MLB Mock Draft 1.0: An Exercise in Futility

3. Minnesota Twins – C Vahn Lackey, Georgia Tech
Slot Value: $9,740,100
The Minnesota Twins have selected a college player with their last three first-round picks, and this trend looks like it won’t be broken in 2026, as Vahn Lackey makes a ton of sense with the third overall pick.
As one of the quickest risers in this year’s class, Lackey looks to boast defense capable of immediately being Gold Glove-caliber, along with the ability to make his presence known offensively through his power.
The Twins currently sit in an in-between stage, where they aren’t exactly rebuilding or contending, and Lackey could move quickly to help them sooner rather than later. With a higher floor than most, he’s an exciting prospect. If they go another direction, Jackson Flora is another player who could make sense with this pick. – Jay