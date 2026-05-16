TST Best Bets: May 16, 2026

The first quarter of the 2026 MLB season brought a combination of predictability and unexpected performances among all 30 teams. The National League-powerhouse Atlanta Braves are having an incredible bounce back year, leading the NL East with a 31-14 overall record following a 76-86 and fourth-place finish last season. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds have cooled off, dropping to the bottom two spots in the NL Central with after both teams traded first place earlier.

In the American League, a slew of injuries has led to the World Series-runner up Toronto Blue Jays sitting third overall in the AL East while the crown lays in the grasp of the 29-15 Tampa Bay Rays. Finally, the Los Angeles Angels currently hold a league-worst 16-29 record following what looked like to be a very promising 11-10 start.

To victoriously trot the bases like a major leaguer, here are tonight's best bets brought to you by BetOnline.org. Click here to join. All new players get a 50% welcome bonus and up to $250 in free bets.

First Pick: Dodgers Over 8.5 Runs

Rundown: The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to secure the Freeway Series victory over the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.

The Dodgers erupted for six runs during Friday's opener and are poised to carry over that firepower. Edgardo Henriquez earned the win, allowing no hits or earned runs while striking out two batters. Offensively, Andy Pages kicked off scoring with a three-run homer to centerfield in the third inning. Max Muncy went yard in that same inning, extending L.A.'s already healthy lead to 4-0. Finally, Teoscar Hernandez heated up as well with a two-run shot to right center.

Meanwhile for the Angels, Mike Trout and Jo Adell are among the few bright spots in the lineup as the former leads the squad with 11 home runs. Additionally, Nolan Schanuel and Zach Neto's bats have been just as important with their respective 41 and 40 hits. Furthermore, Jorge Soler is making his mark in just his second season with the squad, leading in RBI with 28 on the year. Regardless, José Soriano being the only pitcher possessing a sub-2.00 ERA has been a core factor behind the Angels' woeful performance thus far.

Although baseball can be unpredictable, bettors can have assurance in a well-rounded club like the Dodgers taking care of business, especially when they have a proven arm in Justin Wrobleski taking the mound.