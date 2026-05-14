Straight Talk: Pitch-and-sit Sho at peak performance as Dodgers stop skid

"Straight Talk" is a regular feature in which The Sporting Tribune's John E. Gibson offers a full translation of media availability with Dodgers Japanese stars Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki. He will also help translate when Lakers star Rui Hachimura and LA Galaxy captain Maya Yoshida are asked questions in Japanese.

The job of interpreters in the heat of the moment is difficult without the ability to write down questions and answers and re-hear responses for proper context. That's where John comes in to help. John currently works as a Japanese-English interpreter and covered pro baseball in Japan for about 20 years. His experience as a sports reporter includes stints at The Orange County Register, The Inland Valley Daily Bulletin, The Redlands Daily Facts, The Yomiuri Shimbun’s English newspaper in Tokyo and The Epoch Times.

LOS ANGELES – Pitching-only Shohei Ohtani fires seven scoreless innings, scattering four hits and a pair of walks, while fanning eight on Wednesday to help the host Los Angeles Dodgers blank the San Francisco Giants 4-0 to halt a four-game slide. Ohtani, who said postgame he is “young” and feels like he is at the top of his game, lowers his ERA to 0.82.

Q: Shohei, first, seven shutout innings, you were efficient. How did you find navigating through their lineup?

Ohtani: First of all, I was able to focus more on what I was supposed to do, and then I read the reactions of their hitters and talked with Will and the pitching coach.

Q: You had your full pitch mix going, but it did seem like you kind of went to the sweeper a little bit more than usual. Is that something that was feel today, or was that part of game plan and how you were reacting to their hitters?

Ohtani: Well, even when they might be ready for it, when the situation calls for me to throw it, I throw it. It's simply a matter of whether the movement on the pitch is good or bad. So, from that standpoint, I don't think the movement on it was bad.

Q: Shohei, you're seven starts in and you have an ERA under 1.00. In what ways do you feel like you're a better pitcher now than in other parts of your career?

Ohtani: Right now, I think things are good. But like today, the last fly ball with runners on — if that gets down, it makes a big difference in the way my numbers are. So I don't think it's the time to worry about numbers.

Q: Shohei, Dave (Roberts) said that he sensed a little bit of fatigue from you, especially offensively. How do you feel like you've adjusted to the first full season of two-way in two years?

Ohtani: Well, of course the fact that I've been without an injury so far is a positive. On the offensive side, the times when I've been able to come through for the team have been few. So if I can be more like myself and get back to the kind of form I can be satisfied with, I think I can be more productive for the team.

Q: Were you OK with the decision to have back-to-back games out of the lineup as a hitter, and do you think that can be beneficial to you as you try to kind of work on your swing?

Ohtani: Well, yes. As far as that goes, various people discuss when to play and where to add the off days. And, for example, my final at-bat yesterday was relatively good, so conversely, I want to use the off day to get a good understanding of things so I can make it work for me the next time.

Q: What do you think you found at the plate yesterday, or, whether it be hitting on the field on Monday, is there anything you think you found that's working with your swing right now?

Ohtani: Well, I'm working to change things here and there and like looking for the right mechanical changes. And even if you find something good, you don't know how long you can continue it. In fact, it's not just making a good change, it's keeping it going for a long time that's more often the most difficult thing. So, like I just said, it's about using the (day off) tomorrow and turning it into a day that gets results over time.

Q: The last time you pitched and weren't in the lineup, a couple of the guys expressed disappointment (about) not being able to put runs behind you pitching so well. This time, they put runs behind you, you pitched well. What do you say to the offense tonight?

Ohtani: Well, even if I'm in the lineup, there are days when the support is and isn't there, so they want to hit and contribute to a victory. It's something I can change, so I just focus on doing my job and can't think about that.

Q: Shohei, as you go through this process, have you found it any more challenging to manage the workload of a two-way player now that you are older?

Ohtani: Well, I wonder about that. Right now, I feel like I'm at the top of my game and that I'm still young, so I just want to do my best.

Q: It's unusual for you to have two days out of the starting lineup as a hitter. How do you plan to use tomorrow, kind of as a reset to be able to build up what you did yesterday?

Ohtani: So as I said, I'll try to look at the positives from yesterday and solidify what I did. The day off is, of course, important, but I have to thoroughly do the things I need to do to make it into a day that pays off the next time I play.

Q: When you are struggling offensively, do you feel more responsibility to pitch at an even higher level?

Ohtani: I haven't exactly always been in top form at both, of course, but conversely, there's always a pivotal point at which I can contribute to a victory in one way, and I need to be able to switch gears and do that. If I don't get it done with the bat, I go out each inning and try to get the job done on the mound.