continued to struggle for the Angels, Jack Kochanowicz had his own troubles on the mound in a lopsided 14-1 defeat at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday afternoon. Los Angeles fell to 15-25 (7-15 away), and has plated just a single run through the first two games of the series.

Coming off 6.1 promising innings against the New York Mets in his last start, Kochanowicz continued to impress early in Toronto. After four innings, he had surrendered only one run despite allowing five hits and a walk.

In the fifth inning, however, the Blue Jays finally managed to capitalize against the right-hander. After issuing a leadoff walk to Addison Barger, Kochanowicz allowed three consecutive singles to Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Kazuma Okamoto and Jesús Sánchez that made it a 3-0 game.

Kochanowicz's misfortunes only grew after he fielded a routine comebacker from Daulton Varsho and sailed the throw wide of Nolan Schanuel at first into foul territory, scoring another run. He would finally be pulled after allowing his fourth run of the frame on a single to left from Ernie Clement, taking his second loss of the year.

A rough inning just got rougher after a throwing error from Jack Kochanowicz on a routine comebacker. He also never looked to throw to second base. #Angels down 4-0. pic.twitter.com/542v5yT5xW — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) May 9, 2026

The inning was still far from over for the Angels, as Brandon Valenzuela blasted a three-run home run to left field against left-hander Mitch Farris, who had stepped on in relief for Kochanowicz. Farris, who dealt three innings in the game, allowed a second home run an inning later to Clement that made it 9-0.

Brandon Valenzuela home run! The @BlueJays have scored SEVEN runs in the 5th pic.twitter.com/Qn9OstBnAt — MLB (@MLB) May 9, 2026

Infielder Adam Frazier took the mound in a 10-1 game for Los Angeles to pitch the eighth inning, where he conceded four more Toronto runs on five hits. Sánchez's solo homer to lead off the inning marked the third of the game for the Blue Jays.

At the plate, the Angels scored their only run of the day and first of the series in the top of the eighth. Frazier roped a double down the right field line, scoring Bryce Teodosio.

Despite scoring the sixth-most runs per game in baseball on the road this season, the Angels have significantly lacked production at the plate through the first two battles of the series. The Los Angeles lineup went just 2-10 with runners in scoring position and could not capitalize on their 10 hits overall. Mike Trout and Zach Neto, hitting first and second in the lineup, are a combined 3 for 16 to open up the squad's six-game road trip.

The Angels will look to avoid being swept in the series finale on Sunday morning with their ace Jose Soriano (5-2, 1.74 ERA) on the mound. Soriano will be coming off his shortest start of the season after lasting just four innings and giving up five runs in a loss to the Chicago White Sox. He opposes Toronto left-hander Eric Lauer (1-4, 6.03 ERA).

First pitch is scheduled for 10:37 a.m. PT.