Ranking MLB’s Top 35 Players in 2026: Baseball Power Rankings Right Now

2. Shohei Ohtani
DH/P, Los Angeles Dodgers
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Let’s just call him what he is: a lab-grown baseball god. After spending 2025 mostly as a designated hitter while his pitching load was managed, Shohei Ohtani still put up numbers that would make a video game developer think the code was broken.
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Now that it's 2026, he’s back on the mound full and already lighting up radar guns like they’re Christmas trees. Watching him hit 55 homers while rehabbing a pitching arm is the ultimate flex in sports history.
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If you’re betting against him for a fifth MVP, you might as well just hand your wallet to the nearest Dodgers fan. He’s the only player in history who makes a $700 million contract look like a buy one, get one free deal at a thrift store.
2025 Stats: .282 AVG, 55 HR, 102 RBI, 146 R, 20 SB, 1.014 OPS
2026 Hitting: .240 AVG, 7 HR, 17 RBI, 27 R, 5 SB, .796 OPS
2026 Pitching: 2-2, 0.97 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, 42 K in 37.0 IP