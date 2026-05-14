Ranking MLB’s Top 35 Players in 2026: Baseball Power Rankings Right Now

You Tell Us! Who are the Best Players in Baseball?

Join the MLB Best Player Debate

The rankings are set for now, but in a 162-game grind, the leaderboard is always written in pencil.

Who is your MVP Favorite?

The Yankee Factor: Is there any world where Aaron Judge isn't in the Top 3, or are they simply too dominant to move?

Veteran Resurgence: Does Chris Sale’s current run make him the favorite for the Cy Young, or do you trust the younger flamethrowers to catch up by June?

The Breakout Slot: Is Jordan Walker’s OPS sustainable, or are we looking at a hot streak that will eventually cool off?

Position Value: Should elite closers like Mason Miller be ranked higher in the Top 35 given their ability to secure wins with off-the-charts strikeout numbers ?

Shohei's Slugging: Will Shohei Ohtani pick up his hitting to match his dominant start on the mound?

Drop your take in the comments: Who is the biggest snub from our Top 35 list, and who is ranked way too high? Give us your top-ranked MLB players.