Canning's early exit, hitting woes lead to series loss for Padres in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — There was no opportunity for a thrilling comeback for the Padres in Thursday's rubber match at American Family Field.

San Diego's momentum from Wednesday's magical ninth inning was short-lived, as right-hander Griffin Canning's outing lasted only 1 2/3 innings while surrendering six runs.

After striking out Jackson Chourio to open the bottom half of the first, Canning's command seemingly spiraled out of nowhere, issuing four consecutive walks to Milwaukee hitters. Luis Rengifo capped off the frame with a two-run, bases loaded single, while Brice Turang and former Friar Gary Sanchez contributed to a three-run second to provide all the offense they'd need on the afternoon.

Rengifo's FOURTH hit in the last 24 hours drives in two ‼️ pic.twitter.com/2ACYIOAQV9 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 14, 2026

"Couldn't find the strike zone. Walked four hitters in a row. Even the other batters was just a struggle just to get in the zone and then the command and any of his offspeed pitches were pretty difficult today," said Padres manager Craig Stammen said on Canning's start.

"Not his day, but he'll get back and be just fine," he added.

Despite Canning's early exit, the Padres lineup certainly didn't do much of anything to pick him up. Brewers lefty Kyle Harrison stifled San Diego's bats across five innings, allowing five hits while punching out seven in the process.

The Padres had Harrison on the ropes when Manny Machado and Miguel Andujar strung together back-to-back hits with two outs in the first, but couldn't capitalize on the opportunity. As a collective, the offense ended the contest going 0-for-9 with RISP.

The inability to hit starting pitching is concerning to say the least. In innings one through six this season, the Padres offense has posted a wOBA of .282 to go along with an 80 wRC+. Both marks rank last in all of baseball.

"It's always tough to get down 6-0 early and then try to fight back," Stammen said. "We've been fighting back all year, and sooner or later, you just can't put yourselves in those type of holes all the time."

San Diego's lone run of the game came in the ninth via a Sung-Mun Song bases loaded force out. They were a little too late to the party, unfortunately.

For now, the Padres maintain a 25-18 record and sit atop the National League West. Their starting rotation is also due to receive a boost with the imminent arrival of Lucas Giolito in the coming days.

They now head west, where they'll begin a three-game set against the Seattle Mariners Friday night at T-Mobile Park before returning home to face their most hated rival. The Los Angeles Dodgers.