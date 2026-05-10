Mookie Betts set to return Monday against Giants

LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers are about to get a familiar spark back at exactly the right time.

After missing the last several weeks, Mookie Betts is officially on his way back to Los Angeles and is expected to return to the lineup Monday night against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium, Dave Roberts confirmed Sunday morning.

For a club that has weathered injuries, lineup inconsistency and a relentless early schedule, the return of Betts represents more than simply adding another bat. It restores structure to the Dodgers’ offense and stability to the infield defense, even if the numbers before his injury hardly resembled the MVP-caliber production fans have grown accustomed to seeing.

Betts heads back after a brief two-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he went 2-for-5 with a pair of singles. The sample size was small, but the Dodgers saw what they needed: healthy at-bats, mobility at shortstop and no physical setbacks.

Now comes the bigger question, how quickly can Betts help reestablish rhythm for a team trying to keep pace in a brutally competitive National League race?

The timing could hardly be better.

The Dodgers finish a heavyweight weekend series Sunday against the Atlanta Braves before immediately turning their attention to the Giants. Getting Betts back ahead of a divisional showdown instantly changes the complexion of the lineup, regardless of whether Roberts pencils him into the No. 2 or No. 3 spot.

Roberts admitted Sunday that the exact batting order remains undecided, though he indicated Betts will likely hit either second or third. More importantly, the Dodgers finally regain one of baseball’s premier table-setters, a player capable of changing a game with one swing, one sprint or one defensive gem.

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Mookie Betts (50) before the MLB game against the Los Angeles Angels Monday August 11th, 2025 at Angel’s Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. Paige Creason – The Sporting Tribune Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Mookie Betts (50) before the MLB game against the Los Angeles Angels Monday August 11th, 2025 at Angel's Stadium in Anaheim, Calif.

Even with Betts hitting just .179 through his first eight games this season, the Dodgers never viewed the early struggles as alarming. The sample was tiny, and Betts still managed two home runs and seven RBIs before going down. His track record leaves little doubt the production will normalize.

The more immediate ripple effect may come on the roster itself.

Betts’ return forces the Dodgers into a difficult conversation regarding their bench and infield depth. Roberts acknowledged as much Sunday, calling the impending roster decision a challenging one.

That decision likely centers around three players: Hyeseong Kim, Alex Freeland and Santiago Espinal.

Each brings something different.

Kim has flashed athleticism and defensive versatility. Freeland offers developmental upside and organizational familiarity. Espinal provides veteran reliability and positional flexibility. The Dodgers value all three attributes, particularly during the grind of a six-month season.

But Betts changes the math.

The Los Angeles Dodgers short stop Mookie Betts (50) at bat during a Spring Training Game against The Los Angeles Angels, March 22nd, 2026 in Anaheim, California. Jon Bryan – The Sporting Tribune The Los Angeles Dodgers short stop Mookie Betts (50) at bat during a Spring Training Game against The Los Angeles Angels, March 22nd, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

When healthy, he is not coming back to platoon or ease into a reserve role. He is returning to play shortstop regularly and anchor the top of the order. Roberts already mapped out the immediate plan: Betts is expected to start Monday and Tuesday before receiving Wednesday off, then play two of three games next weekend in Anaheim against the Los Angeles Angels.

That measured approach reflects both caution and confidence. The Dodgers are clearly mindful of managing Betts’ workload, but they also believe he is ready to resume being an everyday presence.

And for a team with championship expectations, that matters immensely.

The Dodgers do not need Betts to hit .179. They need the version that controls games, lengthens the lineup and elevates everyone around him. Even before he fully rediscovers his timing at the plate, his return injects energy into a clubhouse that understands exactly how much different it looks with No. 50 back on the field.

Monday night at Dodger Stadium will feel a little more normal again.