Blake Snell struggles in season debut as Dodgers fall to Braves

LOS ANGELES — The lights, the bobbleheads, the sold-out crowd and the anticipation all pointed toward a Hollywood return for Blake Snell on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.

Instead, the Dodgers were reminded that even for a two-time Cy Young winner, there is no substitute for real game action.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell (7) throws to the plate during the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium. Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell (7) throws to the plate during the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers dropped a 7-2 game to the Atlanta Braves before 50,209 fans on Saturday night as Snell’s long-awaited season debut unraveled early against one of baseball’s top lineups.

For the first time since Game 7 of last year’s World Series in Toronto, Snell took a major league mound in a meaningful game. The rust showed immediately.

By the end of the second inning, the Braves had already built a 5-0 lead and turned what was supposed to be a celebratory return into a grind. Snell needed 58 pitches just to survive the first two innings, allowing six hits, five runs and two walks while fighting his command throughout the night.

“It was frustrating,” Snell said afterward. “The goal is to give up no runs, so giving up five is pretty frustrating.”

The night spiraled in the second inning.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell (7) talks with manager Dave Roberts (30) in the dugout in the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium. Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell (7) talks with manager Dave Roberts (30) in the dugout in the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium.

After Eli White reached on an infield single and Jorge Mateo followed with a base hit, Snell walked Drake Baldwin to load the bases with two outs. Ozzie Albies lined a two-run single to center before Matt Olson followed with another two-run hit that blew the game open.

It was the kind of inning that exposed exactly what the Dodgers knew they were risking by accelerating Snell’s timeline.

Two days earlier, Snell had expected to face Single-A hitters as part of what was still considered a rehab progression. Instead, with Tyler Glasnow landing on the injured list Friday, manager Dave Roberts and the Dodgers decided to activate Snell rather than continue his buildup assignment with Ontario.

The Dodgers hoped to get five innings out of the left-hander. They got three.

Still, there were flashes.

Snell settled down in the third inning, striking out Mateo to finish his outing after an error by Hyeseong Kim briefly extended the inning. His fastball had life. His breaking stuff still generated swings and misses. He struck out five batters in three innings and, perhaps most importantly for the Dodgers, walked away healthy.

“I feel really good. Stuff is really good,” Snell said. “Got a lot of work to do.”

That may ultimately be the only thing that matters to the Dodgers right now.

This organization has spent the entire season operating with October in mind. The phrase “three-peat” has hovered over the clubhouse since spring training opened. The Dodgers are not chasing April headlines. They are trying to arrive in October with their stars healthy and fully operational.

That philosophy is precisely why Snell did not rush through a traditional spring buildup. The Dodgers were cautious after his heavy workload last postseason, choosing patience over urgency.

Saturday was the consequence of that patience colliding with reality. The Braves are not a rehab assignment.

Facing major league hitters for the first time in nearly seven months was always going to be difficult, especially against one of baseball’s deepest lineups. Roberts understood that context afterward.

“It was his first outing back,” Roberts said. “Something to build off of.”

The Dodgers offense never gave Snell much of a chance to recover.

After Will Smith delivered a two-out single in the first inning, the Dodgers did not record another hit until Andy Pages singled in the seventh. The offense looked lifeless for most of the night before Pages provided the lone late spark in the ninth.

After Alex Call doubled with one out, Pages crushed a two-run homer to left-center for his ninth home run of the season. It continued a torrid stretch for the young outfielder, who already turned heads earlier this week with a three-homer game in Houston.

Ya son 9 jonrones en el 2026 para Andy Pagés. pic.twitter.com/BFgzioN57E — MLB Español (@mlbespanol) May 10, 2026

By then, though, the game had long since slipped away.

Snell’s final line, three innings, six hits, five runs, two walks, five strikeouts on 77 pitches, was far from what the Dodgers envisioned. Yet inside the organization, the bigger picture remains unchanged.

The Dodgers believe a healthy Snell in October matters far more than a polished outing in May.

That long-term approach has even altered Snell’s off-field routine. Now 33 years old and more aware of the physical demands of pitching deep into his career, Snell spent the offseason rethinking how he prepares his body.

“A lot of my injuries have been inflammation based,” Snell said. “I’m getting older, I gotta be a little more wiser. I got a nutritionist, a chef, and pilates has helped me a lot.”

Saturday was not the return anybody envisioned on Blake Snell Bobblehead Night. It was messy, uneven and occasionally ugly.

But it was also a beginning.

For the Dodgers, the most important development was simple: Snell is back on a major league mound again. Now comes the process of sharpening him for the games they truly care about.